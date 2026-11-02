Pakistan's Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB), a statutory organisation under the country's Ministry of Energy, is searching for a consultant to support the development of 100 MW of distributed solar power plants. Available tender details state the distributed PV plants will be built in the northern region of Gilgit-Baltistan. PPIB is responsible for procuring the consultancy, while the Water and Power Department of the government of Gilgit-Baltistan is the executing agency. The chosen consultant will be responsible for independently verifying the non-solar works of the project, including ...

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