Gentoo Media Inc.: Gentoo Media Inc. - Bulletin from the Extraordinary General Meeting

Nov 2, 2026

Stockholm, 2 November 2026 - The Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Gentoo Media Inc. (the "Company") was held today in Stockholm, Sweden. The EGM approved all proposed resolutions, including the Third Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation, an increase of the Board of Directors to five members, and the election of Lukasz Wójciak as a new Board member.

Resolutions passed

Amended Certificate of Incorporation

The EGM approved the Third Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation of the Company. As a result:

• The number of authorized shares of Common Stock, par value USD 0.001 per share, increases from 200,000,000 to 250,000,000.

• A new class of common stock, par value USD 0.001 per share, designated "Class Z Common Stock" and consisting of 100,000,000 shares, is authorized.

The Company's authorized share capital therefore consists of 250,000,000 shares of Common Stock and 100,000,000 shares of Class Z Common Stock. The resolution was passed unanimously by all shares present or represented.

Number of Board members

In line with the Nomination Committee's recommendation, the EGM resolved to increase the Board of Directors from four (4) to five (5) members, for the period until the end of the Company's next Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

Election of new Board member

In line with the Nomination Committee's recommendation, the EGM elected Lukasz Wójciak as a new member of the Board of Directors, for the period until the end of the Company's next Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

The EGM also elected Mikael Harstad as chairman of the meeting, approved the agenda, and appointed Hesam Yazdi to verify the minutes.

Board of Directors

Mikael Harstad continues as Chairman. Following the EGM, the Board of Directors consists of:

• Mikael Harstad (Chairman)

• Mateusz Juroszek

• Tomasz Juroszek

• Jesper Ribacka

• Lukasz Wójciak

Attendance and minutes

In total, 74,064,681 shares were present or represented by proxy at the EGM. This is 54.98% of the 134,707,974 shares outstanding and entitled to vote, so a quorum was present.

The minutes of the EGM, including the detailed voting results for each resolution, will be available on the Company's website, https://www.gentoomedia.com/shareholder-meetings/.

For further information, please contact

Sebastian Mortensen, Head of Investor Relations, sebastian.mortensen@g2m.com

About Gentoo Media Inc.

Gentoo Media is a leading iGaming affiliate connecting operators with high-value players through premium lead generation and compliance solutions. Its portfolio includes AskGamblers, Time2Play, CasinoTopsOnline, WSN and Casinomeister-sites trusted by millions worldwide. Gentoo Media Inc. is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker G2M. Visit www.gentoomedia.com to learn more.