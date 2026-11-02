Entergy Corporation: Entergy reports third quarter 2026 financial results

Company narrows guidance range, affirms financial outlooks
NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) reported third quarter 2026 earnings per share of $1.98 on an as-reported and an adjusted (non-GAAP) basis.
"We made very strong progress this quarter across customer, operational, regulatory, and financial aspects of our business," said Drew Marsh, Entergy Chair and Chief Executive Officer. "We have clear line of sight to deliver on our near- and long-term objectives, and we are well positioned to execute on additional opportunities driven by customer needs."
Business highlights included the following:
- Entergy Arkansas announced an expansion of its service agreement with Google.
- Orange County Advanced Power Station is operational and delivering power to Entergy Texas customers.
- The LPSC approved Entergy Louisiana's $1.2 billion Babel to Webre transmission project.
- Entergy Louisiana reached a settlement with the LPSC Staff in its Evest filing.
- Entergy Louisiana filed its application for additional Future Ready resilience plan investment.
- The CCNO approved Entergy New Orleans's four-year FRP extension.
- Entergy Mississippi filed an application to securitize costs associated with Winter Storm Fern.
- The U.S. Department of Energy awarded $14 million in grants to Entergy utility companies to strengthen grid reliability.
- Entergy's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of 68 cents per share, a six percent increase.
- Entergy received its 52nd EEI emergency response award for restoration efforts following Winter Storm Fern.
- Site Selection magazine named Entergy a top utility in economic development for the 19th consecutive year.
Consolidated earnings (GAAP and non-GAAP measures)
Third quarter and year-to-date 2026 vs. 2025
Third quarter
Year-to-date
2026
2025
Change
2026
2025
Change
(After-tax, $ in millions)
As-reported earnings
940
694
247
1,808
1,522
285
Less adjustments
-
-
-
(14)
-
(14)
Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)
940
694
247
1,821
1,522
299
Estimated weather impact
116
28
88
108
88
21
(After-tax, per share in $)
As-reported earnings
1.98
1.53
0.45
3.86
3.40
0.46
Less adjustments
-
-
-
(0.03)
-
(0.03)
Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)
1.98
1.53
0.45
3.89
3.40
0.49
Estimated weather impact
0.24
0.06
0.18
0.23
0.20
0.03
Calculations may differ due to rounding
Consolidated results
For third quarter 2026, the company reported earnings of $940 million, or $1.98 per share, on an
as-reported and an adjusted basis. This compared to third quarter 2025 earnings of $694 million, or $1.53 per share, on an as-reported and an adjusted basis.
Summary discussions of results by business follow. Additional details, including information on operating cash flow by business, are provided in Appendix A. Appendix B provides a more detailed analysis of earnings per share variances by business.
Business results
Utility
For third quarter 2026, the Utility business reported earnings attributable to Entergy Corporation of
$1,079 million, or $2.28 per share, on an as-reported and an adjusted basis. This compared to third quarter 2025 earnings of $810 million, or $1.79 per share, on an as-reported and an adjusted basis.
The primary drivers for the quarter's earnings increase included:
- higher retail sales volume, including the effects of weather;
- the net effect of regulatory actions across several operating companies;
- return on construction work in progress for certain utility plant investments; and
- higher other income (deductions).
These drivers were partially offset by higher interest expense, other O&M, and depreciation and amortization.
On a per share basis, third quarter 2026 results reflected higher diluted average number of common shares outstanding primarily due to the settlement of equity forwards in 2025 and 2026.
Appendix C contains additional details on Utility operating and financial measures.
Parent & Other
For third quarter 2026, Parent & Other reported a loss attributable to Entergy Corporation of
$(139 million), or (29) cents per share, on an as-reported and an adjusted basis. This compared to a third quarter 2025 loss of $(117 million), or (26) cents per share, on an as-reported and an adjusted basis.
The primary driver for the quarter-over-quarter change was higher interest expense.
On a per share basis, third quarter 2026 results reflected higher diluted average number of common shares outstanding (see details in Utility section).
Earnings per share guidance
Entergy narrowed its 2026 adjusted earnings per share guidance to a range of $4.35 to $4.45. See the earnings call presentation for additional details.
The company has provided 2026 earnings guidance with regard to the non-GAAP measure of adjusted earnings per share. This measure excludes from the corresponding GAAP financial measure the effect of adjustments as described in the "Non-GAAP financial measures" section. The company has not provided a reconciliation of such non-GAAP guidance to guidance presented on a GAAP basis because it cannot predict and quantify with a reasonable degree of confidence all of the adjustments that may occur during the period. Potential adjustments include, among other things, certain significant income tax items, certain items recorded as a result of regulatory settlements or decisions, and certain unusual costs or expenses.
Earnings teleconference
A teleconference will be held at 10:00 a.m. Central Time on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, to discuss Entergy's quarterly earnings announcement and the company's financial performance. The teleconference may be accessed by visiting Entergy's website at investors.entergy.com/investors/events-and-presentations or by dialing 888-440-4149, conference ID 9024832, no more than 15 minutes prior to the start of the call. The earnings call presentation is also being posted to Entergy's website concurrent with this news release. A replay of the teleconference will be available on Entergy's website at investors.entergy.com/investors/events-and-presentations and by telephone. The telephone replay will be available through Nov. 9, 2026, by dialing 800-770-2030, conference ID 9024832.
Entergy (NYSE: ETR) generates, transmits and distributes electricity to power life for more than
3 million customers through our operating companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. We're focused on keeping costs for our customers as low as possible while providing reliable energy that our communities count on. We're also investing in growth for the future with a more resilient, cleaner energy system that includes modern natural gas, nuclear and renewable energy generation. As a nationally recognized leader in sustainability and corporate citizenship, we deliver more than
$100 million in economic benefits each year to the communities we serve through philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. Entergy is a Fortune 500 company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has approximately 12,000 employees. Learn more at Entergy.com and connect with @Entergy on social media.
Entergy Corporation's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and NYSE Texas under the symbol "ETR".
Details regarding Entergy's results of operations, regulatory proceedings, and other matters are available in this earnings release, a copy of which will be filed with the SEC, and the earnings call presentation. Both documents are available on Entergy's Investor Relations website at investors.entergy.com/investors/events-and-presentations.
Entergy maintains a web page as part of its Investor Relations website entitled Regulatory and other information, which provides investors with key updates on certain regulatory proceedings and important milestones on the execution of its strategy. While some of this information may be considered material information, investors should not rely exclusively on this page for all relevant company information.
For definitions of certain operating measures, as well as GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures and abbreviations and acronyms used in the earnings release materials, see Appendix E.
Non-GAAP financial measures
This news release contains non-GAAP financial measures, which are generally numerical measures of a company's performance, financial position, or cash flows that either exclude or include amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Entergy has provided quantitative reconciliations within this news release of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
Entergy reports earnings using the non-GAAP measure of adjusted earnings, which excludes the effect of certain "adjustments". Adjustments are unusual or non-recurring items or events or other items or events that management believes do not reflect the ongoing business of Entergy, such as significant income tax items, certain items recorded as a result of regulatory settlements or decisions, and certain unusual costs or expenses. In addition to reporting GAAP earnings on a per share basis, Entergy reports its adjusted earnings on a per share basis. These per share measures represent the applicable earnings amount divided by the diluted average number of common shares outstanding for the period.
Management uses the non-GAAP financial measures of adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share for, among other things, financial planning and analysis; reporting financial results to the board of directors, employees, owners, and analysts; and internal evaluation of financial performance. Entergy believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors in evaluating the ongoing results of Entergy's business, comparing period to period results, and comparing Entergy's financial performance to the financial performance of other companies in the utility sector.
Other non-GAAP measures, including adjusted ROE, adjusted ROE excluding affiliate preferred, FFO to adjusted debt, gross liquidity, net liquidity, adjusted Parent debt to total adjusted debt, adjusted debt to adjusted capitalization, and adjusted net debt to adjusted net capitalization are measures Entergy uses internally for management and board of directors discussions and to gauge the overall strength of its business. Entergy believes the above data provides useful information to investors in evaluating Entergy's ongoing financial results and flexibility and assists investors in comparing Entergy's credit and liquidity to the credit and liquidity of others in the utility sector. These metrics are defined in Appendix E.
These non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of Entergy's operations that, when viewed with Entergy's GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting Entergy's business. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be used to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. Investors are strongly encouraged to review Entergy's consolidated financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Although certain of these measures are intended to assist investors in comparing Entergy's performance to other companies in the utility sector, non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized; therefore, it might not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.
Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements
This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such statements include, among other things, statements regarding Entergy's adjusted earnings per share guidance and outlooks; the company's capital plan; retail and industrial sales growth outlooks; other financial and operational outlooks; and other statements of Entergy's plans, beliefs, or expectations within this news release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. Entergy undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any
forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements, including (a) those factors discussed elsewhere in this news release and in Entergy's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission; (b) uncertainties associated with (1) rate proceedings, formula rate plans, and other cost recovery mechanisms, including the risk that costs may not be recoverable to the extent or on the timeline anticipated and (2) implementation of the ratemaking effects of changes in law; (c) uncertainties associated with (1) realizing the benefits of its resilience plan, including impacts of the frequency and intensity of future storms and storm paths, as well as the pace of project completion and (2) efforts to remediate the effects of major storms and recover related restoration costs; (d) risks associated with operating nuclear facilities, including plant relicensing, operating, and regulatory costs and risks; (e) changes in decommissioning trust values or earnings or in the timing or cost of decommissioning Entergy's nuclear plant sites; (f) legislative and regulatory actions and risks and uncertainties associated with claims or litigation by or against Entergy and its subsidiaries; (g) risks and uncertainties associated with executing on business strategies, including (1) strategic transactions that Entergy or its subsidiaries may undertake and the risks that any such transaction may not be completed as and when expected or the anticipated benefits may not be realized, and (2) Entergy's ability to meet the rapidly growing demand for electricity, including from large-scale data centers and other large customers, and to manage the impacts of such growth on customers and its business, or the risk that contracted or expected load growth does not materialize or is not sustained; (h) risks and uncertainties associated with the resolution of pending or future applications, regulatory proceedings, litigation or governmental official actions relating to generation, transmission, or other facilities and the effect of related public and political opposition, including, in each case, those relating to any facilities designed to serve large-scale data centers; (i) direct and indirect impacts to Entergy or its customers from pandemics, terrorist attacks, geopolitical conflicts, cybersecurity threats, data security breaches, or other attempts to disrupt Entergy's business or operations, and/or other catastrophic events; and (j) effects on Entergy or its customers of (1) changes in federal, state, or local laws and regulations and other governmental actions or policies, such as changes in monetary, fiscal, trade, tax, environmental, or energy (including, among other things, data center energy use, efficiency standards, and sources of power) policies, as well as changes in utility regulations, including those relating to new projects designed to serve the increased load growth of large-scale data centers and other large customers; (2) changes in commodity markets, capital markets, or economic conditions; and (3) technological change, including the costs, pace of development, and commercialization of new and emerging technologies.
Third quarter 2026 earnings release appendices and financial statements
Appendices
A: Consolidated results and adjustments
B: Earnings variance analysis
C: Utility operating and financial measures
D: Consolidated financial measures
E: Definitions and abbreviations and acronyms
F: Other GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations
Financial statements
Consolidating balance sheets
Consolidating income statements
Consolidated cash flow statements
A: Consolidated results and adjustments
Appendix A-1 provides a comparative summary of consolidated earnings, including a reconciliation of as-reported earnings (GAAP) to adjusted earnings (non-GAAP).
Appendix A-1: Consolidated earnings - reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures
Third quarter
Year-to-date
2026
2025
Change
2026
2025
Change
(After-tax, $ in millions)
As-reported earnings (loss)
Utility
1,079
810
269
2,245
1,899
346
Parent & Other
(139)
(117)
(22)
(437)
(376)
(61)
Consolidated
940
694
247
1,808
1,522
285
Less adjustments
Utility
-
-
-
-
-
-
Parent & Other
-
-
-
(14)
-
(14)
Consolidated
-
-
-
(14)
-
(14)
Adjusted earnings (loss) (non-GAAP)
Utility
1,079
810
269
2,245
1,899
346
Parent & Other
(139)
(117)
(22)
(424)
(376)
(47)
Consolidated
940
694
247
1,821
1,522
299
Estimated weather impact
116
28
88
108
88
21
Diluted average number of common shares outstanding
(in millions)
474
454
21
468
447
21
(After-tax, per share in $) (a)
As-reported earnings (loss)
Utility
2.28
1.79
0.49
4.80
4.25
0.55
Parent & Other
(0.29)
(0.26)
(0.04)
(0.93)
(0.84)
(0.09)
Consolidated
1.98
1.53
0.45
3.86
3.40
0.46
Less adjustments
Utility
-
-
-
-
-
-
Parent & Other
-
-
-
(0.03)
-
(0.03)
Consolidated
-
-
-
(0.03)
-
(0.03)
Adjusted earnings (loss) (non-GAAP)
Utility
2.28
1.79
0.49
4.80
4.25
0.55
Parent & Other
(0.29)
(0.26)
(0.04)
(0.91)
(0.84)
(0.06)
Consolidated
1.98
1.53
0.45
3.89
3.40
0.49
Estimated weather impact
0.24
0.06
0.18
0.23
0.20
0.03
Calculations may differ due to rounding
(a)
Per share amounts are calculated by dividing the earnings (loss) by the corresponding diluted average number of common shares outstanding for the period.
See Appendix B for detailed earnings variance analysis.
Appendix A-2 and Appendix A-3 detail adjustments by business. Adjustments are included in as-reported earnings consistent with GAAP but are excluded from adjusted earnings. As a result, adjusted earnings is considered a non-GAAP measure.
Appendix A-2: Adjustments by driver (shown as positive/ (negative) impact on earnings or EPS)
Third quarter and year-to-date 2026 vs. 2025
Third quarter
Year-to-date
2026
2025
Change
2026
2025
Change
(Pre-tax except for income tax effect and totals; $ in millions)
Parent & Other
1Q26 impairment related to the sale of a non-utility business
interest in Independence power plant
-
-
-
(18)
-
(18)
Income tax effect on Parent & Other adjustment above
-
-
-
4
-
4
Total Parent and Other
-
-
-
(14)
-
(14)
Total adjustments
-
-
-
(14)
-
(14)
(After-tax, per share in $) (b)
Parent & Other
1Q26 impairment related to the sale of a non-utility business
interest in Independence power plant
-
-
-
(0.03)
-
(0.03)
Total Parent & Other
-
-
-
(0.03)
-
(0.03)
Total adjustments
-
-
-
(0.03)
-
(0.03)
Calculations may differ due to rounding
(b)
Per share amounts are calculated by multiplying the earnings (loss) by the income tax rate that is expected to apply and dividing by the corresponding diluted average number of common shares outstanding for the period.
Appendix A-3: Adjustments by income statement line item (shown as positive/ (negative) impact on earnings)
Third quarter and year-to-date 2026 vs. 2025
(Pre-tax except for income taxes and totals; $ in millions)
Third quarter
Year-to-date
2026
2025
Change
2026
2025
Change
Parent & Other
Asset write-offs, impairments, and related charges
-
-
-
(18)
-
(18)
Income taxes
-
-
-
4
-
4
Total Parent & Other
-
-
-
(14)
-
(14)
Total adjustments
-
-
-
(14)
-
(14)
Calculations may differ due to rounding Appendix A-4 provides a comparative summary of OCF by business.
Appendix A-4 provides a comparative summary of OCF by business.
Appendix A-4: Consolidated operating cash flow
Third quarter and year-to-date 2026 vs. 2025
($ in millions)
Third quarter
Year-to-date
2026
2025
Change
2026
2025
Change
Utility
2,267
2,177
90
5,158
4,114
1,044
Parent & Other
(32)
(42)
10
(201)
(181)
(20)
Consolidated
2,235
2,135
100
4,957
3,933
1,024
Calculations may differ due to rounding
Year to date OCF increased primarily due to higher receipts of advance payments related to customer agreements and higher collections from Utility customers. These increases were partially offset by higher fuel and purchased power payments, lower proceeds from the transfer of production tax credits, the timing of payments to vendors, higher ad valorem tax payments partly due to the timing of payments, and higher interest payments.
B: Earnings variance analysis
Appendix B-1 and Appendix B-2 provide details of current quarter and year-to-date 2026 versus 2025 as-reported and adjusted earnings per share variances.
Appendix B-1: As-reported and adjusted earnings per share variance analysis (c), (d)
Third quarter 2026 vs. 2025
(After-tax, per share in $)
Utility
Parent & Other
Consolidated
As-
reported
Adjusted
As-
reported
Adjusted
As-
reported
Adjusted
2025 earnings (loss)
1.79
1.79
(0.26)
(0.26)
1.53
1.53
Operating revenue less:
purch. power; and other reg. chgs. (credits) - net
0.76
0.76
(e)
-
-
0.76
0.76
Nuclear refueling outage expenses
(0.01)
(0.01)
-
-
(0.01)
(0.01)
Other O&M
(0.10)
(0.10)
(f)
-
-
(0.10)
(0.10)
Asset write-offs, impairments, and related charges
0.02
0.02
-
-
0.02
0.02
Decommissioning
-
-
-
-
-
-
Taxes other than income taxes
(0.01)
(0.01)
-
-
(0.01)
(0.01)
Depreciation and amortization
(0.05)
(0.05)
(g)
-
-
(0.04)
(0.04)
Other income (deductions)
0.10
0.10
(h)
0.02
0.02
0.12
0.12
Interest expense
(0.13)
(0.13)
(i)
(0.06)
(0.06)
(j)
(0.19)
(0.19)
Income taxes - other
0.01
0.01
(0.01)
(0.01)
0.01
0.01
Preferred dividend requirements and
noncontrolling interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
Share effect
(0.10)
(0.10)
0.01
0.01
(0.09)
(0.09)
(k)
2026 earnings (loss)
2.28
2.28
(0.29)
(0.29)
1.98
1.98
Calculations may differ due to rounding
Appendix B-2: As-reported and adjusted earnings per share variance analysis (c), (d)
Year-to-date 2026 vs. 2025
(After-tax, per share in $)
Utility
Parent & Other
Consolidated
As-
reported
Adjusted
As-
reported
Adjusted
As-
reported
Adjusted
2025 earnings (loss)
4.25
4.25
(0.84)
(0.84)
3.40
3.40
Operating revenue less:
purch. power; and other reg. chgs. (credits) - net
0.84
0.84
(e)
-
-
0.84
0.84
Nuclear refueling outage expenses
0.01
0.01
-
-
0.01
0.01
Other O&M
(0.18)
(0.18)
(f)
(0.01)
(0.01)
(0.18)
(0.18)
Asset write-offs, impairments, and related charges
0.02
0.02
(0.03)
-
(l)
(0.01)
0.02
Decommissioning
(0.01)
(0.01)
-
-
(0.01)
(0.01)
Taxes other than income taxes
(0.05)
(0.05)
(m)
-
-
(0.05)
(0.05)
Depreciation and amortization
(0.14)
(0.14)
(g)
-
-
(0.13)
(0.13)
Other income (deductions)
0.56
0.56
(h)
0.03
0.03
(n)
0.59
0.59
Interest expense
(0.31)
(0.31)
(i)
(0.12)
(0.12)
(j)
(0.42)
(0.42)
Income taxes - other
0.04
0.04
(o)
(0.01)
(0.01)
0.03
0.03
Preferred dividend requirements and
noncontrolling interests
(0.01)
(0.01)
-
-
(0.01)
(0.01)
Share effect
(0.22)
(0.22)
0.04
0.04
(0.18)
(0.18)
(k)
2026 earnings (loss)
4.80
4.80
(0.93)
(0.91)
3.86
3.89
Calculations may differ due to rounding
(c)
Utility operating revenue and Utility income taxes - other variances exclude the following for the return/collection of excess/deficient unprotected ADIT (net effect was neutral to earnings) ($ in millions):
3Q26
3Q25
YTD26
YTD25
Utility operating revenue
(11)
(8)
(39)
(14)
Utility income taxes - other
11
8
39
14
(d)
EPS effects of individual income statement line item variances are calculated by multiplying the pre-tax amount by the income tax rate that is expected to apply and dividing by diluted average number of common shares outstanding for the prior period. Income taxes - other represents income tax differences other than the income tax effect of individual line-item variances. Share effect captures the per share impact from the change in diluted average number of common shares outstanding.
Utility as-reported operating revenue less fuel, fuel-related
and other regulatory charges (credits) - net variance analysis
3Q
YTD
Electric volume / weather
0.33
0.36
Retail electric price
0.33
0.65
Return on CWIP for certain utility plant investments
0.09
0.21
Grand Gulf recovery
0.02
0.02
Miscellaneous revenue
0.02
0.06
E-MS 3Q25 PPA termination proceeds
(0.02)
(0.03)
E-TX capacity costs net of recovery
(0.01)
0.01
Sale of natural gas LDCs
-
(0.11)
Reg. provisions for decommissioning items
-
(0.36)
Other
-
0.03
Total
0.76
0.84
(e)
The third quarter and year-to-date earnings increases reflected higher electric volume including the effects of weather and the effect of rate actions including: E-AR's FRP, E-AR's Generating Arkansas Jobs Act rider, E-LA's FRP (including FRP riders), E-LA's RPCR, E-MS's FRP interim facilities rate adjustment, E-TX's TCRF, and E-TX's DCRF. Higher revenue related to the amortization of customer advances designed to provide a return on CWIP for certain utility plant investments, which is recognized as costs are incurred, contributed to the increases. The increases also reflected higher revenues associated with Grand Gulf primarily due to higher other O&M and higher return on rate base as well as higher miscellaneous revenue primarily due to higher pole attachment revenues. The increases were partially offset by the receipt of liquidated damages at E-MS in third quarter 2025 which resulted from a counterparty's termination of a purchased power agreement. The year-to-date results also reflected the effects of E-MS's grid modernization rider and the sale of the natural gas LDC businesses in July 2025. Changes in regulatory provisions for decommissioning items were also a driver (based on regulatory treatment, decommissioning-related variances are offset in other line items and are largely earnings neutral).
(f)
The third quarter earnings decrease from higher Utility other O&M was primarily due to higher power delivery expenses driven by an increase in vegetation maintenance costs and higher power generation expenses largely due to a higher scope of work performed in 2026 as compared to 2025, including during plant outages. The year-to-date earnings decrease from higher Utility other O&M reflected higher power delivery expenses primarily due to increased vegetation maintenance costs as well as an increase in compensation and benefits costs mainly due to higher healthcare claims, the timing of recognition of prescription drug rebates, and revisions to estimated incentive-based compensation expense. The year-to-date decrease was partially offset by higher nuclear insurance refunds, lower gas operations expenses resulting from the sale of natural gas LDC businesses, and lower loss provisions and bad debt expense. The third quarter and year-to-date decreases also reflected a gain from the sale of natural gas LDC businesses as well as various project write-offs in third quarter 2025.
(g)
The third quarter and year-to-date earnings decreases from higher Utility depreciation and amortization were primarily due to higher plant in service. The decreases also reflected higher FERC jurisdictional depreciation rates at E-AR and
(h)
The third quarter and year-to-date earnings increases from higher Utility other income (deductions) reflected higher amortization of tax gross ups on customer advances, higher external interest income, and higher AFUDC-equity due to higher construction work in progress. The year-to-date increase was partially offset by a true-up of E-LA's MISO cost recovery mechanism in second quarter 2025 as well as lower intercompany dividend income from affiliate preferred membership interest related to storm cost securitizations (intercompany dividend income largely offset at P&O). The year-to-date variance included changes in nuclear decommissioning trust returns (based on regulatory treatment, decommissioning-related variances are offset in other line items and are largely earnings neutral).
(i)
The third quarter and year-to-date earnings decreases from higher Utility interest expense were primarily due to higher debt balances, higher average interest rates, and higher carrying costs on customer advances. The decreases also reflected 2026 carrying costs on retained proceeds from the monetization of production tax credits.
(j)
The third quarter and year-to-date earnings decreases from higher Parent & Other interest expense were primarily due to the issuance of $1.3 billion and $1.5 billion of junior subordinated debentures in Nov. 2025 and Aug. 2026, respectively.
(k)
The third quarter and year-to-date earnings per share decreases from share effect were due to higher diluted average number of common shares outstanding primarily due to the settlement of equity forwards in Oct. 2025, Feb. 2026, June 2026, and Sept. 2026.
(l)
The year-to-date as-reported earnings decrease from higher Parent & Other asset write-offs, impairments, and related charges was due to a first quarter 2026 $(18 million) ($(14 million) after tax) non-cash impairment related to the sale of a non-utility business interest in the Independence power plant (considered an adjustment and excluded from adjusted earnings).
(m)
The year-to-date earnings decrease from higher Utility taxes other than income taxes was primarily due to increases in ad valorem taxes resulting from higher assessments.
(n)
The year-to-date earnings increase from higher Parent & Other other income (deductions) was primarily due to lower intercompany dividends on affiliated preferred membership interest related to storm cost securitization (largely offset at Utility).
(o)
The year-to-date earnings increase from lower Utility income taxes - other was primarily due to tax benefits associated with the exercise of stock-based compensation in first quarter 2026.
C: Utility operating and financial measures
Appendix C provides a comparison of Utility operating and financial measures.
Appendix C: Utility operating and financial measures
Third quarter and year-to-date 2026 vs. 2025
Third quarter
Year-to-date
2026
2025
%
% weather
adj. (p)
2026
2025
%
% weather
adj. (p)
GWh sold
Residential
13,163
11,692
12.6
6.1
29,955
29,376
2.0
2.4
Commercial
8,973
8,499
5.6
1.9
22,410
22,007
1.8
0.7
Governmental
673
678
(0.7)
(1.2)
1,846
1,853
(0.4)
(0.3)
Industrial
17,055
16,255
4.9
4.9
50,114
45,707
9.6
9.6
Total retail
39,864
37,124
7.4
4.5
104,325
98,943
5.4
5.3
Wholesale
3,528
4,079
(13.5)
9,655
9,847
(1.9)
Total
43,392
41,203
5.3
113,980
108,790
4.8
Number of electric retail customers
Residential
2,643,202
2,625,811
0.7
Commercial
373,111
372,226
0.2
Governmental
19,167
18,845
1.7
Industrial
46,089
48,306
(4.6)
Total
3,081,569
3,065,188
0.5
Other O&M and nuclear
refueling outage exp. per MWh
$19.71
$19.15
2.9
$20.43
$20.48
(0.2)
Calculations may differ due to rounding
(p)
The effects of weather were estimated using hourly heating degree days and cooling degree days for the period from various locations and comparing to a "normal" temperature range for each jurisdiction based on 20-year historical data. The models used to estimate weather are updated periodically and are subject to change.
For the quarter, weather-adjusted retail sales increased 4.5 percent. Residential sales growth was 6.1 percent. Industrial sales growth was 4.9 percent, driven by higher sales to data center and primary metals customers. Commercial sales increased 1.9 percent.
D: Consolidated financial measures
Appendix D provides comparative financial measures. Financial measures in this table include those calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, as well as those that are considered non-GAAP financial measures.
Appendix D: GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures
2026 vs. 2025 (See Appendix F for reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures)
For 12 months ending Sept. 30
2026
2025
Change
GAAP measure
As-reported ROE
11.2 %
11.4 %
(0.2) %
Non-GAAP financial measure
Adjusted ROE
11.3 %
11.4 %
(0.2) %
As of Sept. 30 ($ in millions, except where noted)
2026
2025
Change
GAAP measures
Cash and cash equivalents
4,205
1,517
2,688
Available revolver capacity
4,346
4,346
-
Commercial paper
105
1,398
(1,293)
Total debt
34,936
30,563
4,373
Junior subordinated debentures
4,000
1,200
2,800
Securitization debt
213
231
(18)
Total debt to total capital
63 %
64 %
(1) %
Storm escrows
317
307
10
Non-GAAP financial measures ($ in millions, except where noted)
FFO to adjusted debt
16.8 %
16.8 %
-
Adjusted debt to adjusted capitalization
60 %
63 %
(3) %
Adjusted net debt to adjusted net capitalization
56 %
62 %
(5) %
Gross liquidity
8,551
5,863
2,688
Net liquidity
10,907
7,846
3,061
Adjusted Parent debt to total adjusted debt
14 %
18 %
(4) %
Build-to-suit lease agreement (q)
1,450
-
1,450
Calculations may differ due to rounding
(q)
Maximum counterparty commitment; see Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended Dec. 2025 for additional details.
E: Definitions and abbreviations and acronyms
Appendix E-1 provides definitions of certain operating measures as well as GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures.
Appendix E-1: Definitions
Utility operating and financial measures
Number of electric retail
customers
Average number of electric customers over the period
Other O&M and refueling
outage expense per MWh
Other operation and maintenance expense plus nuclear refueling outage expense per
MWh of total sales
Financial measures - GAAP
As-reported ROE
Last twelve months net income attributable to Entergy Corp. divided by average common
equity
Available revolver capacity
Amount of undrawn capacity remaining on corporate and subsidiary revolvers
Securitization debt
Debt on the balance sheet associated with securitization bonds that is secured by certain
future customer collections
Total capitalization
Sum of total debt, subsidiaries' preferred stock without sinking fund, total equity, and
subsidiaries' preferred stock without sinking fund and noncontrolling interests
Total debt
Sum of currently maturing long-term debt, long-term debt, notes payable and commercial
paper, and finance lease obligations
Total debt to total capitalization
Total debt divided by total capitalization
Financial measures - non-GAAP
Adjusted capitalization
Total capitalization excluding securitization debt
Adjusted debt
Total debt excluding securitization debt and 50% of junior subordinated debentures
Adjusted debt to adjusted
capitalization
Adjusted debt divided by adjusted capitalization
Adjusted earnings (loss)
As-reported earnings (loss) minus adjustments
Adjusted EPS
Adjusted earnings (loss) divided by the diluted average number of common shares
outstanding
Adjusted net capitalization
Adjusted capitalization minus cash and cash equivalents
Adjusted net debt
Adjusted debt minus cash and cash equivalents
Adjusted net debt to adjusted
net capitalization
Adjusted net debt divided by adjusted net capitalization
Adjusted Parent debt
Entergy Corp. debt, including amounts drawn on credit revolver and commercial paper
facilities plus unamortized debt issuance costs and discounts minus 50% of junior
subordinated debentures
Adjusted Parent debt to total
adjusted debt
Adjusted Parent debt divided by consolidated adjusted debt
Adjusted ROE
Last twelve months adjusted earnings divided by average common equity
Adjusted ROE excluding
affiliate preferred
Last twelve months adjusted earnings, excluding dividend income from affiliate preferred
as well as the after-tax cost of debt financing for preferred investment, divided by average
common equity adjusted to exclude the estimated equity associated with the affiliate
preferred investment
Adjustments
Unusual or non-recurring items or events or other items or events that management
believes do not reflect the ongoing business of Entergy, such as significant income tax
items, certain items recorded as a result of regulatory settlements or decisions, and
certain unusual costs or expenses
FFO
Last twelve months OCF minus preferred dividend requirements of subsidiaries, working
capital items in OCF (receivables, fuel inventory, accounts payable, taxes accrued, interest accrued,
deferred fuel costs, customer advances - current, and other working
capital accounts), 50% of interest on junior subordinated debentures, and securitization
regulatory charges
FFO to adjusted debt
Last twelve months FFO divided by end of period adjusted debt
Gross liquidity
Sum of cash and cash equivalents plus available revolver capacity
Net liquidity
Sum of gross liquidity, escrow accounts available for certain storm expenses, and equity
sold forward but not yet settled minus commercial paper
Appendix E-2 explains abbreviations and acronyms used in the quarterly earnings materials.
Appendix E-2: Abbreviations and acronyms
ACM
ADIT
AFUDC
APSC
BESS
CAGR
CCCT
CCNO
CFO
COD
CT
CWIP
DCRF
DRM
E-AR
E-LA
E-MS
E-NO
E-TX
EEI
EPS
ETR
FERC
FFO
FRP
GAAP
GCRR
GGO
Grand Gulf or
GGNS
Independence
LDC
Additional Capacity Mechanism
Accumulated deferred income taxes
Allowance for funds used during construction
Arkansas Public Service Commission
Battery and energy storage system
Compound annual growth rate
Combined cycle combustion turbine
Council of the City of New Orleans
Cash from operations
Commercial operation date
Combustion turbine
Construction work in progress
Distribution Cost Recovery Factor
Distribution Recovery Mechanism
Entergy Arkansas, LLC
Entergy Louisiana, LLC
Entergy Mississippi, LLC
Entergy New Orleans, LLC
Entergy Texas, Inc.
Edison Electric Institute
Earnings per share
Entergy Corporation
Federal Energy Regulatory Commission
Funds from operations
Formula rate plan
U.S. generally accepted accounting principles
Generation Cost Recovery Rider
Geaux Green Option
Unit 1 of Grand Gulf Nuclear Station (nuclear),
90% owned or leased by SERI
Independence Steam Electric Station
Local distribution company
LPSC
LTM
MCRM
MISO
Moody's
MPSC
NDT
NYSE
O&M
OCAPS
OCF
OpCo
Other O&M
P&O
PMR
PPA
PUCT
RECs
RSHCR
ROE
RPCR
S&P
SEC
SERI
TAM
TCRF
TRM
VMR
WACC
Louisiana Public Service Commission
Last twelve months
MISO Cost Recovery Mechanism
Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc.
Moody's Ratings
Mississippi Public Service Commission
Nuclear decommissioning trust
New York Stock Exchange
Operation and maintenance
Orange County Advanced Power Station
(CCCT)
Net cash flow provided by operating activities
Utility operating company
Other operation and maintenance expense
Parent & Other
Performance Management Rider
Power purchase agreement or purchased power
agreement
Public Utility Commission of Texas
Renewable energy certificates
Resilience and Storm Hardening Cost Recovery
Return on equity
Resilience Plan Cost Recovery Rider
Standard & Poor's
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
System Energy Resources, Inc.
Tax Adjustment Mechanism
Transmission Cost Recovery Factor
Transmission Recovery Mechanism
Vegetation management rider
Weighted average cost of capital
F: Other GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations
Appendix F-1, Appendix F-2, and Appendix F-3 provide reconciliations of various non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this news release to their most comparable GAAP measure.
Appendix F-1: Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures - ROE
(LTM $ in millions except where noted)
Third quarter
2026
2025
As-reported net income attributable to Entergy Corporation
(A)
2,044
1,809
Adjustments
(B)
(14)
(5)
Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)
(C)=(A-B)
2,057
1,814
Average common equity (average of beginning and ending balances)
(D)
18,231
15,847
As-reported ROE
(A/D)
11.2 %
11.4 %
Adjusted ROE (non-GAAP)
(C/D)
11.3 %
11.4 %
Calculations may differ due to rounding
Appendix F-2: Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures - FFO to adjusted debt
($ in millions except where noted)
Third quarter
2026
2025
Total debt
(A)
34,936
30,563
Securitization debt
(B)
213
231
50% junior subordinated debentures
(C)
2,000
600
Adjusted debt (non-GAAP)
(D)=(A-B-C)
32,723
29,733
Net cash flow provided by operating activities, LTM
(E)
6,175
5,312
Preferred dividend requirements of subsidiaries, LTM
(F)
(18)
(18)
50% of the interest expense associated with junior subordinated
debentures, LTM
(G)
(85)
(43)
Working capital items in net cash flow provided by operating activities, LTM:
Receivables
(322)
(114)
Fuel inventory
31
6
Accounts payable
56
269
Taxes accrued
63
64
Interest accrued
117
30
Deferred fuel costs
(245)
(216)
Customer advances - current
1,291
445
Other working capital accounts
(225)
(117)
Securitization regulatory charges, LTM
19
17
Total
(H)
786
384
FFO, LTM (non-GAAP)
(I)=(E-F-G-H)
5,492
4,989
FFO to adjusted debt (non-GAAP)
(I/D)
16.8 %
16.8 %
Calculations may differ due to rounding
Appendix F-3: Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures - adjusted debt ratios; gross liquidity; and net liquidity
($ in millions except where noted)
Third quarter
2026
2025
Total debt
(A)
34,936
30,563
Securitization debt
(B)
213
231
50% junior subordinated debentures
(C)
2,000
600
Adjusted debt (non-GAAP)
(D)=(A-B-C)
32,723
29,733
Cash and cash equivalents
(E)
4,205
1,517
Adjusted net debt (non-GAAP)
(F)=(D-E)
28,518
28,216
Commercial paper
(G)
105
1,398
Total capitalization
(H)
55,047
47,539
Securitization debt
(B)
213
231
Adjusted capitalization (non-GAAP)
(I)=(H-B)
54,834
47,308
Cash and cash equivalents
(E)
4,205
1,517
Adjusted net capitalization (non-GAAP)
(J)=(I-E)
50,629
45,791
Total debt to total capitalization
(A/H)
63 %
64 %
Adjusted debt to adjusted capitalization (non-GAAP)
(D/I)
60 %
63 %
Adjusted net debt to adjusted net capitalization (non-GAAP)
(F/J)
56 %
62 %
Available revolver capacity
(K)
4,346
4,346
Storm escrows
(L)
317
307
Equity sold forward, not yet settled (r)
(M)
2,144
3,075
Gross liquidity (non-GAAP)
(N)=(E+K)
8,551
5,863
Net liquidity (non-GAAP)
(N-G+L+M)
10,907
7,846
Entergy Corporation notes:
Due Sept. 2026
-
750
Due June 2028
650
650
Due June 2030
600
600
Due June 2031
650
650
Due June 2050
600
600
Junior subordinated debentures due Dec. 2054
1,200
1,200
Junior subordinated debentures due June 2056
700
-
Junior subordinated debentures due June 2056
600
-
Junior subordinated debentures due Dec. 2056
750
-
Junior subordinated debentures due Dec. 2058
750
-
Total Parent long-term debt
(O)
6,500
4,450
Revolver drawn
(P)
-
-
Unamortized debt issuance costs and discounts
(Q)
(68)
(41)
Total Parent debt
(R)=(G+O+P+Q)
6,536
5,808
Adjusted Parent debt (non-GAAP)
(S)=(R-C)
4,536
5,208
Adjusted Parent debt to total adjusted debt (non-GAAP)
(S/D)
14 %
18 %
Calculations may differ due to rounding
(r)
Reflects adjustments, including for common dividends between contracting and settlement.
SOURCE Entergy Corporation