AS Infortar: Unaudited results for Q3 and 9 months 2026

Infortar will arrange a webinar for investors today 2 November 2026. Please join the webinar via the following links:

at 12:00 (Tallinn local time) Estonian webinar

at 14:00 (Tallinn local time) English webinar

At the end of September, Infortar's total assets stood at €2.62 billion and equity at €1.25 billion. The Group's borrowings decreased by 5.5% compared with the end of the previous year to €1.01 billion, while net debt declined by 2.8% to €828 million. In the third quarter, Infortar generated revenue of €458 million and a net profit of €50 million.

"The third quarter brought key decisions that will shape Infortar's development in the years ahead and create a platform for further growth. We have consistently expanded our operations in sectors where we see long-term growth potential. In September, we signed an agreement to acquire the Lithuanian agricultural group Litagra at an enterprise value of €95 million. We completed the acquisition in October, making Infortar Agro the largest milk producer in the Baltic states. This marks an important step in the development of our agricultural business and provides a strong foundation for further growth," said Ain Hanschmidt, Chairman of the Management Board of Infortar.

"Tallink delivered a strong summer quarter, with growth in passenger numbers, cargo volumes and revenue. Despite rising fuel prices and environmental levies, Tallink remains focused on cost efficiency. Elenger focused on ensuring a reliable supply of energy for its customers ahead of the heating season, increasing its gas storage inventories and securing additional LNG deliveries. Our real estate business continued to grow steadily and rental income increased," Hanschmidt added.

Major Events

Energy

In the third quarter, natural gas consumption in the Baltic-Finnish region totalled 5.6 TWh, decreasing by 6% compared with the previous year (5.9 TWh). Elenger Grupp's gas and electricity sales volumes in the third quarter decreased by 27% year on year to 2.8 TWh (compared to 3.8 TWh in Q3 2025). The decline was primarily driven by a reduction in wholesale sales. Despite the overall decline in sales volumes, Elenger's gas market share in the Baltic-Finnish market increased to 31%, and Estonia accounted for 14% of energy sales.

Maritime transport

In the third quarter, Tallink carried 1,816,174 passengers, representing a 2.8% increase year-on-year. The number of cargo units transported increased by 7.8% to 64,980, while the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 1.1% to 249,100.

As at the end of the quarter, Tallink operated 11 vessels including 2 shuttle vessels, 5 passenger vessels, 3 vessels that were chartered out and 1 in lay-up.

Real estate and infrastructure

In Q3 2026, INF Infra, part of the Infortar Group, continued the construction of Rail Baltica's mainline on the Kangru-Saku section. The contract value is EUR 67.2 million, and the work is planned to continue until March 2028.

In Q3 2026, construction of a Depo DIY Store continued on the property adjacent to the Tallink Tennis Centre. The project is scheduled for completion in the spring of 2027.

In Q3 2026, the reconstruction and expansion project of the Radisti 7 warehouse and office building continued. The works are being carried out by INF Ehitus and are scheduled for completion by the end of 2026.

Key financial figures

Key figures Q3 2026 Q3 2025 9 months 2026 9 months 2025 Revenue, m€ 457.508 467.693 1,403.425 1,419.562 Gross profit, m€ 93.849 95.828 207.981 177.564 EBITDA, m€ 87.423 104.927 198.651 189.978 EBITDA margin (%) 19.1% 22.4% 14.2% 13.4% Operating profit (EBIT), m€ 66.732 64.836 117.800 91.219 Profit before tax, m€ 52.296 73.019 79.491 75.714 Income tax expense, m€ -1.897 -0.780 -21.891 -17.886 Net profit (-loss), m€ 50.399 72.239 57.600 57.828 Net profit (-loss) attributable to owners of the parent, m€ 43.439 59.068 58.602 56.519 Earnings per share (euros)* 2.11 2.87 2.84 2.75 Total equity, m€ 1,248.133 1,207.947 1,248.133 1,207.947 Loan and lease liabilities, m€ 1,012.732 1,035.423 1,012.732 1,035.423 Net debt, m€ 828.009 899.281 828.009 899.281 Investment loans / EBITDA** 3.0x 3.3x 3.0x 3.3x

*Basic earnings per share is calculated by dividing profit attributable to owners of the parent for the period by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the same period, excluding own shares.** The investment loans to EBITDA ratio is calculated by dividing long-term investment loans disclosed in Note 7.1 by EBITDA for the trailing twelve months, comprising the first nine months of the reporting year and the fourth quarter of the previous year.

Revenue

In the first nine months of the 2026 financial year, the Group's consolidated revenue was EUR 1,403.425 million (9 months 2025: EUR 1,419.562 million).

EBITDA and Segment Reporting

In the first nine months of the 2026 financial year, the maritime transport segment's EBITDA was EUR 104.025 million (9 months 2025: EUR 102.217 million).

In the first nine months of the 2026 financial year, the energy segment's EBITDA was EUR 71.476 million (9 months 2025: EUR 76.597 million).

The profitability of the real estate segment is assessed based on the standalone EBITDA of the real estate companies. In the first nine months of the 2026 financial year, real estate EBITDA was EUR 12.034 million (9 months 2025: EUR 10.962 million).

Net Profit (Loss)

In the first nine months of the 2026 financial year, consolidated net profit was EUR 57.600 million, of which EUR 58.602 million was attributable to owners of the parent (9 months 2025: EUR 57.828 million and EUR 56.519 million, respectively).

Investments

In the first nine months of the 2026 financial year, the Group's total investments amounted to approximately EUR 61 million (9 months 2025: EUR 96 million).

Financing

As at 30 September 2026, loan and lease liabilities totalled EUR 1,012.732 million (31 December 2025: EUR 1,071.353 million).

As at 30 September 2026, the Group's net debt was EUR 828.009 million (31 December 2025: EUR 851.582 million). The net debt to EBITDA ratio was 3.1 (31 December 2025: 3.7).

Dividends

According to the dividend policy, the objective is to pay dividends of at least 1 euro per share per financial year. Based on Resolution 2.2 of the Annual General Meeting approved on 4 June 2026, a dividend of EUR 3.02 per share will be paid to shareholders for the 2025 financial year. The first payment was made on 15 July 2026, and the second payment will be made on 15 December 2026 with transfer to the shareholders' bank accounts.

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(in thousands of EUR) 30.09.26 31.12.25 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 184 723 219 771 Derivative financial assets 62 115 4 732 Settled derivative receivables 4 376 1 823 Trade receivables 138 436 153 473 Prepayments for taxes 7 642 5 659 Other receivables and prepayments 45 677 38 878 Prepayments for inventories 1 039 476 Inventories 99 692 90 672 Biological assets 1 471 1 545 Total current assets 545 171 517 029 Non-current assets 30.09.26 31.12.25 Investments in associates 16 339 21 412 Long-term derivative instruments 10 781 1 079 Other non-current receivables 32 892 31 648 Property, plant and equipment at fair value 1 187 384 1 202 173 Investment property 68 629 66 872 Property, plant and equipment 673 344 669 797 Intangible assets 36 864 37 930 Right-of-use assets 41 726 39 645 Biological assets 7 794 9 022 Total non-current assets 2 075 753 2 079 578 TOTAL ASSETS 2 620 924 2 596 607 (in thousands of EUR) 30.09.26 31.12.25 Current liabilities Loan liabilities 229 556 338 515 Lease liabilities 7 653 10 029 Trade payables 108 555 123 330 Tax liabilities 52 584 44 972 Buyers' advances 37 053 38 621 Settled derivatives 2 211 4 156 Other current liabilities 79 306 69 677 Short-term derivative instruments 21 411 9 552 Total current liabilities 538 329 638 852 Non-current liabilities 30.09.26 31.12.25 Long-term provisions 6 794 8 695 Deferred tax liabilities 2 183 1 894 Other long-term liabilities 48 399 46 028 Long-term derivatives 1 563 2 925 Loan liabilities 741 627 686 187 Lease liabilities 33 896 36 622 Total non-current liabilities 834 462 782 351 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1 372 791 1 421 203 (in thousands of EUR) 30.09.26 31.12.25 Equity Share capital 2 117 2 117 Own shares -3 076 -790 Share premium 32 484 32 484 Reserve capital 212 212 Option reserve 13 663 10 099 Hedging reserve 46 284 -7 260 Unrealised exchange rate differences -2 461 1 167 Post-employment benefit obligation reserve -550 -559 Retained earnings 903 763 884 204 Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent 992 436 921 674 Non-controlling interests 255 697 253 730 Total equity 1 248 133 1 175 404 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 2 620 924 2 596 607

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

(in thousands of EUR) Q3 2026 Q3 2025 9 months 2026 9 months 2025 Revenue 457 508 467 693 1 403 425 1 419 562 Cost of goods and services sold -363 665 -371 837 -1 195 355 -1 241 781 Write-down of receivables 6 -28 -89 -217 Gross profit 93 849 95 828 207 981 177 564 Marketing expenses -10 458 -11 123 -33 840 -34 218 General administrative expenses -20 643 -18 804 -65 930 -62 325 Profit (loss) from derivatives 1 291 -1 145 -214 8 037 Profit (loss) from biological assets 2 448 4 511 3 714 4 615 Gain/(loss) from changes in the fair value of non-current assets 0 -5 607 0 -5 607 Other operating income 894 2 237 10 412 6 473 Other operating expenses -649 -1 061 -4 323 -3 320 Operating profit 66 732 64 836 117 800 91 219 (in thousands of EUR) Q3 2026 Q3 2025 9 months 2026 9 months 2025 Profit (loss) from investments accounted for using the equity method 292 619 -1 849 1 940 Financial income and expenses: Income/(expense) from financial investments -2 365 17 595 -2 583 16 984 Interest expense -12 050 -10 323 -33 081 -34 800 Interest income 773 609 2 479 2 346 Profit (loss) from changes in exchange rates -199 388 -1 116 2 Other financial income and expenses -887 -705 -2 159 -1 977 Total financial income and expenses -14 728 7 564 -36 460 -17 445 Profit before tax 52 296 73 019 79 491 75 714 Corporate income tax -1 897 -780 -21 891 -17 886 Profit/(loss) for the period 50 399 72 239 57 600 57 828 including: Profit attributable to the owners of the parent company 43 439 59 068 58 602 56 519 Profit attributable to non-controlling interests 6 960 13 171 -1 002 1 309

Other comprehensive income 9 months 2026 9 months 2025 Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss: Revaluation of post-employment benefit obligations 9 141 Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss: Cash flow hedging instruments - effective portion of changes in fair value 53 544 21 096 Exchange rate differences attributable to foreign subsidiaries -3 628 -48 Total other comprehensive income 49 925 21 189 Total comprehensive income 107 525 79 017 including: Comprehensive profit attributable to the owners of the parent company 108 527 77 708 Comprehensive profit attributable to non-controlling interests -1 002 1 309 Basic earnings per share (in euros per share) 2.84 2.75 Diluted earnings per share (in euros per share) 2.78 2.68

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

Cash flows from operating activities (in thousands of EUR) 9 months 2026 9 months 2025 Profit for the period 57 600 57 828 Adjustments: Depreciation, amortisation, and impairment of non-current assets 80 851 98 758 Fair value adjustment of equity investment 2 322 -1 940 Change in the value of derivatives -3 047 -17 413 Other financial income/expenses -435 -21 797 Calculated interest expenses 33 081 34 800 Profit/loss from non-current assets sold -1 919 -706 Income from grants recognised as revenue -531 -1 079 Corporate income tax expense 21 891 17 886 Recognition and adjustment of provisions 3 574 21 237 Income tax paid -21 601 -17 475 Change in receivables and prepayments related to operating activities 2 271 35 661 Change in inventories -9 583 57 722 Change in payables and prepayments relating to operating activities -3 748 -7 995 Change in biological assets 1 302 232 Total cash flows from operating activities 162 028 255 719 Cash flows from investing activities 9 months 2026 9 months 2025 Proceeds from the sale of associates 2 752 0 Net cash flows on acquisition of subsidiaries -2 725 -39 927 Payments to acquire associates -1 -1 332 Received dividends 22 0 Repayments of loans granted 182 2 708 Interest received 2 484 2 134 Purchases of investment property -1 757 -2 116 Payments for purchases of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets -58 960 -52 605 Proceeds from sale of property 3 217 78 110 Total cash flows used in investing activities -54 786 -13 028 Cash flows used in financing activities 9 months 2026 9 months 2025 Proceeds from targeted financing 2 644 2 638 Changes in overdraft -739 -43 513 Proceeds from borrowings 38 031 99 173 Repayments of borrowings -90 811 -248 146 Repayment of finance lease liabilities -18 063 -11 703 Interest paid -32 023 -34 088 Dividends paid -39 043 -38 511 Repurchase of own shares -2 286 22 Total cash flows used in financing activities -142 290 -274 128 TOTAL NET CASH FLOW -35 048 -31 437 Cash at the beginning of the year 219 771 167 579 Cash at the end of the period 184 723 136 142 Net change in cash -35 048 -31 437





Infortar operates in seven countries, the company's main fields of activity are maritime transport, energy and real estate. Infortar owns a 68.38% shareholding in Tallink Grupp, a 100% share in Elenger Grupp and a versatile and modern real estate portfolio of approx. 143,000 m2. In addition to the three main areas of activity, Infortar also operates in construction and mineral resources, agriculture, and other areas. A total of 141 companies belong to the Infortar group, including 3 associates and 2 subsidiaries of associates. Excluding associates, Infortar employs 6203 people.

Additional information:

Kadri Laanvee

Investor Relations Manager

Phone: +372 5156662

e-mail: kadri.laanvee@infortar.ee

www.infortar.ee/en/investor