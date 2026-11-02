DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) POS-Transaction in Own Shares 02-Nov-2026 / 11:08 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 2 November 2026 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Deutsche Bank AG ("DB") as part of its buy-back announced on 21 September 2026 in the period 26 October 2026 to 30 October 2026 Aggregate information: Date Venue Aggregated Volume-weighted average price Lowest price per Highest price per volume (pence per share) share (p) share (p) 26 October LSE 80,000 211.7044p 210.00p 213.00p 2026 27 October LSE 80,000 213.7573p 211.50p 215.00p 2026 28 October LSE 80,000 210.1696p 207.00p 211.75p 2026 29 October LSE 70,071 207.2335p 205.00p 213.50p 2026 30 October LSE 90,000 209.4859p 207.50p 211.00p 2026

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 12,218,497 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 292,523,079 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 292,523,079 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by DB as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Individual information:

Date Volume Price (GBp) Transaction Time Transaction reference number Exchange venue 26/10/2026 2995 212.00 08:15:30 00083499246TRLO0 XLON 26/10/2026 2920 210.50 08:27:31 00083499915TRLO0 XLON 26/10/2026 604 213.00 09:41:35 00083502772TRLO0 XLON 26/10/2026 1048 213.00 09:52:21 00083503308TRLO0 XLON 26/10/2026 3122 213.00 10:21:27 00083504263TRLO0 XLON 26/10/2026 3401 213.00 10:21:27 00083504262TRLO0 XLON 26/10/2026 1047 213.00 10:21:27 00083504261TRLO0 XLON 26/10/2026 352 213.00 10:21:27 00083504260TRLO0 XLON 26/10/2026 2166 212.50 10:22:11 00083504289TRLO0 XLON 26/10/2026 1799 212.50 10:22:11 00083504290TRLO0 XLON 26/10/2026 931 212.00 10:36:43 00083504826TRLO0 XLON 26/10/2026 2200 212.00 10:36:43 00083504825TRLO0 XLON 26/10/2026 2887 213.00 11:57:30 00083507105TRLO0 XLON 26/10/2026 19 212.50 13:04:55 00083509496TRLO0 XLON 26/10/2026 3090 212.50 13:04:55 00083509495TRLO0 XLON 26/10/2026 810 212.50 13:04:55 00083509494TRLO0 XLON 26/10/2026 2177 212.50 13:04:55 00083509493TRLO0 XLON 26/10/2026 3102 212.00 13:29:53 00083510685TRLO0 XLON 26/10/2026 2436 211.50 13:30:23 00083510737TRLO0 XLON 26/10/2026 642 211.50 13:30:23 00083510736TRLO0 XLON 26/10/2026 1821 210.00 13:41:09 00083511581TRLO0 XLON 26/10/2026 3175 211.00 13:54:18 00083512565TRLO0 XLON 26/10/2026 3200 211.00 14:25:14 00083514929TRLO0 XLON 26/10/2026 3250 211.00 14:52:14 00083516416TRLO0 XLON 26/10/2026 1215 211.00 15:07:14 00083517237TRLO0 XLON 26/10/2026 2200 211.00 15:07:14 00083517236TRLO0 XLON 26/10/2026 3294 211.00 15:23:14 00083518027TRLO0 XLON 26/10/2026 1776 210.50 15:24:56 00083518095TRLO0 XLON 26/10/2026 1254 210.50 15:24:56 00083518096TRLO0 XLON 26/10/2026 2839 211.50 15:38:14 00083518714TRLO0 XLON 26/10/2026 2741 211.50 15:50:14 00083519917TRLO0 XLON 26/10/2026 357 211.00 15:55:28 00083520194TRLO0 XLON 26/10/2026 168 211.00 15:55:28 00083520195TRLO0 XLON 26/10/2026 2850 211.00 16:00:36 00083520385TRLO0 XLON 26/10/2026 2216 211.00 16:00:36 00083520384TRLO0 XLON 26/10/2026 4635 211.50 16:04:57 00083520562TRLO0 XLON 26/10/2026 4127 212.00 16:20:00 00083521639TRLO0 XLON 26/10/2026 1134 212.00 16:22:00 00083521751TRLO0 XLON 27/10/2026 3140 215.00 09:08:28 00083527202TRLO0 XLON 27/10/2026 700 214.00 09:08:28 00083527203TRLO0 XLON 27/10/2026 2938 214.00 09:08:32 00083527212TRLO0 XLON 27/10/2026 2181 214.00 09:08:32 00083527211TRLO0 XLON 27/10/2026 38 215.00 09:09:31 00083527265TRLO0 XLON 27/10/2026 3897 215.00 09:09:31 00083527266TRLO0 XLON 27/10/2026 2946 215.00 09:12:40 00083527529TRLO0 XLON 27/10/2026 236 214.50 09:15:08 00083527629TRLO0 XLON 27/10/2026 456 215.00 09:36:09 00083528724TRLO0 XLON 27/10/2026 2981 215.00 09:37:29 00083528834TRLO0 XLON 27/10/2026 2534 215.00 09:37:29 00083528833TRLO0 XLON 27/10/2026 3203 214.50 10:05:17 00083530599TRLO0 XLON 27/10/2026 3172 214.50 10:09:50 00083530879TRLO0 XLON 27/10/2026 2816 213.50 10:53:03 00083533946TRLO0 XLON 27/10/2026 342 213.00 11:39:14 00083535338TRLO0 XLON 27/10/2026 3153 214.50 12:10:01 00083535851TRLO0 XLON 27/10/2026 2340 214.00 12:10:01 00083535853TRLO0 XLON 27/10/2026 1059 214.00 12:10:01 00083535852TRLO0 XLON 27/10/2026 2927 213.50 12:11:33 00083535887TRLO0 XLON 27/10/2026 395 213.50 12:25:03 00083536302TRLO0 XLON 27/10/2026 3308 212.00 12:58:30 00083537339TRLO0 XLON 27/10/2026 69 211.50 13:36:44 00083538833TRLO0 XLON 27/10/2026 2390 211.50 13:46:10 00083539500TRLO0 XLON 27/10/2026 653 211.50 13:46:10 00083539499TRLO0 XLON 27/10/2026 3340 213.50 14:33:12 00083541501TRLO0 XLON 27/10/2026 3293 213.00 14:38:06 00083541811TRLO0 XLON 27/10/2026 3212 212.50 14:42:39 00083542038TRLO0 XLON 27/10/2026 3060 213.00 15:21:33 00083544548TRLO0 XLON

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November 02, 2026 06:09 ET (11:09 GMT)