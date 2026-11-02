

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In a move that stunned the Democratic Party in Michigan just ahead of the Mid term election, outgoing Democratic Rep. Haley Stevens has endorsed the Republican candidate in the state's key Senate race.



Stevens, serving as the U.S. representative from Michigan's 11th congressional district, ran for the Democratic nomination in the Senate election in Michigan, losing to Abdul El-Sayed in the primary held in August.



After tensions increased between Stevens and El-Sayed over an ad run by an outside PAC that blamed Michigan's cost-of-living issues on U.S. aid to Israel, Stevens appeared with the Republican nominee, Mike Rogers, at a church in Detroit on Sunday. She praised Rogers's policies on black-owned businesses and was photographed sitting next to Rogers in the service.



In a video posted from her public profile on X, she endorsed Rogers for Senate.



'I don't belong in Abdul's campaign. Who we are as Michiganders is not hate and is not what we are getting out from our Democratic nominee right now. That's why I am endorsing Mike Rogers,' Stevens said.



In response, Stevens' chief of staff and director of communications resigned. Her endorsement of Rogers was condemned by the Michigan Democratic Party, along with federal, state, and local Democratic leaders.



Veteran California Democrat and former House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi said on social media that Stevens 'has chosen to dangerously betray Michigan families' healthcare, freedoms and future with her horrific endorsement of Mike Rogers.'



Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer accused Stevens of a 'despicable betrayal.'



'Senate Democrats are united in our support for Abdul El-Sayed, because we know he will fight for the economic interests of working families in Michigan, unlike Mike Rogers, who is a tool of Donald Trump and billionaire donors,' he added.



President Donald Trump invited Stevens to join the Republican Party after her surprise endorsement.



'I don't know Haley, I've never met Haley. 'But Haley said what few people are willing to say. I think I'd probably-I'd love her to join the Republican Party actually,' Trump said while addressing a rally in Iowa on Sunday.'



'She showed great and almost unprecedented loyalty to the Great People of Michigan with what she did,' Trump wrote on Truth Social.



It was the final weekend before Tuesday's midterm elections.



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