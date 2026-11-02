Fresha Partners with Klarna, Giving Beauty and Wellness Clients Options to Book Now and Pay Later

LONDON, Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresha, the world's leading AI-powered booking platform for beauty and wellness, has partnered with Klarna, the global digital bank and flexible payments provider, bringing the UK'smost trusted and widely used Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) provider directly to the Fresha platform. This partnership gives beauty and wellness businesses the ability to offer eligible clients more flexible, interest-free ways to pay for appointments, treatment plans, memberships, packages, and selfcare experiences, making it easier than ever to book now and pay later.

Available through Fresha's new Payment Methods experience, businesses can activate Klarna directly within the platform and offer clients the option to Pay in Full, or spread the cost of purchases over time through Klarna's flexible, interest-free payment offerings. Fully embedded within Fresha's booking and checkout experience, the integration requires no additional software, third-party systems, or operational complexity, allowing businesses to manage bookings, payments, and client relationships from a single connected platform.

The launch comes as beauty and wellness consumers increasingly invest in longer-term treatment journeys, premium services, and personalized selfcare experiences. From advanced skincare programmes, premium hair transformations, and wellness memberships to multi-session treatment plans and aesthetic procedures, many of today's most sought-after services represent a significant financial commitment. Klarna helps make these services more accessible by giving clients greater flexibility over how and when they pay.

Klarna has transformed the way millions of consumers pay for products and services. By offering greater flexibility at checkout, Klarna helps reduce payment friction, improve affordability, and provide consumers with more control over their spending while maintaining a simple and transparent payment experience.

"The beauty and wellness industry is increasingly built around ongoing client relationships rather than one-off appointments," said William Zeqiri, Founder and CEO of Fresha. "Whether it's a series of laser treatments, an aesthetic treatment plan, a wellness programme, or regular salon visits, clients are investing in longer-term selfcare journeys. Klarna helps remove barriers to booking by giving consumers more flexibility in how they pay, while helping businesses improve conversion, strengthen client retention, and build lasting customer relationships. Bringing Klarna directly into Fresha allows our partners to offer that flexibility through a seamless experience that remains fully connected to their bookings, payments, and client management."

The introduction of Klarna follows growing demand from Fresha partners seeking more flexible payment options for higher-value services. As treatment plans become increasingly personalized and results-driven, businesses are looking for ways to help clients commit to larger purchases while maintaining a seamless booking experience.

"Klarna has consistently been one of the most requested payment capabilities from Fresha partners," said Dane Carmody, Head of Product at Fresha. "Businesses offering services such as aesthetics, laser treatments, advanced skincare, wellness programmes, and premium hair services have been asking for more ways to support clients investing in higher-value experiences. By embedding Klarna directly into Fresha, we've delivered a solution that benefits both businesses and consumers while keeping bookings, payments, and client management connected within a single platform."

For consumers, the experience remains entirely seamless. Clients can select Klarna during checkout, review their payment choices, and complete bookings without leaving the Fresha experience. The integration is designed to make payment flexibility feel like a natural extension of the booking journey rather than a separate financial process.

While Klarna represents the latest addition to Fresha's rapidly expanding payments ecosystem, it also forms part of a much broader vision to build the most comprehensive commerce and financial infrastructure in beauty and wellness.

At the centre of that vision is Fresha Pay, the company's fully integrated payments solution, purpose-built for salons, spas, clinics, barbershops, and wellness businesses. Unlike traditional payment providers that operate separately from booking software, Fresha Pay is embedded throughout the customer journey, allowing businesses to manage bookings, payments, memberships, packages, gift cards, deposits, client records, and point-of-sale transactions within a single connected ecosystem.

The platform already supports an extensive range of payment options including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, Apple Pay and Google Pay, alongside local payment methods such as iDEAL in the Netherlands and other region-specific payment solutions. Together with Klarna, these payment methods give businesses the flexibility to offer clients the payment experiences they know, trust, and increasingly expect.

As consumer expectations continue to evolve, payment choice has become an increasingly important part of the customer experience. Today's clients expect the same convenience, flexibility, and speed when booking beauty and wellness services as they do when shopping online, ordering food, or booking travel. Businesses, in turn, increasingly expect their software platforms to support those preferences without requiring multiple disconnected systems or integrations.

Alongside the Klarna launch, Fresha is introducing a dedicated Payment Methods settings experience, providing businesses with a centralized destination to view, manage, and activate available payment options. The new experience creates greater visibility across accepted payment methods while establishing a scalable foundation for future payment innovations and integrations.

"Consumers today are investing more intentionally in beauty and wellness than ever before," said Annabelle Taurua, Beauty Expert at Fresha. "Whether it's a course of laser treatments, advanced skincare, cosmetic injectables, a hair transformation, or a long-term wellness programme, people increasingly view these experiences as ongoing investments in themselves rather than one-off purchases. Klarna gives consumers greater flexibility to access the treatments and services they want while helping make self-care more accessible and achievable."

The Klarna launch follows a period of significant platform expansion for Fresha. Following a major investment from global investment firm KKR, the company has continued accelerating its vision of becoming the operating system for beauty and wellness businesses worldwide. Over the past year alone, Fresha has expanded far beyond booking through investments in AI-powered business tools, intelligent scheduling capabilities, integrated communications, memberships, packages, marketplace discovery, customer retention technology, and increasingly sophisticated payments infrastructure.

Together, these innovations continue to strengthen Fresha's position at the centre of the global beauty and wellness ecosystem, providing businesses with a unified platform to attract clients, manage operations, process payments, and scale more efficiently.

Klarna is now live globally on Fresha, with additional payment innovations expected to follow as Fresha continues building the most advanced commerce and operating platform in beauty and wellness.

About Fresha

Fresha is the world's leading AI-powered booking platform for beauty and wellness, trusted by over 140,000 partner businesses across more than 120 countries. Its fully integrated ecosystem spans scheduling, payments, marketing, team management, and a global consumer marketplace, giving beauty and wellness businesses everything they need to operate, grow, and scale. The Fresha Marketplace connects millions of consumers with salons, spas, barbershops, and wellness studios worldwide, with over one million monthly downloads and more than $1.4 billion in monthly transaction value. To learn more, visit fresha.com.

Contact: press@fresha.com

About Klarna

Klarna is a global digital bank and flexible payments provider. With over 119 million global active Klarna users and 3.4 million transactions per day, Klarna's AI-powered payments and commerce network is empowering people to pay smarter with a mission to be available everywhere for everything. Consumers can pay with Klarna online, in-store and through Apple Pay & Google Pay. More than one million retailers trust Klarna's innovative solutions to drive growth and loyalty, including Uber, H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macy's, Ikea, Expedia Group, Nike and Airbnb. Klarna is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: KLAR). For more information, visit Klarna.com

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