

EQS Newswire / 02/11/2026 / 11:45 CET/CEST

3 MoUs signed to reach global market through payment, position and platform

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 November 2026 - Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP), from 2 to 3 November at FinTech Week x StartmeupHK Festival 2026, had the HKSTP Pavilion set up with waves of memoranda signing took place, other than the 20 tech ventures showcasing innovative solutions spanning Wealth & RegTech, Web3 & Digital Assets, Life & Health InsurTech, and GreenTech with the adoption of AI.



Witnessed by Terry Wong, CEO of HKSTP (first from left) and Paulina Leong, General Manager of Visa Hong Kong & Macau (first from right), Eric Or, Chief Ecosystem Development Officer of HKSTP (second from left) and Vivian Ying, Head of Products of Visa Hong Kong and Macau (second from right) signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen connections among innovators, industries and investors in pushing fintech developments forward.

HKSTP and Visa, exploring to connect innovation and application, the innovation and technology (I&T) ecosystem and global leader in digital payment announced at the signing of memorandum of understanding (MoU) of a strategic partnership focusing on three areas: AI-enabled and agentic commerce, digital payment adoption and use cases, engagement initiatives. By expanding the combined networks in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector and I&T, while bringing the public-private community closer, it is expected to see with the MoU that fintech developments in Hong Kong are to be accelerated and celebrated.



"Collaboration across industries and sectors has always been central to what we advocate," stated Terry Wong, CEO of HKSTP. "This signing represents not only a strategic partnership, but a testament, at the same, to our expanding network supporting the growth of tech ventures, and a reflection to our continued commitment in advancing the city's I&T landscape."



Paulina Leong, General Manager of Visa Hong Kong and Macau echoed, "HKSTP has built a vibrant ecosystem that gives start-ups the environment to innovate and grow, we can bring Visa's global network, technology and expertise to help innovators turn promising ideas into trusted, real-world solutions and scale them to markets around the world."



Adding to the vision, two more MoU were signed, respectively, between park company Fill Easy and AIR by Animoca Brands, a known fintech entity, in pursual of qualifying for trust service provider status under the EU's eIDA 2.0 framework; and AIVI Technologies and CASH Group, launching AI-powered thematic index solutions on its trading platform Quantphemes, with the CASH Quant Finance Lab operated within the Ecosystem as well.



Apart from Pavilion-led happenings, panel discussions across industries throughout the two-day event, attracted attention towards the trajectory of fintech development and AI & DeepTech applications, where industry leaders, ecosystem partners and policymakers gathered in exchanging insights from different points of view, where concurrently, the 20 park companies illustrated the city's capabilities and determination in advancing fintech through showcase, business matching, and leads to collaboration opportunities, solidifying Hong Kong's pivotal role as a connector of sectors and markets.

Hashtag: HKSTP FinTechWeek StartmeupHK

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HKSTP More information about HKSTP is available at www.hkstp.org .





News Source: HKSTP

02/11/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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