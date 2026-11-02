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PR Newswire
02.11.2026 11:12 Uhr
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Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 02

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc ('the Company')

LEI: 549300D32517C2M3A561

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with Rule 5.6.1 of the Financial Conduct Authority's ('FCA') Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, as at 31 October 2026, the total number of Ordinary shares of 5p each ('shares') of the Company in issue is 66,381,114, of which 41,372,258 shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of shares with voting rights is 25,008,856.

The above figure of 25,008,856 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please contact:

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

email: cosec@junipartners.com

Tel: 0131 378 0500

2 November 2026

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.