Beijing, China--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2026) - From October 25 to November 1, the 2026 China-ASEAN Youth Culture Week was held in Beijing and Guiyang. Centered on the theme "Hehe for the Future: Youth in a World of Civilizational Harmony", the week featured a series of events, including an opening ceremony, the China-ASEAN Fieldwork Sharing Session, the Area Studies Sub-Forum of the China-ASEAN Xishan Forum, the China-ASEAN Youth Friendship Sports Tournament, and the "Connecting China and Laos Through Language" Online Themed Performance by University Students. More than 400 young people from China and ASEAN member states took part in the events.

The 2026 China-ASEAN Youth Culture Week was organized by the ASEAN-China Centre, the Center for International Cultural Communication under China International Communications Group, and Beijing Foreign Studies University. Co-organizers included the Institute of Area Studies at Peking University, the School of Asian Studies at Beijing Foreign Studies University, the School of International Education and Exchange at Beijing Sport University, and the ASEAN Research Institute at Guizhou University. The event received special support from the International Cooperation Center.





(Opening Ceremony)

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On October 25, the opening ceremony was held at Beijing Foreign Studies University. Zhang Lizhong, Secretary-General of the ASEAN-China Centre; Yu Yingfu, Vice President of China International Communications Group; and Jia Wenjian, President of Beijing Foreign Studies University, attended the ceremony and delivered remarks. Pham Thanh Binh, Ambassador of Vietnam to China, and Maubere Lorosae da Silva Horta, Ambassador of Timor-Leste to China, sent video messages to young people in China and ASEAN member states.

At a roundtable discussion, participants exchanged views on the theme "Connectivity - In-depth Practices of Cross-sector Cooperation between China and ASEAN". Young speakers from Timor-Leste, Vietnam and Hong Kong, China, shared their perspectives on the roles and responsibilities of young people in China and ASEAN in a changing world. A photography exhibition on China-ASEAN youth cultural exchanges was also held at the venue.





(China-ASEAN Fieldwork Sharing Session)

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On October 27, the China-ASEAN Fieldwork Sharing Session was held at Peking University under the theme "On the Fields of Hope: Fieldwork, Methodological Reflection and Knowledge Production in Southeast Asian Studies". Experts and scholars from Peking University, China Agricultural University, Beijing Foreign Studies University, Xiamen University, Yunnan University and other institutions came together to exchange views on fieldwork practices, methodological reflection and knowledge production in Southeast Asian studies. A fieldwork poster exhibition was also held alongside the session.





(Area Studies Sub-Forum of the 2026 China-ASEAN Xishan Forum)

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On October 31, the Area Studies Sub-Forum of the 2026 China-ASEAN Xishan Forum was held at Guizhou University. More than 70 experts and young scholars from China and ASEAN member states gathered in Guiyang to discuss emerging issues, including the digital economy, climate governance and the development of interdisciplinary talent. The forum also featured an academic paper workshop, providing a platform for substantive academic exchange.





(China-ASEAN Youth Friendship Sports Tournament)

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On November 1, the China-ASEAN Youth Friendship Sports Tournament was held at Beijing Sport University, featuring a friendly badminton match and an immersive Baduanjin (a traditional Chinese qigong exercise) experience. Young participants from China and ASEAN strengthened their bonds through friendly competition on the badminton court and gained first-hand experience of the distinctive appeal of traditional Chinese sports culture through Baduanjin.





("Connecting China and Laos Through Language" Themed Performance by University Students)

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According to the organizers, the "Connecting China and Laos Through Language" Online Themed Performance by University Students will soon be launched across online platforms. Marking the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Laos and the China-Laos Year of Friendship, the event has invited university students majoring in Lao to submit speeches in the language, which will be showcased online to promote the longstanding friendship and good-neighborly ties between the two countries. The Culture Week will also once again extend to an ASEAN venue, with a series of events scheduled to take place in Laos on November 13.

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