

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Loews Corp. (LTR.F) released a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $306 million, or $1.50 per share. This compares with $504 million, or $2.43 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 1.9% to $4.759 billion from $4.671 billion last year.



Loews Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $306 Mln. vs. $504 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.50 vs. $2.43 last year. -Revenue: $4.759 Bln vs. $4.671 Bln last year.



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