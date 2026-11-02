PRG PROJECTS OPENS NEW LONDON STUDIO TO COLLABORATE WITH LIVE ENTERTAINMENT'S CREATIVE COMMUNITY

New Project Studio, powered by PRG Projects, connects production designers and creative teams with the technical expertise behind some of the world's most ambitious live productions

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LONDON, Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PRG Projects, part of global entertainment technology company PRG (Production Resource Group), today announced the opening of Project Studio, a new collaborative space in central London that expands the company's custom engineering and technology integration capabilities, bringing its technical expertise closer to the creative teams shaping the future of live entertainment.

The opening reflects PRG Projects' commitment to working alongside designers and the people behind the ideas from the earliest stages of development, providing the engineering expertise and technical resources needed to bring their visions to life. Project Studio is not a design studio, but a dedicated environment where creative teams can collaborate directly with PRG Projects' specialists to explore new technologies, overcome technical challenges and develop innovative production solutions.

Through Project Studio, creative teams have direct access to PRG Projects' expertise across concept development, budgeting, sourcing, engineering, integration, implementation, sustainability and project management. The new space builds on 25 years of experience developing and manufacturing custom audiovisual technology and integrating it with stage elements for major live productions.

Led by Frederic Opsomer, Managing Director, PRG Projects has a track record of turning ambitious creative concepts into groundbreaking technical solutions for some of the world's largest live productions. Its innovations include:

the custom-engineered inflatable LED spheres for Coldplay's Music of the Spheres World Tour , and the eight-meter modular LED sphere developed for Eric Prydz's Holosphere 2.0

, and the eight-meter modular LED sphere developed for the lightweight carbon-fiber SPACEFRAME system created for U2's The Joshua Tree Tour

INFINIFORM, a modular scenic platform that provides designers with reusable, customizable infrastructure for dynamic stage designs, used on tours for Post Malone, The 1975, Tate McRae, and more.

Each project demonstrates the team's ability to push the boundaries of existing technology, developing custom solutions that bring creative visions to life.

"Some of the most exciting ideas in live entertainment begin with a creative vision that doesn't yet have a technical solution," said Frederic Opsomer, Managing Director of PRG Projects. "By having a presence in London, we scale what PRG Projects does best: having the entrepreneurship to say yes to bold ideas, impacting the experience of millions of concertgoers worldwide."

Project Studio is now open at 84 Marchmont Street, London WC1N 1AG, with Kahren Williams, Commercial Manager for PRG Projects, based at the location. For inquiries, contact info.projects@prg.com.

About PRG

PRG is the world's leading technology provider within the entertainment and events industry. Our mission is to bring together the power of our people with our production and rental expertise to deliver unforgettable events. PRG has the largest inventory of production equipment for hire and offers a complete 360-degree range of services to clients within the live events industry. These include music touring and festivals, TV & Film, Theatre, Sports, E-sports and Corporate Events & Brand Experiences. Our clients and partners rely on PRG's innovation, experience and in-depth expertise in video, lighting, rigging, staging, virtual productions, and set & automation systems to bring their creative visions to life. With 38 offices located in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia, PRG offers the ability to provide services worldwide by collaborating with our local partners. For more information, please visit https://www.prg.com/.

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