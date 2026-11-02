Tactical Communication Market worth $19.39 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the tactical communication market is projected to grow from USD 13.14 billion in 2026 to USD 19.39 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 8.1%.

Browse 525 market data Tables and 68 Figures spread through 602 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Tactical Communication Market - Global Forecast to 2031'

Tactical Communication Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2031

2021-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 13.14 billion

USD 13.14 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 19.39 billion

USD 19.39 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 8.1%

Tactical Communication Market Trends & Insights:

The market for tactical communication is gaining traction due to the increasing need for security, resilience, and interoperability in battlefield communications, increasing defense modernization efforts, and increased use of network-centric warfare concepts. Increasing need for tactical radios, backbone & backhaul systems, tactical SATCOM systems, intercommunication systems, network infrastructure, private wireless systems, and communication headsets. The increased use of software-defined radios, MANET, deployable LTE/5G, SATCOM on the move, and multi-bearer networking is further driving the growth of the market.

By equipment type, tactical radio systems are expected to account for the largest market share, while tactical private wireless systems are expected to register the highest CAGR (13.3%) during the forecast period.

By platform, land is expected to register strong growth of 47.78% during the forecast period.

By frequency band, single band is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

By application, command and control communications is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

By end user, army/land forces are expected to account for the largest share of the tactical communication market.

By region, Europe is projected to have the highest CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.

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The tactical communication market growth can be attributed to the rise in the use of secure, reliable, and interoperable communications solutions for the military that aid in enhancing command and control, situational awareness, coordination of missions, and battlefield communications. The use of tactical radios, satellite communication terminals, tactical networks, and intercommunications solutions on dismounts, land vehicles, aircraft, naval platforms, and unmanned aerial vehicles by the army, air force, navy, special operations, and joint forces is becoming more prevalent. Other drivers include modernization of defense forces, replacement of existing communication solutions, network-centric operations, and connected battlefield platforms.

Development of software-defined radio, multiband communications, MANET-based networking, secure waveforms, tactical satellite communications, deployable LTE/5G, encryption technologies, and multi-bearer network architecture is becoming a critical area of technological innovation in this market. This is improving the capability of tactical communication systems to ensure secure voice and data communication among dispersed forces in contested electromagnetic environments. It is also helping in achieving interoperability, network resilience, higher data throughput, lower communication latency, and better connectivity among soldiers, command centers, sensors, and manned/unmanned systems.

By equipment type, the tactical private wireless systems segment is positioned for strong advancement during the forecast period.

There are chances that tactical private wireless systems will experience considerable gains in the tactical communication market owing to increasing use of private LTE, private 5G, and hybrid multi-technology wireless communication by the defense organizations within forward operating bases, command centers, logistics centers, vehicles, and other tactical environments. Increasing needs for high-capacity data communication, real-time video, sensor communication, mission-specific applications, and broadband communication have been propelling the market for quickly deployable private wireless communication infrastructure. Increased use of private wireless networks in combination with tactical radios, satellite communication, command and control communication, edge computing platforms, and unmanned systems has been driving the acceptance of the technology.

There has been growing development in 5G-based tactical networking, network slicing, edge computing, multi-bearer communication, and resilient mesh architectures. These technologies enable defense forces to create localized, scalable, and secure communication networks in areas where fixed communication infrastructure is absent or has been disrupted.

By end user, the army/land forces segment is projected to represent significant demand during the forecast period.

Both army and land forces are expected to provide considerable demand for the tactical communication market as secure, robust, and interoperable communication solutions are used by defense establishments in their operations on dismounted troops, ground combat vehicles, tactical/utility/support vehicles, and command posts. Land forces utilize tactical radios, tactical backbone/backhaul, SATCOM terminals, intercommunication systems, tactical networks, and private wireless networks in order to achieve command and control, situational awareness, mission coordination, and communications within these processes, especially in dispersed and contested environments where connectivity is important. Soldier modernization, radio replacement, network-centric warfare, and more integration between communication solutions within the vehicles and battlefield command posts are fueling the market demand even further. This adoption process is also assisted by software-defined radios, multiband communication, MANET-based networking, secure waveforms, anti-jam capabilities, tactical SATCOM, and deployable LTE/5G networks that allow the army and land forces to enhance their communication capabilities, interoperability, data transfer, and mission effectiveness through tactical communication solutions.

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Increasing growth opportunities are expected from the Europe region during the forecast period.

An increase in defense modernization and development initiatives related to NATO interoperability, network-centric warfare, and battlefield communication infrastructure in European countries would create growth opportunities for the tactical communication industry. Procurement and upgrades of tactical radio systems, tactical satellite communications (SATCOM) terminals, tactical backbone and backhaul systems, tactical intercommunications systems, tactical network infrastructure, and private wireless networks have become increasingly important in Germany, the UK, France, Poland, Italy, Spain, and other European countries. Growing security issues associated with the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the modernization of military communications networks, and the strengthening of NATO's eastern flank would be key factors fueling demand for tactical communication equipment that is resilient, interoperable, and secure. Furthermore, the increased use of software-defined and multiband radios, mobile ad hoc networking (MANET), encrypted military waveforms, anti-jamming communication technology, and deployable LTE/5G networks would aid battlefield communication among land, air, and naval forces. Investments in joint military operations, cross-border interoperability, and the integration of tactical communication equipment with battlefield management systems and unmanned systems would continue to drive the tactical communication market in Europe during the forecast period.

The most influential companies in the Tactical Communication companies are L3 Harris Technologies, Inc. (based in the US), Thales (France), Elbit Systems Ltd (Israel), Aselsan AS (Turkey), Rheinmetall AG Ltd. (Germany), Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) (India), Viasat (US), DTC - A Codan Company (US), Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd (Israel) and Nokia Corporation (Finland). The competitive environment within the tactical communication market includes defense communications original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and specialist providers that operate in the sectors of tactical radio systems, tactical backbone/backhaul systems, tactical satellite communication (SATCOM) systems, tactical intercommunication systems, tactical networking infrastructure, tactical private wireless systems, and tactical communication headsets and control units. Competition among the players revolves around the provision of secure and robust communication solutions, software-defined and multiband radios, high-capacity tactical backhaul, SATCOM, inter-platform communication, routing and gateway solutions, deployable LTE/5G networks, interoperability and anti-jamming solutions.

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