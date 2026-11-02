Self-Driving Cars Market worth 51,213 thousand units in 2035 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Self-Driving Cars Market is projected to grow from 31,509 thousand units in 2026 and to reach 51,213 thousand units in 2035, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during the forecast period.

Browse 250 market data Tables and 75 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Self-Driving Cars Market'

Self-Driving Cars Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2035

2022-2035 2026 Market Size: 31,509 thousand Units

31,509 thousand Units 2035 Projected Market Size: 51,213 thousand Units

51,213 thousand Units CAGR (2026-2035): 5.5%

Self-driving Cars Market Trends & Insights:

Personal mobility is estimated to hold the largest share during the forecast period.

The Level 3 segment is to witness the fastest growth in the self-driving cars market during the forecast period.

North America is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

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Self-driving cars are progressing from controlled testing toward commercial deployment, supported by advances in AI, computing architecture, and vehicle automation. The commercial operation of Level 4 robotaxis in multiple cities is accelerating investment in autonomous driving technologies, including perception, sensor fusion, decision-making software, and high-performance computing. These developments are also influencing passenger vehicle programs, where automakers are expanding Level 2+ driver assistance and developing new off-driving capabilities. Over the next few years, progress in AI models, simulation-based validation, and sensor integration is expected to improve system performance and support the wider deployment of automated driving across vehicle segments. Volkswagen is developing localized AI driving solutions in China through its CARIZON joint venture with Horizon Robotics, aligning its technology strategy with local market requirements. These strategies reflect a broader shift toward controlling software development, computing costs, and system integration. The competitive advantage will depend on how effectively automakers scale validated driving functions across vehicle portfolios, improve affordability, and meet regional regulatory requirements without compromising safety performance.

Hyundai Motor Group Builds an AI Data Strategy to Accelerate Self-driving Technology

In September 2026, Hyundai Motor Group activated its Data Flywheel strategy, linking real-world driving data collection, AI training, simulation, validation, and software deployment. The group is targeting NVIDIA-based Level 2+ production vehicles in the first half of 2028 and Level 2++ vehicles in the second half of 2028, followed by proprietary Atria AI-powered Level 2++ vehicles in the second half of 2029.

Hyundai's two-track strategy allows it to deploy technology developed with NVIDIA while continuing to develop its own end-to-end Atria AI system through 42dot. By standardizing sensor systems across Hyundai, Kia and its technology subsidiaries, the group aims to improve data consistency and software reuse across vehicle platforms. This approach can reduce duplicated development efforts and accelerate the identification of difficult driving scenarios, although the commercial advantage will depend on translating larger data volumes into measurable safety and performance improvements.

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Personal mobility is estimated to hold the largest share during the forecast period.

Personal mobility is emerging as a commercial opportunity in the self-driving cars market, as OEMs focus on making automated driving a practical feature that improves convenience and strengthens premium vehicle differentiation. According to China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, 69.15% of passenger cars sold in January and February 2026 had Level 2 driving assistance, up 10 percentage points year on year. The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) added pass or fail assessments for advanced driver assistance systems to its New Car Assessment Program, encouraging automakers to improve safety features that protect drivers and pedestrians. The near-term opportunity lies in expanding assisted driving capabilities across urban roads and highways, while improving the reliability of AI-based perception, navigation, and decision-making. In January 2026, Mercedes-Benz presented MB. DRIVE ASSIST PRO on the new CLA, combining navigation with Level 2 driving assistance for supported urban journeys, with the system already available in China and a US launch planned for later in 2026. The development highlights how OEMs are leveraging automated driving capabilities to enhance the vehicle ownership experience and create opportunities for software-based feature upgrades. For automakers, the competitive advantage depends on delivering reliable automation across more vehicle models and price points, turning driving convenience into a stronger purchase incentive.

The Level 3 segment is to witness the fastest growth in the self-driving cars market during the forecast period.

The Level 3 segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the self-driving cars market as automakers move beyond Level 2 driver assistance toward conditional automation. Adoption remains concentrated in specific driving conditions because Level 3 systems must operate within defined conditions and transfer control back to the driver when required. For instance, in December 2025, China approved its first two Level 3 passenger car models from Changan Automobile and BAIC's ARCFOX brand. The Changan model was approved for operation during highway traffic congestion at speeds of up to 50 km/h on designated roads in Chongqing, while the ARCFOX model was permitted to operate at speeds of up to 80 km/h on designated roads in Beijing. These restricted approvals show that Level 3 deployment is progressing through controlled operating conditions rather than unrestricted use. Automakers that align system capabilities with approved road conditions and reliable driver handover requirements will be better positioned to expand Level 3 passenger car offerings.

North America is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

North America is strengthening its position in the self-driving cars market as automakers expand AI-based driving assistance and autonomous mobility programs. A key focus is extending automation to complex urban environments while maintaining driver supervision in passenger vehicles. In May 2026, Stellantis partnered with Wayve to integrate Wayve's AI Driver into its STLA Auto Drive platform, targeting supervised, hands-free driving across urban and highway routes, with North American deployment planned from 2028. In a separate development, Volkswagen Group's MOIA America partnered with Uber to introduce autonomous ID. Buzz vehicles in Los Angeles, with on-road testing and plans to launch ride-hailing services by the end of 2026. The two initiatives highlight distinct development paths in the region: integrating AI-powered driving capabilities into passenger vehicle platforms and deploying autonomous electric vehicles for commercial mobility services. Progress will depend on system validation, regulatory approvals, operational safety, and the ability to handle diverse traffic conditions.

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Top Companies in Self-Driving Cars Market:

The Top Companies in Self-Driving Cars Market are Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan), Volkswagen Group (Germany), BYD Co., Ltd. (China), Stellantis (Netherlands), and Hyundai Motor Group (South Korea).

Self-driving Cars Market - Investment and Funding Scenario

Investment Funding Context

The global self-driving cars market is projected to reach 51,213 thousand units by 2033, from 31,509 thousand units in 2026, at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2026-2035. Growth will be supported by AI-based perception, sensor fusion, and software-defined vehicle architecture. Automakers should prioritize scalable automation platforms, cost optimization, and software integration to strengthen competitiveness and capture future demand.

Revenue Shift Context

Revenue in the global self-driving cars market is shifting toward higher-value ADAS hardware, AI-powered driving software, and advanced perception systems, including cameras, radar, LiDAR, and high-performance computing platforms. Growing adoption of Level 2 and Level 2+ systems is driving demand for sensor fusion, driver monitoring, and hands-free driving capabilities. Additional revenue opportunities are emerging from software licensing, over-the-air upgrades, and technology partnerships. For instance, in February 2026, Waymo raised USD 16 billion to expand its autonomous ride-hailing operations and accelerate technology development. This investment highlights growing capital allocation toward scalable AI-driven autonomy and commercial deployment. Consequently, market value creation is increasingly driven by advanced technology content per vehicle, software monetization, and autonomous mobility services rather than vehicle volumes alone.

Mergers and Acquisitions

From September 2025 to September 2026, eight notable strategic transactions involving major self-driving cars market players were identified, including partnerships, funding rounds, technology agreements, and collaborations. The transactions mainly focused on autonomous driving software development, AI-powered vehicle systems, robotaxi expansion, advanced sensor technologies, and commercialization of self-driving solutions.

SELF-DRIVING CARS MARKET: MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS, SEPTEMBER 2025 - SEPTEMBER 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description September 2026 Agreement Mercedes-Benz Group AG (Germany) Wayve (UK) Mercedes-Benz (Germany) and Wayve (UK) signed an agreement to integrate Wayve's autonomous driving system into future Mercedes-Benz vehicles, with deployment expected to begin within two years. July 2026 Partnership Ford (US) Apple (US) Ford (US) partnered with Apple (US) to integrate Apple Maps navigation into Ford's next-generation Universal Electric Vehicle platform, providing drivers with navigation and route planning capabilities through Apple Maps. July 2026 Partnership BMW Group (Germany) Qualcomm (US) Qualcomm made an agreement with BMW to supply Snapdragon Digital Chassis solutions for BMW's future vehicle platforms. The agreement covers cockpit processors, automated driving chips, and AI accelerators for BMW's next-generation digital and advanced driver assistance systems. July 2026 Partnership Waymo LLC (US) Hyundai Motor Group Hyundai Motor (South Korea) and Waymo (US) partnered to test Hyundai IONIQ 5 vehicles equipped with Waymo's sixth-generation Waymo Driver. The test began with an autonomous specialist onboard and is intended to validate the system ahead of fully autonomous operations. April 2026 Joint Venture Volkswagen AG (Germany) Horizon Robotics (China) Volkswagen partnered with Horizon Robotics through their CARIZON joint venture to develop automated driving solutions for the Chinese market. The joint venture integrates CARIZON's ADAS solution into Volkswagen vehicles, including the ID. AURA T6. March 2026 Partnership BYD (China) NVIDIA (US), BYD (China), Geely (China), Isuzu (Japan), and Nissan (Japan) BYD partnered with NVIDIA, Geely, Isuzu, and Nissan to adopt its Hyperion platform for Level 4 autonomous vehicle programs. The platform integrates compute, sensors, networking, and safety systems to support development and deployment of Level 4 autonomous vehicles. January 2026 Partnership Mercedes-Benz Group AG (Germany) NVIDIA Corporation (US), Uber (US) Mercedes-Benz (Germany), NVIDIA (US), and Uber partnered to develop a global robotaxi platform. The platform will integrate Mercedes-Benz's MB. OS with NVIDIA's autonomous driving technologies, enabling highly automated driving applications while allowing Mercedes-Benz to retain control of its core vehicle software. September 2025 Partnership Waymo LLC (US) Lyft (US) Waymo (US) partnered with Lyft (US) to bring fully autonomous ride-hailing services to Nashville. Waymo will provide autonomous driving technology, while Lyft's Flexdrive subsidiary will support vehicle fleet management.

Company Revenue Share Details

The top five players are estimated to account for approximately 41%-46% of the self-driving cars market, indicating a moderately concentrated competitive landscape with strong competition among established automotive manufacturers. Leading players such as Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan), Volkswagen AG (Germany), BYD Company Limited (China), Stellantis N.V. (Netherlands), and Hyundai Motor Company (South Korea) are expanding their autonomous driving capabilities across passenger vehicle platforms. Their strategies include ADAS integration, AI-powered driving software, sensor fusion, automated driving platforms, and partnerships with autonomous technology providers to enhance vehicle safety, improve driving automation, and accelerate commercialization across global markets.

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