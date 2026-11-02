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WKN: 889290 | ISIN: US29364G1031 | Ticker-Symbol: ETY
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02.11.26 | 13:31
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97,8099,8213:54
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PR Newswire
02.11.2026 11:30 Uhr
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Entergy Corporation: Entergy reports third quarter 2026 financial results

Company narrows guidance range, affirms financial outlooks

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) reported third quarter 2026 earnings per share of $1.98 on an as-reported and an adjusted (non-GAAP) basis.

"We made very strong progress this quarter across customer, operational, regulatory, and financial aspects of our business," said Drew Marsh, Entergy Chair and Chief Executive Officer. "We have clear line of sight to deliver on our near- and long-term objectives, and we are well positioned to execute on additional opportunities driven by customer needs."

Business highlights included the following:

  • Entergy Arkansas announced an expansion of its service agreement with Google.
  • Orange County Advanced Power Station is operational and delivering power to Entergy Texas customers.
  • The LPSC approved Entergy Louisiana's $1.2 billion Babel to Webre transmission project.
  • Entergy Louisiana reached a settlement with the LPSC Staff in its Evest filing.
  • Entergy Louisiana filed its application for additional Future Ready resilience plan investment.
  • The CCNO approved Entergy New Orleans's four-year FRP extension.
  • Entergy Mississippi filed an application to securitize costs associated with Winter Storm Fern.
  • The U.S. Department of Energy awarded $14 million in grants to Entergy utility companies to strengthen grid reliability.
  • Entergy's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of 68 cents per share, a six percent increase.
  • Entergy received its 52nd EEI emergency response award for restoration efforts following Winter Storm Fern.
  • Site Selection magazine named Entergy a top utility in economic development for the 19th consecutive year.

Consolidated earnings (GAAP and non-GAAP measures)


Third quarter and year-to-date 2026 vs. 2025
(See Appendix A for reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures and details on adjustments)


Third quarter

Year-to-date


2026

2025

Change

2026

2025

Change

(After-tax, $ in millions)







As-reported earnings

940

694

247

1,808

1,522

285

Less adjustments

-

-

-

(14)

-

(14)

Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)

940

694

247

1,821

1,522

299

Estimated weather impact

116

28

88

108

88

21








(After-tax, per share in $)







As-reported earnings

1.98

1.53

0.45

3.86

3.40

0.46

Less adjustments

-

-

-

(0.03)

-

(0.03)

Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)

1.98

1.53

0.45

3.89

3.40

0.49

Estimated weather impact

0.24

0.06

0.18

0.23

0.20

0.03








Calculations may differ due to rounding

Consolidated results

For third quarter 2026, the company reported earnings of $940 million, or $1.98 per share, on an
as-reported and an adjusted basis. This compared to third quarter 2025 earnings of $694 million, or $1.53 per share, on an as-reported and an adjusted basis.

Summary discussions of results by business follow. Additional details, including information on operating cash flow by business, are provided in Appendix A. Appendix B provides a more detailed analysis of earnings per share variances by business.

Business results

Utility

For third quarter 2026, the Utility business reported earnings attributable to Entergy Corporation of
$1,079 million, or $2.28 per share, on an as-reported and an adjusted basis. This compared to third quarter 2025 earnings of $810 million, or $1.79 per share, on an as-reported and an adjusted basis.

The primary drivers for the quarter's earnings increase included:

  • higher retail sales volume, including the effects of weather;
  • the net effect of regulatory actions across several operating companies;
  • return on construction work in progress for certain utility plant investments; and
  • higher other income (deductions).

These drivers were partially offset by higher interest expense, other O&M, and depreciation and amortization.

On a per share basis, third quarter 2026 results reflected higher diluted average number of common shares outstanding primarily due to the settlement of equity forwards in 2025 and 2026.

Appendix C contains additional details on Utility operating and financial measures.

Parent & Other

For third quarter 2026, Parent & Other reported a loss attributable to Entergy Corporation of
$(139 million), or (29) cents per share, on an as-reported and an adjusted basis. This compared to a third quarter 2025 loss of $(117 million), or (26) cents per share, on an as-reported and an adjusted basis.

The primary driver for the quarter-over-quarter change was higher interest expense.

On a per share basis, third quarter 2026 results reflected higher diluted average number of common shares outstanding (see details in Utility section).

Earnings per share guidance

Entergy narrowed its 2026 adjusted earnings per share guidance to a range of $4.35 to $4.45. See the earnings call presentation for additional details.

The company has provided 2026 earnings guidance with regard to the non-GAAP measure of adjusted earnings per share. This measure excludes from the corresponding GAAP financial measure the effect of adjustments as described in the "Non-GAAP financial measures" section. The company has not provided a reconciliation of such non-GAAP guidance to guidance presented on a GAAP basis because it cannot predict and quantify with a reasonable degree of confidence all of the adjustments that may occur during the period. Potential adjustments include, among other things, certain significant income tax items, certain items recorded as a result of regulatory settlements or decisions, and certain unusual costs or expenses.

Earnings teleconference

A teleconference will be held at 10:00 a.m. Central Time on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, to discuss Entergy's quarterly earnings announcement and the company's financial performance. The teleconference may be accessed by visiting Entergy's website at investors.entergy.com/investors/events-and-presentations or by dialing 888-440-4149, conference ID 9024832, no more than 15 minutes prior to the start of the call. The earnings call presentation is also being posted to Entergy's website concurrent with this news release. A replay of the teleconference will be available on Entergy's website at investors.entergy.com/investors/events-and-presentations and by telephone. The telephone replay will be available through Nov. 9, 2026, by dialing 800-770-2030, conference ID 9024832.

Entergy (NYSE: ETR) generates, transmits and distributes electricity to power life for more than
3 million customers through our operating companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. We're focused on keeping costs for our customers as low as possible while providing reliable energy that our communities count on. We're also investing in growth for the future with a more resilient, cleaner energy system that includes modern natural gas, nuclear and renewable energy generation. As a nationally recognized leader in sustainability and corporate citizenship, we deliver more than
$100 million in economic benefits each year to the communities we serve through philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. Entergy is a Fortune 500 company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has approximately 12,000 employees. Learn more at Entergy.com and connect with @Entergy on social media.

Entergy Corporation's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and NYSE Texas under the symbol "ETR".

Details regarding Entergy's results of operations, regulatory proceedings, and other matters are available in this earnings release, a copy of which will be filed with the SEC, and the earnings call presentation. Both documents are available on Entergy's Investor Relations website at investors.entergy.com/investors/events-and-presentations.

Entergy maintains a web page as part of its Investor Relations website entitled Regulatory and other information, which provides investors with key updates on certain regulatory proceedings and important milestones on the execution of its strategy. While some of this information may be considered material information, investors should not rely exclusively on this page for all relevant company information.

For definitions of certain operating measures, as well as GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures and abbreviations and acronyms used in the earnings release materials, see Appendix E.

Non-GAAP financial measures

This news release contains non-GAAP financial measures, which are generally numerical measures of a company's performance, financial position, or cash flows that either exclude or include amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Entergy has provided quantitative reconciliations within this news release of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Entergy reports earnings using the non-GAAP measure of adjusted earnings, which excludes the effect of certain "adjustments". Adjustments are unusual or non-recurring items or events or other items or events that management believes do not reflect the ongoing business of Entergy, such as significant income tax items, certain items recorded as a result of regulatory settlements or decisions, and certain unusual costs or expenses. In addition to reporting GAAP earnings on a per share basis, Entergy reports its adjusted earnings on a per share basis. These per share measures represent the applicable earnings amount divided by the diluted average number of common shares outstanding for the period.

Management uses the non-GAAP financial measures of adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share for, among other things, financial planning and analysis; reporting financial results to the board of directors, employees, owners, and analysts; and internal evaluation of financial performance. Entergy believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors in evaluating the ongoing results of Entergy's business, comparing period to period results, and comparing Entergy's financial performance to the financial performance of other companies in the utility sector.

Other non-GAAP measures, including adjusted ROE, adjusted ROE excluding affiliate preferred, FFO to adjusted debt, gross liquidity, net liquidity, adjusted Parent debt to total adjusted debt, adjusted debt to adjusted capitalization, and adjusted net debt to adjusted net capitalization are measures Entergy uses internally for management and board of directors discussions and to gauge the overall strength of its business. Entergy believes the above data provides useful information to investors in evaluating Entergy's ongoing financial results and flexibility and assists investors in comparing Entergy's credit and liquidity to the credit and liquidity of others in the utility sector. These metrics are defined in Appendix E.

These non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of Entergy's operations that, when viewed with Entergy's GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting Entergy's business. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be used to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. Investors are strongly encouraged to review Entergy's consolidated financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Although certain of these measures are intended to assist investors in comparing Entergy's performance to other companies in the utility sector, non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized; therefore, it might not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such statements include, among other things, statements regarding Entergy's adjusted earnings per share guidance and outlooks; the company's capital plan; retail and industrial sales growth outlooks; other financial and operational outlooks; and other statements of Entergy's plans, beliefs, or expectations within this news release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. Entergy undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any
forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements, including (a) those factors discussed elsewhere in this news release and in Entergy's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission; (b) uncertainties associated with (1) rate proceedings, formula rate plans, and other cost recovery mechanisms, including the risk that costs may not be recoverable to the extent or on the timeline anticipated and (2) implementation of the ratemaking effects of changes in law; (c) uncertainties associated with (1) realizing the benefits of its resilience plan, including impacts of the frequency and intensity of future storms and storm paths, as well as the pace of project completion and (2) efforts to remediate the effects of major storms and recover related restoration costs; (d) risks associated with operating nuclear facilities, including plant relicensing, operating, and regulatory costs and risks; (e) changes in decommissioning trust values or earnings or in the timing or cost of decommissioning Entergy's nuclear plant sites; (f) legislative and regulatory actions and risks and uncertainties associated with claims or litigation by or against Entergy and its subsidiaries; (g) risks and uncertainties associated with executing on business strategies, including (1) strategic transactions that Entergy or its subsidiaries may undertake and the risks that any such transaction may not be completed as and when expected or the anticipated benefits may not be realized, and (2) Entergy's ability to meet the rapidly growing demand for electricity, including from large-scale data centers and other large customers, and to manage the impacts of such growth on customers and its business, or the risk that contracted or expected load growth does not materialize or is not sustained; (h) risks and uncertainties associated with the resolution of pending or future applications, regulatory proceedings, litigation or governmental official actions relating to generation, transmission, or other facilities and the effect of related public and political opposition, including, in each case, those relating to any facilities designed to serve large-scale data centers; (i) direct and indirect impacts to Entergy or its customers from pandemics, terrorist attacks, geopolitical conflicts, cybersecurity threats, data security breaches, or other attempts to disrupt Entergy's business or operations, and/or other catastrophic events; and (j) effects on Entergy or its customers of (1) changes in federal, state, or local laws and regulations and other governmental actions or policies, such as changes in monetary, fiscal, trade, tax, environmental, or energy (including, among other things, data center energy use, efficiency standards, and sources of power) policies, as well as changes in utility regulations, including those relating to new projects designed to serve the increased load growth of large-scale data centers and other large customers; (2) changes in commodity markets, capital markets, or economic conditions; and (3) technological change, including the costs, pace of development, and commercialization of new and emerging technologies.

Third quarter 2026 earnings release appendices and financial statements

Appendices
A: Consolidated results and adjustments
B: Earnings variance analysis
C: Utility operating and financial measures
D: Consolidated financial measures
E: Definitions and abbreviations and acronyms
F: Other GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations

Financial statements

Consolidating balance sheets
Consolidating income statements
Consolidated cash flow statements

A: Consolidated results and adjustments

Appendix A-1 provides a comparative summary of consolidated earnings, including a reconciliation of as-reported earnings (GAAP) to adjusted earnings (non-GAAP).

Appendix A-1: Consolidated earnings - reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures
Third quarter and year-to-date 2026 vs. 2025 (See Appendix A-2 and Appendix A-3 for details on adjustments)


Third quarter

Year-to-date


2026

2025

Change

2026

2025

Change

(After-tax, $ in millions)







As-reported earnings (loss)







Utility

1,079

810

269

2,245

1,899

346

Parent & Other

(139)

(117)

(22)

(437)

(376)

(61)

Consolidated

940

694

247

1,808

1,522

285








Less adjustments







Utility

-

-

-

-

-

-

Parent & Other

-

-

-

(14)

-

(14)

Consolidated

-

-

-

(14)

-

(14)








Adjusted earnings (loss) (non-GAAP)







Utility

1,079

810

269

2,245

1,899

346

Parent & Other

(139)

(117)

(22)

(424)

(376)

(47)

Consolidated

940

694

247

1,821

1,522

299

Estimated weather impact

116

28

88

108

88

21








Diluted average number of common shares outstanding

(in millions)

474

454

21

468

447

21








(After-tax, per share in $) (a)







As-reported earnings (loss)







Utility

2.28

1.79

0.49

4.80

4.25

0.55

Parent & Other

(0.29)

(0.26)

(0.04)

(0.93)

(0.84)

(0.09)

Consolidated

1.98

1.53

0.45

3.86

3.40

0.46








Less adjustments







Utility

-

-

-

-

-

-

Parent & Other

-

-

-

(0.03)

-

(0.03)

Consolidated

-

-

-

(0.03)

-

(0.03)








Adjusted earnings (loss) (non-GAAP)







Utility

2.28

1.79

0.49

4.80

4.25

0.55

Parent & Other

(0.29)

(0.26)

(0.04)

(0.91)

(0.84)

(0.06)

Consolidated

1.98

1.53

0.45

3.89

3.40

0.49

Estimated weather impact

0.24

0.06

0.18

0.23

0.20

0.03


Calculations may differ due to rounding

(a)

Per share amounts are calculated by dividing the earnings (loss) by the corresponding diluted average number of common shares outstanding for the period.

See Appendix B for detailed earnings variance analysis.

Appendix A-2 and Appendix A-3 detail adjustments by business. Adjustments are included in as-reported earnings consistent with GAAP but are excluded from adjusted earnings. As a result, adjusted earnings is considered a non-GAAP measure.

Appendix A-2: Adjustments by driver (shown as positive/ (negative) impact on earnings or EPS)

Third quarter and year-to-date 2026 vs. 2025


Third quarter

Year-to-date


2026

2025

Change

2026

2025

Change

(Pre-tax except for income tax effect and totals; $ in millions)







Parent & Other







1Q26 impairment related to the sale of a non-utility business

interest in Independence power plant

-

-

-

(18)

-

(18)

Income tax effect on Parent & Other adjustment above

-

-

-

4

-

4

Total Parent and Other

-

-

-

(14)

-

(14)








Total adjustments

-

-

-

(14)

-

(14)








(After-tax, per share in $) (b)







Parent & Other







1Q26 impairment related to the sale of a non-utility business

interest in Independence power plant

-

-

-

(0.03)

-

(0.03)

Total Parent & Other

-

-

-

(0.03)

-

(0.03)








Total adjustments

-

-

-

(0.03)

-

(0.03)


Calculations may differ due to rounding

(b)

Per share amounts are calculated by multiplying the earnings (loss) by the income tax rate that is expected to apply and dividing by the corresponding diluted average number of common shares outstanding for the period.

Appendix A-3: Adjustments by income statement line item (shown as positive/ (negative) impact on earnings)

Third quarter and year-to-date 2026 vs. 2025

(Pre-tax except for income taxes and totals; $ in millions)


Third quarter

Year-to-date


2026

2025

Change

2026

2025

Change

Parent & Other







Asset write-offs, impairments, and related charges

-

-

-

(18)

-

(18)

Income taxes

-

-

-

4

-

4

Total Parent & Other

-

-

-

(14)

-

(14)








Total adjustments

-

-

-

(14)

-

(14)

Calculations may differ due to rounding Appendix A-4 provides a comparative summary of OCF by business.

Appendix A-4 provides a comparative summary of OCF by business.

Appendix A-4: Consolidated operating cash flow

Third quarter and year-to-date 2026 vs. 2025

($ in millions)


Third quarter

Year-to-date


2026

2025

Change

2026

2025

Change

Utility

2,267

2,177

90

5,158

4,114

1,044

Parent & Other

(32)

(42)

10

(201)

(181)

(20)

Consolidated

2,235

2,135

100

4,957

3,933

1,024

Calculations may differ due to rounding

Year to date OCF increased primarily due to higher receipts of advance payments related to customer agreements and higher collections from Utility customers. These increases were partially offset by higher fuel and purchased power payments, lower proceeds from the transfer of production tax credits, the timing of payments to vendors, higher ad valorem tax payments partly due to the timing of payments, and higher interest payments.

B: Earnings variance analysis

Appendix B-1 and Appendix B-2 provide details of current quarter and year-to-date 2026 versus 2025 as-reported and adjusted earnings per share variances.

Appendix B-1: As-reported and adjusted earnings per share variance analysis (c), (d)


Third quarter 2026 vs. 2025


(After-tax, per share in $)



Utility


Parent & Other


Consolidated



As-

reported

Adjusted


As-

reported

Adjusted


As-

reported

Adjusted


2025 earnings (loss)

1.79

1.79


(0.26)

(0.26)


1.53

1.53


Operating revenue less:
fuel, fuel-related exp. and gas purch. for resale;

purch. power; and other reg. chgs. (credits) - net

0.76

0.76

(e)

-

-


0.76

0.76


Nuclear refueling outage expenses

(0.01)

(0.01)


-

-


(0.01)

(0.01)


Other O&M

(0.10)

(0.10)

(f)

-

-


(0.10)

(0.10)


Asset write-offs, impairments, and related charges

0.02

0.02


-

-


0.02

0.02


Decommissioning

-

-


-

-


-

-


Taxes other than income taxes

(0.01)

(0.01)


-

-


(0.01)

(0.01)


Depreciation and amortization

(0.05)

(0.05)

(g)

-

-


(0.04)

(0.04)


Other income (deductions)

0.10

0.10

(h)

0.02

0.02


0.12

0.12


Interest expense

(0.13)

(0.13)

(i)

(0.06)

(0.06)

(j)

(0.19)

(0.19)


Income taxes - other

0.01

0.01


(0.01)

(0.01)


0.01

0.01


Preferred dividend requirements and

noncontrolling interests

-

-


-

-


-

-


Share effect

(0.10)

(0.10)


0.01

0.01


(0.09)

(0.09)

(k)

2026 earnings (loss)

2.28

2.28


(0.29)

(0.29)


1.98

1.98


Calculations may differ due to rounding

Appendix B-2: As-reported and adjusted earnings per share variance analysis (c), (d)


Year-to-date 2026 vs. 2025


(After-tax, per share in $)



Utility


Parent & Other


Consolidated



As-

reported

Adjusted


As-

reported

Adjusted


As-

reported

Adjusted


2025 earnings (loss)

4.25

4.25


(0.84)

(0.84)


3.40

3.40


Operating revenue less:
fuel, fuel-related exp. and gas purch. for resale;

purch. power; and other reg. chgs. (credits) - net

0.84

0.84

(e)

-

-


0.84

0.84


Nuclear refueling outage expenses

0.01

0.01


-

-


0.01

0.01


Other O&M

(0.18)

(0.18)

(f)

(0.01)

(0.01)


(0.18)

(0.18)


Asset write-offs, impairments, and related charges

0.02

0.02


(0.03)

-

(l)

(0.01)

0.02


Decommissioning

(0.01)

(0.01)


-

-


(0.01)

(0.01)


Taxes other than income taxes

(0.05)

(0.05)

(m)

-

-


(0.05)

(0.05)


Depreciation and amortization

(0.14)

(0.14)

(g)

-

-


(0.13)

(0.13)


Other income (deductions)

0.56

0.56

(h)

0.03

0.03

(n)

0.59

0.59


Interest expense

(0.31)

(0.31)

(i)

(0.12)

(0.12)

(j)

(0.42)

(0.42)


Income taxes - other

0.04

0.04

(o)

(0.01)

(0.01)


0.03

0.03


Preferred dividend requirements and

noncontrolling interests

(0.01)

(0.01)


-

-


(0.01)

(0.01)


Share effect

(0.22)

(0.22)


0.04

0.04


(0.18)

(0.18)

(k)

2026 earnings (loss)

4.80

4.80


(0.93)

(0.91)


3.86

3.89



Calculations may differ due to rounding

(c)

Utility operating revenue and Utility income taxes - other variances exclude the following for the return/collection of excess/deficient unprotected ADIT (net effect was neutral to earnings) ($ in millions):


3Q26

3Q25

YTD26

YTD25

Utility operating revenue

(11)

(8)

(39)

(14)

Utility income taxes - other

11

8

39

14

(d)

EPS effects of individual income statement line item variances are calculated by multiplying the pre-tax amount by the income tax rate that is expected to apply and dividing by diluted average number of common shares outstanding for the prior period. Income taxes - other represents income tax differences other than the income tax effect of individual line-item variances. Share effect captures the per share impact from the change in diluted average number of common shares outstanding.

Utility as-reported operating revenue less fuel, fuel-related
expenses and gas purchased for resale; purchased power;

and other regulatory charges (credits) - net variance analysis
2026 vs. 2025 ($ EPS)


3Q

YTD

Electric volume / weather

0.33

0.36

Retail electric price

0.33

0.65

Return on CWIP for certain utility plant investments

0.09

0.21

Grand Gulf recovery

0.02

0.02

Miscellaneous revenue

0.02

0.06

E-MS 3Q25 PPA termination proceeds

(0.02)

(0.03)

E-TX capacity costs net of recovery

(0.01)

0.01

Sale of natural gas LDCs

-

(0.11)

Reg. provisions for decommissioning items

-

(0.36)

Other

-

0.03

Total

0.76

0.84

(e)

The third quarter and year-to-date earnings increases reflected higher electric volume including the effects of weather and the effect of rate actions including: E-AR's FRP, E-AR's Generating Arkansas Jobs Act rider, E-LA's FRP (including FRP riders), E-LA's RPCR, E-MS's FRP interim facilities rate adjustment, E-TX's TCRF, and E-TX's DCRF. Higher revenue related to the amortization of customer advances designed to provide a return on CWIP for certain utility plant investments, which is recognized as costs are incurred, contributed to the increases. The increases also reflected higher revenues associated with Grand Gulf primarily due to higher other O&M and higher return on rate base as well as higher miscellaneous revenue primarily due to higher pole attachment revenues. The increases were partially offset by the receipt of liquidated damages at E-MS in third quarter 2025 which resulted from a counterparty's termination of a purchased power agreement. The year-to-date results also reflected the effects of E-MS's grid modernization rider and the sale of the natural gas LDC businesses in July 2025. Changes in regulatory provisions for decommissioning items were also a driver (based on regulatory treatment, decommissioning-related variances are offset in other line items and are largely earnings neutral).

(f)

The third quarter earnings decrease from higher Utility other O&M was primarily due to higher power delivery expenses driven by an increase in vegetation maintenance costs and higher power generation expenses largely due to a higher scope of work performed in 2026 as compared to 2025, including during plant outages. The year-to-date earnings decrease from higher Utility other O&M reflected higher power delivery expenses primarily due to increased vegetation maintenance costs as well as an increase in compensation and benefits costs mainly due to higher healthcare claims, the timing of recognition of prescription drug rebates, and revisions to estimated incentive-based compensation expense. The year-to-date decrease was partially offset by higher nuclear insurance refunds, lower gas operations expenses resulting from the sale of natural gas LDC businesses, and lower loss provisions and bad debt expense. The third quarter and year-to-date decreases also reflected a gain from the sale of natural gas LDC businesses as well as various project write-offs in third quarter 2025.

(g)

The third quarter and year-to-date earnings decreases from higher Utility depreciation and amortization were primarily due to higher plant in service. The decreases also reflected higher FERC jurisdictional depreciation rates at E-AR and
E-LA effective Jan. 2026, and increases in E-LA's nuclear depreciation rates effective Sept. 2025 and Sept. 2026.

(h)

The third quarter and year-to-date earnings increases from higher Utility other income (deductions) reflected higher amortization of tax gross ups on customer advances, higher external interest income, and higher AFUDC-equity due to higher construction work in progress. The year-to-date increase was partially offset by a true-up of E-LA's MISO cost recovery mechanism in second quarter 2025 as well as lower intercompany dividend income from affiliate preferred membership interest related to storm cost securitizations (intercompany dividend income largely offset at P&O). The year-to-date variance included changes in nuclear decommissioning trust returns (based on regulatory treatment, decommissioning-related variances are offset in other line items and are largely earnings neutral).

(i)

The third quarter and year-to-date earnings decreases from higher Utility interest expense were primarily due to higher debt balances, higher average interest rates, and higher carrying costs on customer advances. The decreases also reflected 2026 carrying costs on retained proceeds from the monetization of production tax credits.

(j)

The third quarter and year-to-date earnings decreases from higher Parent & Other interest expense were primarily due to the issuance of $1.3 billion and $1.5 billion of junior subordinated debentures in Nov. 2025 and Aug. 2026, respectively.

(k)

The third quarter and year-to-date earnings per share decreases from share effect were due to higher diluted average number of common shares outstanding primarily due to the settlement of equity forwards in Oct. 2025, Feb. 2026, June 2026, and Sept. 2026.

(l)

The year-to-date as-reported earnings decrease from higher Parent & Other asset write-offs, impairments, and related charges was due to a first quarter 2026 $(18 million) ($(14 million) after tax) non-cash impairment related to the sale of a non-utility business interest in the Independence power plant (considered an adjustment and excluded from adjusted earnings).

(m)

The year-to-date earnings decrease from higher Utility taxes other than income taxes was primarily due to increases in ad valorem taxes resulting from higher assessments.

(n)

The year-to-date earnings increase from higher Parent & Other other income (deductions) was primarily due to lower intercompany dividends on affiliated preferred membership interest related to storm cost securitization (largely offset at Utility).

(o)

The year-to-date earnings increase from lower Utility income taxes - other was primarily due to tax benefits associated with the exercise of stock-based compensation in first quarter 2026.

C: Utility operating and financial measures

Appendix C provides a comparison of Utility operating and financial measures.

Appendix C: Utility operating and financial measures

Third quarter and year-to-date 2026 vs. 2025


Third quarter

Year-to-date


2026

2025

%
change

% weather

adj. (p)

2026

2025

%
change

% weather

adj. (p)

GWh sold









Residential

13,163

11,692

12.6

6.1

29,955

29,376

2.0

2.4

Commercial

8,973

8,499

5.6

1.9

22,410

22,007

1.8

0.7

Governmental

673

678

(0.7)

(1.2)

1,846

1,853

(0.4)

(0.3)

Industrial

17,055

16,255

4.9

4.9

50,114

45,707

9.6

9.6

Total retail

39,864

37,124

7.4

4.5

104,325

98,943

5.4

5.3

Wholesale

3,528

4,079

(13.5)


9,655

9,847

(1.9)


Total

43,392

41,203

5.3


113,980

108,790

4.8











Number of electric retail customers








Residential





2,643,202

2,625,811

0.7


Commercial





373,111

372,226

0.2


Governmental





19,167

18,845

1.7


Industrial





46,089

48,306

(4.6)


Total





3,081,569

3,065,188

0.5











Other O&M and nuclear

refueling outage exp. per MWh

$19.71

$19.15

2.9


$20.43

$20.48

(0.2)



Calculations may differ due to rounding

(p)

The effects of weather were estimated using hourly heating degree days and cooling degree days for the period from various locations and comparing to a "normal" temperature range for each jurisdiction based on 20-year historical data. The models used to estimate weather are updated periodically and are subject to change.

For the quarter, weather-adjusted retail sales increased 4.5 percent. Residential sales growth was 6.1 percent. Industrial sales growth was 4.9 percent, driven by higher sales to data center and primary metals customers. Commercial sales increased 1.9 percent.

D: Consolidated financial measures

Appendix D provides comparative financial measures. Financial measures in this table include those calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, as well as those that are considered non-GAAP financial measures.

Appendix D: GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures


2026 vs. 2025 (See Appendix F for reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures)


For 12 months ending Sept. 30

2026

2025

Change

GAAP measure




As-reported ROE

11.2 %

11.4 %

(0.2) %





Non-GAAP financial measure




Adjusted ROE

11.3 %

11.4 %

(0.2) %





As of Sept. 30 ($ in millions, except where noted)

2026

2025

Change

GAAP measures




Cash and cash equivalents

4,205

1,517

2,688

Available revolver capacity

4,346

4,346

-

Commercial paper

105

1,398

(1,293)

Total debt

34,936

30,563

4,373

Junior subordinated debentures

4,000

1,200

2,800

Securitization debt

213

231

(18)

Total debt to total capital

63 %

64 %

(1) %

Storm escrows

317

307

10





Non-GAAP financial measures ($ in millions, except where noted)




FFO to adjusted debt

16.8 %

16.8 %

-

Adjusted debt to adjusted capitalization

60 %

63 %

(3) %

Adjusted net debt to adjusted net capitalization

56 %

62 %

(5) %

Gross liquidity

8,551

5,863

2,688

Net liquidity

10,907

7,846

3,061

Adjusted Parent debt to total adjusted debt

14 %

18 %

(4) %





Build-to-suit lease agreement (q)

1,450

-

1,450


Calculations may differ due to rounding

(q)

Maximum counterparty commitment; see Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended Dec. 2025 for additional details.

E: Definitions and abbreviations and acronyms

Appendix E-1 provides definitions of certain operating measures as well as GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures.

Appendix E-1: Definitions

Utility operating and financial measures

Number of electric retail

customers

Average number of electric customers over the period

Other O&M and refueling

outage expense per MWh

Other operation and maintenance expense plus nuclear refueling outage expense per

MWh of total sales

Financial measures - GAAP

As-reported ROE

Last twelve months net income attributable to Entergy Corp. divided by average common

equity

Available revolver capacity

Amount of undrawn capacity remaining on corporate and subsidiary revolvers

Securitization debt

Debt on the balance sheet associated with securitization bonds that is secured by certain

future customer collections

Total capitalization

Sum of total debt, subsidiaries' preferred stock without sinking fund, total equity, and

subsidiaries' preferred stock without sinking fund and noncontrolling interests

Total debt

Sum of currently maturing long-term debt, long-term debt, notes payable and commercial

paper, and finance lease obligations

Total debt to total capitalization

Total debt divided by total capitalization

Financial measures - non-GAAP

Adjusted capitalization

Total capitalization excluding securitization debt

Adjusted debt

Total debt excluding securitization debt and 50% of junior subordinated debentures

Adjusted debt to adjusted

capitalization

Adjusted debt divided by adjusted capitalization

Adjusted earnings (loss)

As-reported earnings (loss) minus adjustments

Adjusted EPS

Adjusted earnings (loss) divided by the diluted average number of common shares

outstanding

Adjusted net capitalization

Adjusted capitalization minus cash and cash equivalents

Adjusted net debt

Adjusted debt minus cash and cash equivalents

Adjusted net debt to adjusted

net capitalization

Adjusted net debt divided by adjusted net capitalization

Adjusted Parent debt

Entergy Corp. debt, including amounts drawn on credit revolver and commercial paper

facilities plus unamortized debt issuance costs and discounts minus 50% of junior

subordinated debentures

Adjusted Parent debt to total

adjusted debt

Adjusted Parent debt divided by consolidated adjusted debt

Adjusted ROE

Last twelve months adjusted earnings divided by average common equity

Adjusted ROE excluding

affiliate preferred

Last twelve months adjusted earnings, excluding dividend income from affiliate preferred

as well as the after-tax cost of debt financing for preferred investment, divided by average

common equity adjusted to exclude the estimated equity associated with the affiliate

preferred investment

Adjustments

Unusual or non-recurring items or events or other items or events that management

believes do not reflect the ongoing business of Entergy, such as significant income tax

items, certain items recorded as a result of regulatory settlements or decisions, and

certain unusual costs or expenses

FFO

Last twelve months OCF minus preferred dividend requirements of subsidiaries, working

capital items in OCF (receivables, fuel inventory, accounts payable, taxes accrued, interest accrued,

deferred fuel costs, customer advances - current, and other working

capital accounts), 50% of interest on junior subordinated debentures, and securitization

regulatory charges

FFO to adjusted debt

Last twelve months FFO divided by end of period adjusted debt

Gross liquidity

Sum of cash and cash equivalents plus available revolver capacity

Net liquidity

Sum of gross liquidity, escrow accounts available for certain storm expenses, and equity

sold forward but not yet settled minus commercial paper

Appendix E-2 explains abbreviations and acronyms used in the quarterly earnings materials.

Appendix E-2: Abbreviations and acronyms

ACM

ADIT

AFUDC

APSC

BESS

CAGR

CCCT

CCNO

CFO

COD

CT

CWIP

DCRF

DRM

E-AR

E-LA

E-MS

E-NO

E-TX

EEI

EPS

ETR

FERC

FFO

FRP

GAAP

GCRR

GGO

Grand Gulf or

GGNS

Independence

LDC

Additional Capacity Mechanism

Accumulated deferred income taxes

Allowance for funds used during construction

Arkansas Public Service Commission

Battery and energy storage system

Compound annual growth rate

Combined cycle combustion turbine

Council of the City of New Orleans

Cash from operations

Commercial operation date

Combustion turbine

Construction work in progress

Distribution Cost Recovery Factor

Distribution Recovery Mechanism

Entergy Arkansas, LLC

Entergy Louisiana, LLC

Entergy Mississippi, LLC

Entergy New Orleans, LLC

Entergy Texas, Inc.

Edison Electric Institute

Earnings per share

Entergy Corporation

Federal Energy Regulatory Commission

Funds from operations

Formula rate plan

U.S. generally accepted accounting principles

Generation Cost Recovery Rider

Geaux Green Option

Unit 1 of Grand Gulf Nuclear Station (nuclear),

90% owned or leased by SERI

Independence Steam Electric Station

Local distribution company

LPSC

LTM

MCRM

MISO

Moody's

MPSC

NDT

NYSE

O&M

OCAPS

OCF

OpCo

Other O&M

P&O

PMR

PPA

PUCT

RECs

RSHCR

ROE

RPCR

S&P

SEC

SERI

TAM

TCRF

TRM

VMR

WACC

Louisiana Public Service Commission

Last twelve months

MISO Cost Recovery Mechanism

Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc.

Moody's Ratings

Mississippi Public Service Commission

Nuclear decommissioning trust

New York Stock Exchange

Operation and maintenance

Orange County Advanced Power Station

(CCCT)

Net cash flow provided by operating activities

Utility operating company

Other operation and maintenance expense

Parent & Other

Performance Management Rider

Power purchase agreement or purchased power

agreement

Public Utility Commission of Texas

Renewable energy certificates

Resilience and Storm Hardening Cost Recovery

Return on equity

Resilience Plan Cost Recovery Rider

Standard & Poor's

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

System Energy Resources, Inc.

Tax Adjustment Mechanism

Transmission Cost Recovery Factor

Transmission Recovery Mechanism

Vegetation management rider

Weighted average cost of capital

F: Other GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations

Appendix F-1, Appendix F-2, and Appendix F-3 provide reconciliations of various non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this news release to their most comparable GAAP measure.

Appendix F-1: Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures - ROE

(LTM $ in millions except where noted)


Third quarter



2026

2025

As-reported net income attributable to Entergy Corporation

(A)

2,044

1,809

Adjustments

(B)

(14)

(5)





Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)

(C)=(A-B)

2,057

1,814





Average common equity (average of beginning and ending balances)

(D)

18,231

15,847





As-reported ROE

(A/D)

11.2 %

11.4 %

Adjusted ROE (non-GAAP)

(C/D)

11.3 %

11.4 %

Calculations may differ due to rounding

Appendix F-2: Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures - FFO to adjusted debt

($ in millions except where noted)


Third quarter



2026

2025

Total debt

(A)

34,936

30,563

Securitization debt

(B)

213

231

50% junior subordinated debentures

(C)

2,000

600

Adjusted debt (non-GAAP)

(D)=(A-B-C)

32,723

29,733





Net cash flow provided by operating activities, LTM

(E)

6,175

5,312





Preferred dividend requirements of subsidiaries, LTM

(F)

(18)

(18)





50% of the interest expense associated with junior subordinated

debentures, LTM

(G)

(85)

(43)





Working capital items in net cash flow provided by operating activities, LTM:




Receivables


(322)

(114)

Fuel inventory


31

6

Accounts payable


56

269

Taxes accrued


63

64

Interest accrued


117

30

Deferred fuel costs


(245)

(216)

Customer advances - current


1,291

445

Other working capital accounts


(225)

(117)

Securitization regulatory charges, LTM


19

17

Total

(H)

786

384





FFO, LTM (non-GAAP)

(I)=(E-F-G-H)

5,492

4,989





FFO to adjusted debt (non-GAAP)

(I/D)

16.8 %

16.8 %

Calculations may differ due to rounding

Appendix F-3: Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures - adjusted debt ratios; gross liquidity; and net liquidity

($ in millions except where noted)


Third quarter



2026

2025

Total debt

(A)

34,936

30,563

Securitization debt

(B)

213

231

50% junior subordinated debentures

(C)

2,000

600

Adjusted debt (non-GAAP)

(D)=(A-B-C)

32,723

29,733

Cash and cash equivalents

(E)

4,205

1,517

Adjusted net debt (non-GAAP)

(F)=(D-E)

28,518

28,216





Commercial paper

(G)

105

1,398





Total capitalization

(H)

55,047

47,539

Securitization debt

(B)

213

231

Adjusted capitalization (non-GAAP)

(I)=(H-B)

54,834

47,308

Cash and cash equivalents

(E)

4,205

1,517

Adjusted net capitalization (non-GAAP)

(J)=(I-E)

50,629

45,791





Total debt to total capitalization

(A/H)

63 %

64 %

Adjusted debt to adjusted capitalization (non-GAAP)

(D/I)

60 %

63 %

Adjusted net debt to adjusted net capitalization (non-GAAP)

(F/J)

56 %

62 %





Available revolver capacity

(K)

4,346

4,346





Storm escrows

(L)

317

307

Equity sold forward, not yet settled (r)

(M)

2,144

3,075





Gross liquidity (non-GAAP)

(N)=(E+K)

8,551

5,863

Net liquidity (non-GAAP)

(N-G+L+M)

10,907

7,846





Entergy Corporation notes:




Due Sept. 2026


-

750

Due June 2028


650

650

Due June 2030


600

600

Due June 2031


650

650

Due June 2050


600

600

Junior subordinated debentures due Dec. 2054


1,200

1,200

Junior subordinated debentures due June 2056


700

-

Junior subordinated debentures due June 2056


600

-

Junior subordinated debentures due Dec. 2056


750

-

Junior subordinated debentures due Dec. 2058


750

-

Total Parent long-term debt

(O)

6,500

4,450

Revolver drawn

(P)

-

-

Unamortized debt issuance costs and discounts

(Q)

(68)

(41)

Total Parent debt

(R)=(G+O+P+Q)

6,536

5,808





Adjusted Parent debt (non-GAAP)

(S)=(R-C)

4,536

5,208





Adjusted Parent debt to total adjusted debt (non-GAAP)

(S/D)

14 %

18 %


Calculations may differ due to rounding

(r)

Reflects adjustments, including for common dividends between contracting and settlement.

SOURCE Entergy Corporation

© 2026 PR Newswire
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