Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 02.11.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
C$37-Millionen-Tiefsee-Explorer im Rennen um verteidigungskritisches Nickel
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DWU2 | ISIN: CA4591211095 | Ticker-Symbol: 8RE
München
02.11.26 | 08:01
0,024 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERNATIONAL BATTERY METALS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERNATIONAL BATTERY METALS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0330,11713:17
ACCESS Newswire
02.11.2026 13:02 Uhr
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

International Battery Metals Ltd.: International Battery Metals Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2027 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

VANCOUVER, BC & HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 2, 2026 / International Battery Metals Ltd. ("IBAT" or the "Company") (TSXV:IBAT)(OTCQB:IBATF), an advanced technology provider of modular direct lithium extraction (DLE) systems, today announced it will host a conference call on Monday, November 16, 2026 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial and operational results for the second quarter fiscal 2027, ended September 30, 2026.

IBAT intends to issue a press release outlining its financial results before the open of trading on that morning. The Company's results will also be available on IBAT's website www.ibatterymetals.com/investors.

Dial-in and Webcast Information

Date/Time: Monday, November 16, 2026, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Toll-Free (North America): +1 (800) 715-9871

Toll/International: +1 (646) 307-1963

Conference Call ID: 5153313

Webcast Link: https://app.webinar.net/BLwQVyJMAr0

Replay Information

Toll-Free (North America) +1 (800) 770-2030

Toll/International: +1 (609) 800-9909

Conference Call ID: 5153313#

Expiration: Replay will expire on Monday, November 30, 2026, 11:59 p.m. CST

Shareholders are encouraged to email questions to IBAT@haydenir.com by 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 12, 2026.

About International Battery Metals Ltd.

IBAT's direct lithium extraction technology is based on proprietary lithium extraction media housed in patented extraction columns. The columns are enclosed in modular, transportable skid-mounted platforms that can be transported and commissioned into production within a short time frame.

Utilizing the patented technology, the Company's focus has been on advancing the extraction of lithium chloride from lithium-rich subsurface brine and produced water facilities. The Company's unique patented technology is focused on efficient delivery of lithium chloride while minimizing environmental impact. For more information, click here

Investor Relations Contact:
Brian Siegel, IRC, MBA
Senior Managing Director
Hayden IR
(346) 396-8696
brian@haydenir.com

SOURCE: International Battery Metals Ltd.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/international-battery-metals-announces-second-quarter-fiscal-2027-financial-resul-1244977

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.