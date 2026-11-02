Silicone Fluids Market worth $10.15 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Silicone Fluids Market is projected to grow from USD 7.99 billion in 2026 to USD 10.15 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

Browse 252 market data tables and 50 figures spread through 246 pages and an in-depth TOC on the 'Silicone Fluids Market - Global Forecast to 2031'

Silicone Fluids Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2031

2022-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 7.99 billion

USD 7.99 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 10.15 billion

USD 10.15 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 4.9%

Silicone Fluids Market Trends & Insights:

The use of silicone-based materials and formulations is also rising, especially due to growth in construction and infrastructure activities. Moreover, manufacturers are creating silicone fluids with modified properties suited to specific applications to meet evolving performance needs. The market is expected to expand during the forecast period as demand for high-performance, multifunctional materials increases.

Asia Pacific accounted for a share of 41.9% of the global silicone fluids market in 2025.

By type, the modified segment is expected to be the lead the overall market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

By end-use industry, the personal care & beauty segment is expected to be the leading end user during the forecast period.

Dow (US), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), China National Bluestar (Group) Co., Ltd. (Bluestar) (China), Momentive Performance Materials Inc. (US), and Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan) are leading companies in the silicone fluids market. These companies are pursuing both organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as product launches, acquisitions, and expansions, to increase their market presence.

Zhejiang Sucon Silicone Co., Ltd., Guangzhou Tinci Materials Technology Co., Ltd., Hoshine Silicon Industry Co., Ltd., and Supreme Silicones, among others, have established themselves as emerging players and specialized regional operators in the silicone fluids market. These companies are expanding their presence through capacity expansion, development of application-specific silicone fluids, product portfolio diversification, regional market penetration, customized formulations, and technical support services.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=82878430

The demand for silicone fluids is projected to skyrocket across the globe in the coming years due to their wide range of applications across various industries, such as electronics, personal care, construction, automotive, healthcare, and industrial manufacturing. The development of high-performance materials that have better thermal stability, water repellency, lubrication, and chemical resistance is fueling the demand for silicone fluids. As the market for luxury skin and hair care products expands, high-performance silicone-based formulations are becoming the preferred option in personal care and cosmetics due to their texture, great spreadability, and durability. The automotive industry's recent emphasis on EVs and other high-tech auto parts will bring silicone fluids to the forefront of high-tech lubricants, coatings, and insulation.

The modified segment accounted for the largest share in the global silicone fluids market.

The silicone fluids market is dominated by the modified silicone fluids segment, which are used in various industries because of their performance and versatility. These silicone fluids have been modified to adhere, spread, and have excellent thermal stability, solvent stability, and compatibility with a wide variety of substrates, making them quite versatile. Silicone fluids are commonly utilized in the formulation of personal care and cosmetic products for skin, hair, and makeup applications because of their conditioning effects, non-greasy feel, and long-lasting moisture retention. Modified silicone fluids also give cosmetic products a silky texture and water resistance without compromising the stability of the products. Modified silicone fluids are also used in the automotive industry as heat- and chemically resistant lubricants, coatings, and sealants.

The personal care & beauty segment accounts for the largest share of the silicone fluids market.

The personal care & beauty category dominated the global silicone fluids market, driven mainly by the rising demand for performance-based skincare, hair care, and cosmetics products. The properties of silicone fluids make them one of the most common ingredients in personal care products. They are used as the controllers of the sensory profile of beauty products, such as lotions, serums, sunscreens, hair conditioners, and foundations. With the trend of consumers moving towards high-quality, anti-ageing skin care products, demand has been rising in developed markets such as North America and Europe.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=82878430

Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share of the global silicone fluids market.

Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share of the global silicone fluids industry, due to its well-defined industrial base, swift urbanization, and expanding end-use industries. The region is witnessing high demand for silicone fluids from the personal care, automotive, construction, electronics, and health care sectors. The use of silicone fluids in skin care, haircare, and beauty formulations in China, South Korea, and Japan is a major driver of the market in the region.

Key Players

Leading players in the silicone fluids companies are Dow (US), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), China National Bluestar (Group) Co., Ltd. (Bluestar) (China), Momentive Performance Materials Inc. (US), and Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Investment Funding

Investment in silicone fluids is gradually shifting to capacity expansion, high-performance and specialty silicone fluids, manufacturing efficiency, and strengthening regional supply networks. Silicone fluid companies are investing in new production line facilities, expansion of capacities, higher formulation skills, and R&D. Investments are also made in the development of low-viscosity and high-viscosity silicone fluids, modified silicone fluids, specialty fluids, environmentally friendly formulations, automation, process optimization, quality-control systems, and digital manufacturing technologies.

Revenue Shift

The silicone fluids market can be broadly segmented into two categories: silicone fluids manufacturers and diversified chemical companies, which have silicone fluids as a component of their silicone products, specialty chemicals, or additives business. The revenue generation depends on the type of silicone fluid, its viscosity, modification, purity, application, end-use industry, geographic coverage, and pricing. Silicone fluids that fall into the standard silicone fluid category can be used in high volume applications to earn revenue, whereas specialty and modified silicone fluids can be used in higher value applications to earn additional revenue for the specific performance characteristics they need.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Mergers and acquisitions in the silicone fluids market are driven by the need to expand silicone product portfolios, strengthen market presence, increase production capabilities, and access complementary technologies and customer bases. In April 2026, China National Bluestar (Group) Co., Ltd. (Bluestar) successfully completed the acquisition of the core silicones business assets of Elkem ASA (Norway). The acquisition strengthens Bluestar's position in the global silicones industry and expands its access to Elkem's established silicones business and related market capabilities.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=82878430

Browse Adjacent Market: Coatings/Adhesives/Sealants & Elastomers Market Research Reports & Consulting

See More Latest Coatings/Adhesives/Sealants & Elastomers Industry Reports:

Paints & Coatings Market by Resin Type (Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy, Polyurethane, Fluoropolymer), Technology (Waterborne Coatings, Solventborne Coatings, Powder Coatings), End-use Industry (Architectural, Industrial), Region - Global Forecast to 2030

Intumescent Coatings Market by Type (Thin-film and Thick-film), Substrate (Structural Steel & Cast Iron, Wood), Application Technique (Spray, Brush & Roller), End-use Industry (Building & Construction, Industrial, Aerospace), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

Coil Coatings Market by Type (Polyester, Fluropolymer, and Others), Application (Steel & Aluminum), End-use Industry (Building & Construction, Automotive, and Other End-use Industries), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

Adhesives & Sealants Market by Adhesive Technology (Water-based, Solvent-based), Adhesive Application (Building & Construction, Paper & Packaging), Sealant Resin Type (Silicone, Acrylic), Sealant Application (Building & Construction, Consumer), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

Silicone Adhesives Market by Type (One-Component, Two-Component), Technology (Non-PSA, PSA), End-use Industry (Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronics, Transportation, Medical, Other End-use Industries), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

MarketsandMarkets SalesPlay is an AI-driven Revenue Intelligence Co-Pilot designed to help revenue teams prioritize the right accounts, identify critical changes early, and surface opportunities ahead of demand, so pipeline builds naturally and deals close with greater consistency.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/silicone-fluid-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/silicone-fluid.asp

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/silicone-fluids-market-worth-10-15-billion-by-2031---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302926262.html