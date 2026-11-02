FREELANDER Deepens Its Middle East Roll-out and Makes Morocco Its First Step into Africa

Full-scale entry into the Middle East is set for the first half of 2027, with Africa to follow in mid-2027

WUHU, China, Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FREELANDER is moving ahead with its roll-out in the Middle East and Africa. The brand plans to cover 11 Middle East markets, with a full-scale entry into the region set for the first half of 2027. It will enter Africa through Morocco, with Morocco and Tunisia among its first African markets.

From Brand Presentation to Sales and Service

The 11 markets are the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Bahrain, Oman and Egypt. As the starting point of FREELANDER's international business, the region is now moving from brand presentations and partnership talks to preparing sales and service networks.

In the UAE, Al Tayer Motors and Premier Motors are FREELANDER's official dealer partners. At FREELANDER Nightfall, held during the 2026 Chery International User Summit in Wuhu in October, the brand signed new partnership agreements for Bahrain and Oman. FREELANDER 8 is expected to launch in the UAE in the first quarter of 2027.

"For me, bringing FREELANDER to the world means more than entering new markets. It means earning the trust of our customers, every day. That takes a great product, strong local partners and service people can rely on," said Ms Lucia Mao, CEO of FREELANDER International, at FREELANDER Nightfall.

Morocco Opens the Way into Africa

In Africa, Morocco will be FREELANDER's first step and, together with Tunisia, will form the brand's first group of African markets. Preparations are actively under way, with entry expected in mid-2027. FREELANDER will work with prospective local partners on sales, after-sales and product introduction plans suited to each market.

Entry timing, specifications, pricing and sales arrangements for each market will be announced through official channels.

About FREELANDER

FREELANDER is a British Premium Intelligent All-Terrain Brand, jointly developed by JLR and Chery. JLR owns the FREELANDER brand and has established a dedicated FREELANDER Design Hub to lead its design. Chery provides advanced intelligent technology and a top-tier global supply chain.

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