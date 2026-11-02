TokenInsight Q3 Report: MEXC Ranks No. 2 in Commodity Perpetuals with 17.43% Market Share

MUTSAMUDU, Comoros, Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MEXC, a pioneer in 0-fee digital asset trading, ranked second in commodity perpetuals trading volume in Q3 2026, capturing a 17.43% market share, according to TokenInsight's Crypto Exchange Report. TradFi perpetuals accounted for 17.38% of MEXC's derivatives trading volume, the third-highest proportion among the nine exchanges tracked.

The report examined 20 exchanges, including 11 selected for in-depth analysis based on market share, trading volume, and open interest.

In Q3, MEXC recorded $1.069 trillion in total trading volume, ranking fourth among the exchanges covered in the report. Its market share reached 8.91%, up 0.38 percentage points from the previous quarter, marking the third-largest increase among major exchanges. Derivatives trading volume reached $963 billion, representing a 9.67% market share and ranking fourth among exchanges. Together, MEXC, Binance, OKX, and Bybit accounted for approximately 70% of the derivatives market.

MEXC Ranks No. 2 in Commodity Perpetuals

MEXC recorded $86 billion in commodity perpetuals trading volume in Q3, accounting for 17.43% of the market and ranking second among exchanges. Its trading volume was roughly twice that of the third-ranked exchange, while MEXC and Binance together accounted for approximately three-quarters of the commodity perpetuals market.

Across the commodity perpetuals market, gold (XAU) accounted for 51% of trading volume, while gold, silver (XAG), and WTI crude oil together represented 91%. MEXC ranked second in both gold and silver perpetuals.

Among the eight commodities examined, MEXC placed in the top three in six. It ranked second in gold (XAU), silver (XAG), Brent crude (BZ), copper, and platinum (XPT), and third in palladium (XPD).

TradFi Perpetuals Account for 17.38% of MEXC's Derivatives Volume

TokenInsight reported that TradFi perpetuals represented 17.38% of MEXC's derivatives trading volume in Q3, the third-highest proportion among the nine exchanges tracked, behind Binance (26.25%) and Bitget (22.06%). MEXC was one of five exchanges where TradFi perpetuals accounted for more than 10% of derivatives trading volume, alongside Binance, Bitget, OKX (15.76%), and Gate (12.32%).

Across the nine exchanges, TradFi perpetuals reached $2.1 trillion in Q3 trading volume, with equity perpetuals accounting for 77%, or $1.61 trillion. Monthly TradFi perpetuals volume peaked at $793 billion in August, while commodity perpetuals volume increased throughout the quarter, reaching $188 billion in September.

MEXC Holds 7.28% of Equity Perpetuals Market, Ranks No. 2 in NVDA

MEXC recorded $117 billion in equity perpetuals trading volume in Q3, representing a 7.28% market share and ranking fourth among the nine exchanges tracked. Its trading volume was just $5 billion behind the third-ranked exchange.

Equity perpetuals trading was concentrated in the top 20 contracts, which accounted for 88% of total volume, with the top five alone representing 64%. Memory-chip stocks and ETFs were particularly active, accounting for seven of the top 20 contracts. MEXC ranked second in NVDA and SAMSUNG perpetuals, and third in SKHYNIX, SOXL, MU, and TSLA. Overall, MEXC placed among the top three exchanges in six of the 20 equity perpetuals contracts.

Full report: TokenInsight Crypto Exchange Report, Q3 2026

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is a leading global multi-asset trading platform built as your 0-fee gateway to infinite opportunities. Serving users across 170+ markets, MEXC provides simple and efficient access to crypto, stocks, tokenized assets, derivatives, and a growing range of TradFi-linked opportunities through one account and one gateway.

With 0 trading fees, deep liquidity, broad asset coverage, and a high-performance trading experience, MEXC is designed for retail users who want to discover earlier, act faster, and trade with fewer barriers. As crypto and traditional finance continue to converge, MEXC is committed to making global opportunities more accessible, helping users trade freely and MEXCmize every opportunity.

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Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the volatility of financial markets, including digital assets, tokenized assets, and traditional financial products, investors should carefully assess market conditions, underlying asset fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any investment or trading decisions.

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