Marimaca Copper Corp.: Marimaca Announces the Appointment of Louis Irvine to its Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 2, 2026 / Marimaca Copper Corp. ("Marimaca Copper" or the "Company") (TSX:MARI)(ASX:MC2) is pleased to announce the appointment of Louis Irvine as an Independent Non-Executive Director, effective November 1st, 2026. Mr. Irvine is a chartered accountant with over 30 years' experience in the mining industry, having most recently served as the CFO of Ma'aden (Saudi Arabian Mining Company) from 2022 until his retirement in mid-2025, where he held a pivotal role in shaping their financial strategy and capital allocation framework. Prior to this, he held numerous executive finance roles at international mining companies, including Endeavour Mining (CFO), Anglo American (Executive Head of Strategy and Business Development) and Xstrata (CFO Copper). Mr. Irvine has extensive experience in developing and financing copper projects in South America, including the Las Bambas, Quellaveco, and Antapaccay operations in Peru.

Giancarlo Bruno Lagomarsino, Independent Chair of Marimaca Copper, commented:

"We are excited to welcome Louis to the Marimaca Board. His extensive experience as a senior finance executive and listed company CFO across the mining industry, and deep experience in Latin America, will be a valuable addition to Marimaca as we develop the Marimaca Oxide Deposit.

"Louis brings first-hand experience financing mining projects through the development and construction phases, into operations across various commodities and jurisdictions. He joins at a pivotal time for Marimaca, as we prepare the project financing package for the MOD and advance towards a full construction decision."

Contact Information

For further information please visit www.marimaca.com or contact:

Tavistock

+44 (0) 207 920 3150

Emily Moss

marimaca@tavistock.co.uk

About Marimaca Copper:

Marimaca is a TSX ("MARI") and ASX ("MC2")-listed copper company focused on the development of high-quality copper assets in northern Chile. The Company's flagship asset is the Marimaca Oxide Deposit Project ("MOD"), located in Chile's prolific Antofagasta region. It is one of the few globally significant greenfield copper discoveries made in the last decade and represents a low-risk development opportunity, given the proximity to the city of Antofagasta and port of Mejillones, with substantial exploration upside. The Company also controls additional exploration properties at Pampa Medina and Madrugador within the Sierra de Medina region, located 30 kilometers from the MOD, where recent drilling has identified both oxide extensions and high-grade sulphide mineralization at depth.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under (without limitation) applicable Canadian securities legislation, including, without limitation, the development of activities at the MOD. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Marimaca Copper, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: risks that the development activities at the MOD will not progress as anticipated, or at all, risks related to share price and market conditions, the inherent risks involved in the mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, the uncertainties involved in interpreting drilling results and other geological data, fluctuating metal prices, the possibility of project delays or cost overruns or unanticipated excessive operating costs and expenses, uncertainties related to the necessity of financing, uncertainties relating to regulatory procedure and timing for permitting submissions and reviews, the availability of and costs of financing needed in the future as well as those factors disclosed in the annual information form of the Company dated March 27, 2025 and other filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities (which may be viewed at www.sedar.com). Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Marimaca Copper undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements contained herein whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

None of the TSX, ASX or the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This announcement was authorised for release to the ASX by the Board of Directors of the Company.

SOURCE: Marimaca Copper Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/marimaca-announces-the-appointment-of-louis-irvine-to-its-board-of-directors-1244987