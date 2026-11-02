Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2026) - Global event ticketing platform Veritickets is making its debut at Tmall's 11.11 Global Shopping Festival. Through its store on Tmall Global, China's largest cross-border e-commerce platform, Veritickets is offering tickets to K-pop group BIGBANG's upcoming November concert in Hong Kong and tour dates across 11 other markets.





Screenshot of Veritickets' storefront on Tmall Global.



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The debut comes as Tmall expands its digital lifestyle offerings this year, adding cross-border entertainment ticketing as a new category. Veritickets is among the platforms at the forefront of this emerging segment, bringing international event ticketing to Tmall's growing ecosystem.

Beyond live music, Veritickets offers tickets to major international sporting events, including the League of Legends World Championship, UEFA Nations League matches, and fixtures across Europe's five major domestic football leagues.

During the festival, Veritickets is partnering with Tmall Global on a series of promotional activities. These include a collaboration with its premium "88 VIP" membership program and TAOBAO Tickets, featuring daily prize draws with BIGBANG concert tickets among the prizes.

Since opening its Tmall Global store in June, Veritickets has grown its follower base from more than 800 to over 13,000 in just over four months, representing a 10-fold increase. Monthly gross merchandise value (GMV) has risen by 106% since June. In October, Veritickets' Tmall Global store received a brand partnership award from Taobao and Tmall Group in recognition of its contribution to developing new business opportunities on the platform.

Veritickets has also launched a series of promotions this year aimed at making cross-border live entertainment more accessible. Earlier this year, it introduced free-ticket promotions for new users, followed in August by zero-service-fee promotions for selected events in Hong Kong and Macau. It also partnered with AlipayHK to offer special benefits related to BIGBANG. The initiatives have attracted participation and positive feedback from consumers across multiple markets.

Consumers buying tickets to overseas events have long faced challenges ranging from language barriers and complex payment processes to uncertainty over ticket authenticity and availability. Veritickets aims to address these issues through a single platform.

The platform brings together official and vetted ticket inventory, allowing users to compare options, prices, and real-time availability in one place. It provides multilingual interfaces and multi-currency payment options, including Visa, Mastercard, and JCB, and is an officially certified partner of Alipay, China's leading digital payments and services platform.

To address concerns around ticket authenticity and availability, Veritickets offers a "100% verified tickets" guarantee. Under its consumer protection policy, customers may receive a full refund plus additional compensation of up to the ticket price if tickets are not delivered. The platform aims to issue confirmed, in-stock tickets within as little as 12 hours and also provides real-time transaction verification, personalized event recommendations, and dedicated customer support.

Initially focused on Hong Kong, Macau, and Southeast Asia, Veritickets plans to strengthen its presence across Asia-Pacific while expanding into additional international markets. It is also recruiting qualified ticketing agents globally. Applicants must hold valid operating licenses, have strong credit records and demonstrated service capabilities, and meet requirements for real-time ticket updates, instant transaction validation, and round-the-clock customer support.

Hashtag: Veritickets

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