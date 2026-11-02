

KYOTO (dpa-AFX) - Kyocera Corp. (KYOCY, 6971.T) on Monday reported an increase in earnings for the first half ended September 30, 2026 from last year. Further, the company upgraded its revenue guidance for fiscal 2027 due to robust demand for components in Artificial Intelligence and semiconductor-related markets.



The Japanese company's attributable profit for the first half was JPY73.430 billion, up 32.2 percent from the year-ago figure of JPY55.540 billion.



Earnings per basic share were JPY56.73 and JPY39.61, respectively.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.8 percent, to JPY1.078 trillion from JPY991.385 billion last year.



Looking ahead, Kyocera has revised its fiscal 2027 guidance and now expects the full year revenue to total JPY2.120 trillion, up from the previous forecast of JPY2.080 trillion.



With respect to attributable profits, the company's forecast remains unchanged from the previous expectation of JPY160 billion.



In Tokyo, the shares closed Monday's trading at JPY3,269.00, down 4.69 percent.



Kyocera shares were trading last on the OTC market at $21.52, down 4.14 percent.



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