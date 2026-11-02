Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2026) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging restaurant brands, is pleased to announce its largest franchise development agreement in company history, with the signing of a binding 150 Heal Wellness restaurants ("Heal") in the State of Texas with our existing multi-unit operator, The Curative Group. Heal is a quick-service restaurant ("QSR") brand specializing in fresh smoothie bowls, açaí bowls, and smoothies.

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The agreement provides for 150 Heal Wellness locations to be opened across the state of Texas, including the group's first location, which opened on October 3, 2026, in Lubbock, and its second, expected in early 2027. Led by Kendall Howard and Paul Fioroni, The Curative Group brings extensive experience owning and operating multiple franchise brands, combining proven multi-unit operating capabilities with local market knowledge to support Heal Wellness's expansion across Texas. As locations open, the development is expected to generate measurable growth in Happy Belly's operating restaurant count, system-wide sales, and recurring royalty revenue, with the full 150-location rollout representing a substantial expansion of its U.S. footprint. Texas is the first of many states Happy Belly intends to develop for Heal Wellness.

"Signing a 150-unit binding agreement for Texas is the largest and most impactful development agreement Happy Belly has ever signed, marking our most significant step toward building Heal Wellness into North America's leading smoothie bowl brand," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly. "Our franchise partners have already opened Heal's first U.S. location in Lubbock and are preparing to open their second in early 2027. Expanding our relationship with an experienced group that owns and operates several successful franchised brands in Texas gives us a proven local partner with the operational capabilities and market knowledge to execute this rollout.

The group's first Heal Wellness restaurant is located at 1113 University Avenue in Lubbock, directly across from Texas Tech University. The opening established Heal's first operating location in the United States and provides an initial base for building brand awareness and operating experience in the Texas market.

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"Our approach is to pair the right brand with experienced operators who understand their markets and have the capabilities to support sustained growth," added Sean Black. "The Curative Group brings hands on experience constructing and managing brands across Texas, along with firsthand knowledge of operating Heal in Texas. We believe that combination provides a strong foundation for a disciplined rollout as we identify suitable real estate, build local teams, maintain consistent operating standards, and grow the brand's presence across the state while delivering a consistent guest experience."

This 150 multi-unit agreement expands Heal's Texas development commitment from the previously announced 10 locations to 150 locations in total. It builds on the Company's June 2025 announcement of its initial Texas development agreement and subsequent announcements securing the first two U.S. locations in Lubbock. Management believes the State of Texas offers an attractive market for Heal's business model and menu mix, with opportunities to serve students, families, professionals, and active consumers seeking convenient, better-for-you food options on the go. Future development will follow Happy Belly's franchise growth model, with site selections already underway.

The Company's first Texas opening was an important milestone. This agreement gives the Company a framework to build upon that opening with a partner that shares our long-term vision for Heal. We remain focused on translating our development pipeline into operating restaurants and creating long-term value for our shareholders.



"Building on the three-year, 45-unit agreement announced on June 15th with a group led by Alex Rechichi, former Chairman of Happy Belly's Board, and Bedford Park Capital, today's 150-unit agreement with The Curative Group, led by Kendall Howard and Paul Fioroni, further demonstrates the tremendous franchisee appetite for the Heal Wellness brand. With 460 units now in its development pipeline under signed development agreements, Heal has a substantial foundation for continued growth across Canada and the United States. This expansion across Texas adds to a strong year of growth for Heal, which began 2026 with 30 locations and now has 54 open. With 60 locations expected to be open and operating by year-end, Heal is on track to double its restaurant footprint in 2026."

"We are just getting started," added Sean Black.

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About Heal Wellness

Heal Wellness was founded with a passion and mission to provide quick, fresh wellness foods that support a busy and active lifestyle. We currently offer a diverse range of smoothie bowls and smoothies. We take pride in meticulously selecting every superfood ingredient on our menu to fuel the body, including acai smoothie bowls, smoothies, and super-seed grain bowls. Our smoothie bowls are crafted with real fruit and enriched with superfoods like acai, pitaya, goji berries, chia seeds, and more.



Franchising

For franchising inquiries please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.

About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands. The Company's portfolio includes Heal Wellness, Rosie's Burgers, Yolks Breakfast, Via Cibo Italian Street Food, iQ Food Co., and others.

Happy Belly Food Group Inc.

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Sean Black

Co-founder, Chief Executive Officer

Shawn Moniz

Co-founder, President

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is dened in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-Looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include the future performance of Happy Belly and her subsidiaries. Forward-Looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure lings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedarplus.ca.

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