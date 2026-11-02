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WKN: 896516 | ISIN: GB0003452173 | Ticker-Symbol: FGR
Tradegate
02.11.26 | 09:30
2,700 Euro
+2,27 % +0,060
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,7202,76011:43
2,7202,74011:37
PR Newswire
02.11.2026 11:36 Uhr
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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FirstGroup Plc - Total Voting Rights

FirstGroup Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 02

2 November 2026

FirstGroup plc

Voting Rights and Capital

In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (DGTR) 5.6.1R, FirstGroup plc advises that, as at 31 October 2026, its capital consists of 570,695,015 ordinary shares of 5 pence each. FirstGroup plc holds 39,213,444 of its ordinary shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in FirstGroup plc is 531,481,571.

The above figure of 531,481,571 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify FirstGroup plc and the FCA of the percentage of voting rights they hold, or a change in this percentage, under the FCA's DGTR.

In addition, the information below is provided in accordance with the requirements of DGTR 6.2.2AR:

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R: 2.5 Total number of voting rights and capital.

Enquiries:

Vanessa Estella

Deputy Company Secretary

020 7291 0505

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
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Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.