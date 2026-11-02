Xinhua Silk Road: 2026 International Exchange on Women and Children's Health held in Boao, Hainan

BEIJING, Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2026 International Exchange on Women and Children's Health was held in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, on October 23-26, attracting over 170 representatives from government health departments, international organizations and the health sector across Asia and Africa.

At the event, themed "Digital Intelligence Empowering Women and Children's Health -- Sharing a Healthier Future", participants exchanged views on deepening South-South cooperation, strengthening China-ASEAN and China-Africa exchanges and mutual learning on women and children's health, and advancing women and children's health-related goals under the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The event also provided a platform for women and children's health insiders from China and abroad to engage in dialogue and explore opportunities for cooperation.

Gao Xinpu, deputy director of the Hainan Provincial Health Commission, said that Hainan, leveraging its free trade port's strategic position and opening-up advantages, will actively serve as a bridge for practical cooperation between China and other countries and regions in women and children's health.

Xu Zongyu, director of the National Center for Women and Children's Health under the National Health Commission (NHC), said that women and children's health is an important indicator of social development. He called for deeper South-South cooperation, exchange and mutual learning, and the full use of the event's open and collaborative platform to integrate resources and share China's practical experience and appropriate technologies with the Global South.

Nadia Rasheed, representative of the United Nations Population Fund to China, called for sustained investment in health services to improve maternal and child health outcomes.

Li Nan, an expert in women and children's health at the UNICEF Office in China, said China had developed replicable practices in areas such as early newborn care, which could serve as useful references for other countries.

Xu said that China would organize joint training programs for ASEAN countries and African nations and launch a number of cooperation projects in maternal and child health.

An exhibition of maternal and child health technologies and products was also held during the event.

The 2026 International Exchange on Women and Children's Health was organized by the National Center for Women and Children's Health of the NHC.

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