Trade Your View Before the IPO: Vantage Spotlights its Pre-IPO CFD Offering

Vantage highlights how eligible clients can express long or short views before a company enters the public market.

PORT VILA, Vanuatu, Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage, a multi-asset CFD broker, is highlighting its pre-IPO contract for difference (CFD) offering, subject to client eligibility, jurisdictional and account restrictions.

The offering addresses a gap between forming a view and being able to act on it. Individuals may use a company's products, follow its development and reach a bullish or bearish conclusion before the company lists. However, conventional share-trading accounts generally do not provide access to unlisted companies.

Direct purchases of private shares may involve investor-eligibility requirements, minimum investments, limited availability and transfer restrictions. Applying for an IPO does not guarantee an allocation. Meanwhile, funding announcements, regulatory filings and valuation reports can continue changing market expectations before public trading begins.

Vantage addresses this demand through its Pre-IPO CFD offering. ANTHUSD, its Anthropic-linked CFD, has been available on Vantage since 29 June 2026. It allows eligible clients to take leveraged long or short positions, without owning shares, on a reference price derived from private-market valuation data and other inputs under Vantage's methodology.

ANTHUSD is part of a broader product approach. Vantage's current Pre-IPO CFD range also includes OPENAIUSD, linked to OpenAI. Availability and product treatment vary by instrument and jurisdiction.

Pre-IPO CFDs provide no ownership, voting rights or entitlement to an IPO allocation. Reference prices may differ from private-share transactions, company valuations or a future IPO price. Leverage magnifies gains and losses; limited underlying data, spreads and overnight financing charges can add to losses.

Under the applicable Product Terms, treatment around a public listing may include closing positions, delisting an instrument or transitioning it into an equity CFD. Positions will not automatically become shares. If no IPO occurs, a contract may remain tradable subject to applicable terms, margin requirements and financing charges.

Published ANTHUSD specifications include a minimum trade size of 0.01 lots, position increments of 0.01 lots and 24/7 trading. These features provide flexibility over position size and timing; they do not indicate a low minimum deposit or lower risk.

ANTHUSD is not an Anthropic share. It provides no ownership, voting rights or entitlement to an IPO allocation, and Anthropic is not affiliated with or endorsing the product. Its reference price may differ from private-share transactions, company valuations or a future IPO price. Leverage magnifies gains and losses; limited underlying data, spreads and overnight financing charges can add to losses.

Eligible clients can search ANTHUSD in the Vantage App to review current specifications, costs and trading conditions. Vantage ANTHUSD product guide

About Vantage

Founded in 2009, Vantage Markets is a multi-asset CFD broker providing access to more than 1,000 CFD products across forex, commodities, indices, shares, ETFs and bonds.

Risk Warning: CFDs are complex instruments and carry a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Trading CFDs may not be suitable for all investors. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Disclaimer: This material is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial or investment advice or a recommendation to trade. It is not intended for distribution in any jurisdiction where this would be contrary to local law or regulation. Company names and trademarks are used for identification purposes only.

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