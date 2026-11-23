VANCOUVER, BC, AND HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 23, 2026 / International Battery Metals Ltd. ("IBAT" or the "Company") (TSXV:IBAT)(OTCQB:IBATF), an advanced technology provider of modular direct lithium extraction (MDLE) systems, today announced the results of voting at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on November 20, 2026, in Houston, Texas, and the grant of restricted stock to its directors.

As of the record date of September 22, 2026, 379,001,682 common shares were outstanding. 291,765,443 shares, representing 77% of shares outstanding, were represented at the Meeting. A summary of the matters voted upon is set forth below.

Proposal 1: To set the number of directors to be elected at the Meeting at five (5)

For Against Withheld/Abstain Non-Vote % of Votes Cast 274,113,894 4,348,152 0 13,270,064 95.45%

Proposal 2: Election of five (5) directors to serve until the next annual meeting

Director For Against Withheld Non-Vote % of Votes Cast Jacob Warnock 233,360,910 0 4,139,470 54,265,063 79.98% James Schultz 235,637,686 0 1,862,694 54,265,063 80.76% Keith Solar 235,624,886 0 1,875,494 54,265,063 80.76% John Souther 235,633,186 0 1,867,194 54,265,063 80.76% Scott Colangelo 235,237,686 0 2,262,694 54,265,063 80.63%

Dr. John Burba did not stand for reelection. The Board has given him the honorary title of Chairman Emeritus, and he continues in his role as our Chief Technology Officer. The Board elected James Schultz to act at the Chairman of the Board subsequent to this meeting.

Proposals 3 to 7

Proposal For Against Withheld/Abstain Non-Vote % of Votes Cast Result 3. Share consolidation, up to a maximum of 1-for-50 284,496,356 7,269,087 0 0 100% Passed 4(a). Amendments to the Advance Notice Provision 235,787,754 1,745,626 0 54,265,063 81.40% Passed 4(b). Creation of preferred shares 231,248,430 6,251,950 0 54,265,063 100% Passed 5. Continuance from British Columbia into Ontario 234,003,312 3,497,068 0 54,265,063 100% Passed 6. Authorizing directors to determine the number of directors 272,233,982 6,261,397 0 13,270,064 95.45% Passed 7. Appointment of Grant Thornton LLP 276,198,147 2,297,232 0 13,270,064 95.45% Passed

Director Equity Awards

On November 20, the Board approved the grant of an aggregate of 10,226,428 shares of restricted stock of the Company (~2.7% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares as of the grant date) to four non-employee directors in accordance with the Company's 2025 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan (the "Plan").

Director Grant Date Vesting Date Shares Granted James Schultz 11/20/2026 11/20/2027 2,556,607 Keith Solar 11/20/2026 11/20/2027 2,556,607 John Souther 11/20/2026 11/20/2027 2,556,607 Scott Colangelo 11/20/2026 11/20/2027 2,556,607

The restricted stock is issued subject to vesting restrictions that will lapse and fully vest one year from the date of grant. The Awards vest in full on November 20, 2027, subject to the director's continued service on the Board through the vesting date and to the terms of the Plan. Each vested Award entitles the holder to receive one common share of the Company. The Awards have no exercise price. All such restricted stock grants are subject to the terms of the Plan, applicable securities law hold periods and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

About International Battery Metals Ltd.

IBAT's direct lithium extraction technology is based on proprietary lithium extraction media housed in patented extraction columns. The columns are enclosed in modular, transportable skid mounted platforms that can be transported and commissioned into production within a reasonably short time frame.

Utilizing the patented technology, the Company's focus has been on advancing extraction of lithium chloride from ground water salt brine and produced water deposits. The Company's unique patented technology ensures efficient delivery of lithium chloride while ensuring minimal environmental impact.

Investor Relations contact:

Brian Siegel, IRC, MBA

Senior Managing Director

Hayden IR

(346) 396-8696

brian@haydenir.com

Neither the TSXV, the OTCQB nor their respective Regulation Services Providers accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: International Battery Metals Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/international-battery-metals-announces-results-of-2026-annual-and-special-meeting-1255272