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ACCESS Newswire
02.11.2026 13:02 Uhr
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iAsk AI: iAsk.ai Surpasses One Billion Searches

The AI search platform brings written answers, follow-up questions, guided learning and Search-to-Video together in one place.

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / November 2, 2026 / Ai Search Inc., the company behind iAsk.ai, announced that its AI search platform has surpassed one billion cumulative searches. The milestone reflects the total number of searches submitted to iAsk as the company expands the ways people can explore a question, from written explanations to generated tutorial videos, using AI.

iAsk marks one billion cumulative searches. Graphic supplied by Ai Search Inc.

People can ask AI questions in everyday language, read a response and continue with a follow-up when they want more context. The platform is designed around that progression: a question can be a starting point for understanding a subject, comparing ideas or working through an unfamiliar concept.

A question can lead to more than one kind of answer

A search such as "Why do we have seasons?" can begin with a written explanation and lead to more specific questions about Earth's tilt or the difference between the Northern and Southern Hemispheres. The user can build on the initial question without having to know the technical vocabulary at the outset.

iAsk's Search-to-Video feature adds another way to explore a topic. Users select "Generate a tutorial video" before submitting a question to request a video explanation alongside the written response. The feature is available to everyone, and the generated video can be played from the result page.

Written answers and video explanations serve different purposes within the same search experience. A reader can return to a particular sentence, ask for a clearer explanation or watch a tutorial to approach the topic in another format. The content and length of a generated tutorial can vary with the request.

Support for learning, one step at a time

For students, iAsk also offers an AI homework helper through its Guide Me mode. Rather than ending the interaction at an answer, Guide Me can prompt the learner to identify the next step, explain a choice or revisit a mistake. Users can type a question or attach an image of a problem to give the system context.

The one-billion-search milestone brings these experiences under a common starting point: asking a question. iAsk combines general-purpose AI search with tools for follow-up exploration, guided learning and on-demand video explanations.

About Ai Search Inc.

Ai Search Inc. is the company behind iAsk, an AI search and learning platform. iAsk helps users explore questions through written responses, follow-up conversations, image-based queries, guided learning and Search-to-Video.

Media contact

Phillip DeRenzo
Head of Marketing, iAsk
phillip@iask.ai
(412) 282-3575

SOURCE: iAsk AI



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/iask.ai-surpasses-one-billion-searches-1244632

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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