Researchers at Zhengzhou University in China have reviewed the potential applications of zwitterions in perovskite solar cells, concluding that the compounds could improve device efficiency and stability through mechanisms extending beyond conventional defect passivation. Zwitterions are electrically neutral molecules containing both positively and negatively charged functional groups. "This dual-charge structure gives zwitterions a broader interaction scope than conventional Lewis acid/base passivators, single ionic additives, or some polymer-based modifiers," the scientists explained. "Depending ...

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