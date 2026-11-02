Dubai Holding Entertainment to showcase Dubai's diverse entertainment offering at WTM London 2026

From world-class theme parks and cultural experiences to new attractions and live entertainment, Dubai Holding Entertainment brings its destination portfolio to the global travel industry

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dubai Holding Entertainment will participate in World Travel Market London 2026, taking place from 3 to 5 November at ExCeL London, showcasing its portfolio of destinations and experiences to the international travel industry.

The participation follows the launch of Truly Amazing, its annual entertainment season, alongside a new season at Dubai Parks and Resorts and Global Village, and new experiences across its destinations. Truly Amazing brings together Dubai Holding Entertainment's 20 parks, attractions and destinations spanning theme parks, waterparks, culture, nature, live entertainment, cinema, hospitality and sport.

Rami Mashini, Vice President - Operations, Dubai Holding Entertainment, said:

"Dubai continues to give international visitors new reasons to discover the city and new experiences to return for. Across Dubai Holding Entertainment, we contribute to that proposition through destinations that bring together theme parks, culture, live entertainment, nature and hospitality.

"WTM London gives us an important opportunity to strengthen our engagement with the international travel trade. With our always evolving attractions, experiences, and price value, we are giving our partners more opportunities to build compelling Dubai itineraries and give their guests more reasons to explore the city."

Adding to the proposition for international visitors is the Amazing DXBpass, which brings a choice of Dubai Holding Entertainment experiences together in one product. Priced at AED 399 and valid for 10 days, it includes two theme parks, one city attraction and one flex experience, with savings of up to 50 per cent against the stated standalone value.

At Dubai Parks and Resorts, MOTIONGATE Dubai, Real Madrid World, LEGOLAND Dubai and LEGOLAND Water Park are joined by hospitality experiences including T-REX Glamping, the world's first dinosaur-themed glamping experience. The World of Riverland adds 14 entertainment, dining and leisure experiences, alongside a new membership model starting from AED 59 per month.

Global Village, the world's most visited theme park based on average daily attendance, returns for Season 31 with 29 pavilions representing more than 90 cultures, over 250 dining options and more than 200 attractions.

At The View Palm Jumeirah, the recently launched The Ledge introduces eight glass ledges extending beyond the observation deck, 240 metres above sea level. The wider portfolio also includes The Green Planet Dubai, Wild Wadi Waterpark, Coca-Cola Arena and ROXY Cinemas, giving travel partners a broad range of experiences to incorporate into Dubai itineraries.

About Dubai Holding Entertainment

Dubai Holding Entertainment is one of the largest diversified entertainment groups in the region. It develops, operates and manages some of Dubai's most iconic attractions and family destinations, creating exceptional experiences and attracting millions of visitors each year.

The portfolio includes Dubai Parks and Resorts, comprising MOTIONGATE Dubai, LEGOLAND Dubai Theme Park, LEGOLAND Water Park, LEGOLAND Hotel and Real Madrid World, together with The World of Riverland; Coca-Cola Arena, one of the region's largest multipurpose indoor arenas; Wild Wadi Waterpark, Dubai's original family-friendly waterpark; ROXY Cinemas, offering a premium cinema experience across Dubai including ROXY Xtreme; The Green Planet Dubai, an indoor tropical rainforest with an outdoor Nature Park; Global Village, the region's leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping and entertainment; The View Palm Jumeirah, a vantage point 240 metres above ground offering 360-degree views; Arabian Radio Network (ARN); and MPN, a multimedia sales house, among others. https://www.dubaiholding.com/en/our-business/sectors/leisure-entertainment

For trade enquiries

Ian David Renton

Director - Sales

Dubai Holding Entertainment

E: Ian.Renton@dhentertainment.ae

M: +971 55 108 9898

For media enquiries

Current Global

dubaiholdingentertainment@omnicompr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dubai-holding-entertainment-to-showcase-dubais-diverse-entertainment-offering-at-wtm-london-2026-302926261.html