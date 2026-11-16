International Battery Metals Ltd. Reports Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2027 Financial Results

VANCOUVER, BC & HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 16, 2026 / International Battery Metals Ltd. ("IBAT" or the "Company") (TSXV:IBAT)(OTCQB:IBATF), an advanced technology provider of modular direct lithium extraction (DLE) systems, today reported financial results for its second quarter of fiscal 2027, ended September 30, 2026.

Don Bender, Interim Chief Executive Officer of IBAT, commented:

"We continue to evaluate opportunities across North America, including through an active laboratory testing program. Our ongoing discussions with North American resource owners have made clear that one of their biggest challenges is they need field data from their own resources before making investment decisions. To meet that need, we have begun engineering a compact pilot plant that can be deployed at sites quickly, and at a lower cost than our existing demonstration plant. We also continue to evaluate opportunities to deploy the demonstration plant. We see the pilot as a more efficient step for resource owners to run IBAT's DLE technology in the field on live brine and gain data and information for their investment evaluations.

"In the Middle East, we participated in a competitive RFQ process for a commercial demonstration program. While we were not selected, encouragingly, we received positive feedback on our technology, our process and our operating costs. We are continuing to evaluate opportunities in the region, which has large plans for lithium development.

"In South America, Ensorcia, whose affiliates hold licenses to our technology in Argentina and Chile, continues to evaluate plans for commercial lithium developments. Of note, Ensorcia recently announced in a press release that it signed a binding letter of intent, which is subject to customary closing conditions, to acquire additional resources in Argentina, which could serve as the basis for its initial development program."

Recent Business Highlights

Commercial Deployments in the Americas: IBAT continues to evaluate potential opportunities in North America and South America. Each region and resource is at a different stage of commercial development. IBAT is providing brine testing for prospective customers alongside discussions on deploying the commercial demonstration and a new pilot plant that is in the early stages of development.

IBAT continues to evaluate potential opportunities in North America and South America. Each region and resource is at a different stage of commercial development. IBAT is providing brine testing for prospective customers alongside discussions on deploying the commercial demonstration and a new pilot plant that is in the early stages of development. Pilot plant: IBAT plans to build a small, transportable pilot plant. Multiple North American parties have expressed interest in the pilot as a step towards advancing investment decisions for commercial developments.

IBAT plans to build a small, transportable pilot plant. Multiple North American parties have expressed interest in the pilot as a step towards advancing investment decisions for commercial developments. Middle East: IBAT was not selected in a competitive RFQ process and will continue to evaluate potential opportunities in the region.

IBAT was not selected in a competitive RFQ process and will continue to evaluate potential opportunities in the region. Bridge financing: IBAT expects to enter into a secured term loan of up to $12.0 million with its largest investor to bridge the Company over approximately the next 12 months. IBAT expects to use up to $4.0 million for the pilot plant, and the balance to fund engineering and general and administrative expenses.

Second Quarter Financial Highlights (fiscal year 2027 versus fiscal year 2026)

Revenue: $0.0 compared to $64 thousand, reflecting service revenue from brine testing activities.

$0.0 compared to $64 thousand, reflecting service revenue from brine testing activities. Operating Costs (excluding depreciation): $0.5 million compared to $0.5 million

$0.5 million compared to $0.5 million Selling, General and Administrative Expenses (excluding depreciation): $1.6 million compared to $2.2 million.

$1.6 million compared to $2.2 million. Operating Income/Loss: $2.9 million loss compared to $3.4 million.

$2.9 million loss compared to $3.4 million. Change in Fair Value of Warrant Liability: $5.0 million gain compared to $8.8 million in the prior year.

$5.0 million gain compared to $8.8 million in the prior year. Net Income/(Loss) and Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS): net income of $2.2 million, or $0.01 basic and diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $3.0 million, or $0.01 basic and diluted earnings per share.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call this morning at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss financial and operational results.

Dial-in and Webcast Information

Date/Time: Monday, November 16, 2026, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Toll-Free (North America): +1 (800) 715-9871

Toll/International: +1 (646) 307-1963

Conference Call ID: 5153313

Webcast Link: https://app.webinar.net/BLwQVyJMAr0

Replay Information

Toll-Free (North America) +1 (800) 770-2030

Toll/International: +1 (609) 800-9909

Conference Call ID: 5153313#

Expiration: Monday, November 30, 2026, 11:59 p.m. CST

About International Battery Metals Ltd.

International Battery Metals Ltd. is a direct lithium extraction technology company focused on advancing the development of lithium from brine resources. The Company delivers a proprietary DLE process through a modular plant design and architecture built around its media and column systems. Depending on customer requirements, IBAT integrates its DLE process into existing customer flowsheets or specifications or delivers a full flowsheet solution using its proprietary DLE design in conjunction with strategic partnerships. With operational field deployment experience, International Battery Metals is positioned to support the next phase of lithium project development as global battery demand continues to expand. The Company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and our earnings call include information regarding the Company's future financial and operational performance and plans, targets, aspirations, expectations, and objectives of management, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Exchange Act and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian provincial and territorial securities laws. We refer to all of these as forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are forward-looking in nature and, accordingly, are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this quarterly report regarding the prospects of the Company's industry or its prospects, plans, financial position or business strategy may constitute forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "plans," "expects," "does not expect," "is expected," "look forward to," "budget," "scheduled," "estimates," "forecasts," "will continue," "intends," "the intent of," "have the potential," "anticipates," "does not anticipate," "believes," "should," "should not," or variations of such words and phrases that indicate that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might," "will," "be taken," "occur," "be achieved," or the negative of these terms or variations of them or similar terms and include, without limitation, statements regarding our expectations or beliefs regarding:

our expectations regarding industry demand for lithium;

our beliefs regarding demand for our current MDLE Plant and MDLE Plant technology;

our expectations for a compact pilot plant, including cost and time to construct and that it will provide resource owners a more efficient way to evaluate our DLE technology;

our strategies for attracting customers and deploying our MDLE Plant;

our expectations regarding our ability to enter into a secured term loan of up to $12.0 million with our largest investor and the ability of such funds to meet our needs; and

our expectations regarding the amount and timing of our future financing requirements and fundraising process.

Our forward-looking statements, included in this quarterly report and elsewhere, represent management's expectations as of the date that they are made and we undertake no obligation to update these statements. Our forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. However, these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements include those risks set forth in our SEC filings and risks related to:

industry demand and market prices for lithium;

our ability to negotiate final terms of a secured loan and that such funds will be sufficient to fund construction of our compact pilot plant and our general and administrative expenses for the next 12 months;

our ability to successfully construct a compact pilot plant within budget;

our ability to attract and negotiate a definitive agreement with a customer for our current MDLE Plant and resource owners to utilize our compact pilot plant when constructed;

our ability to protect our intellectual property rights in our technology;

the success or failure of management's efforts to continue to develop the next generation of our MDLE Plant technology;

rapid technological change that could cause our technology to become obsolete or not cost-effective;

the loss of key members of our management team; and

our ability to expand in existing and new markets.

Investor Relations Contact:

Brian Siegel, IRC, MBA

Senior Managing Director

Hayden IR

(346) 396-8696

brian@haydenir.com

International Battery Metals Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of September 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026

(In thousands)



September 30, March 31,

2026 2026

(Unaudited)

Assets



Current assets



Cash $ 7,379 $ 9,187 Accounts receivable, net 16 90 Supply inventory 1,061 1,061 Other current assets 385 251 Total current assets 8,841 10,589

Plant and equipment, net 25,992 26,842 Intangible assets, net 1,652 2,190 Right of use asset 93 141 Total assets $ 36,578 $ 39,762

Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 388 $ 395 Accrued liabilities 448 892 Lease obligation, current 104 99 Total current liabilities 940 1,386

Warrant liability 4,749 9,968 Lease obligation, long-term - 44 Total liabilities 5,689 11,398

Commitments and contingencies (Note 15)

Shareholders' equity Share capital, no par 379,001 and 343,033 common shares issued and outstanding, respectively, as of September 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026, respectively 68,193 67,808 Accumulated deficit (37,304 ) (39,444 ) Total shareholders' equity 30,889 28,364 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 36,578 $ 39,762

International Battery Metals Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)(Unaudited)

For the Three Months and Six Months Ended September 30, 2026 and 2025

(In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

September 30, Six Months Ended

September 30,

2026 2025 2026 2025 REVENUE







Service $ - $ 64 $ 120 $ 71 Total Revenue - 64 120 71

COST OF REVENUE Cost of revenue - 11 3 12 Gross margin - 53 117 59

OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES Operating costs, excluding depreciation 485 509 894 1,109 Selling, general and administrative expenses, excluding depreciation 1,614 2,197 3,457 4,474 Amortization of intangible assets 269 269 538 538 Depreciation 504 504 1,007 1,002 Operating loss (2,872 ) (3,426 ) (5,779 ) (7,064 ) Loss on warrants modification - (2,444 ) - (2,444 ) Change in fair value of warrant liability 5,042 8,848 7,925 14,171 Other income (loss) (2 ) - (6 ) 3 Net income (loss) before income tax provision 2,168 2,978 2,140 4,666 Net income (loss) $ 2,168 $ 2,978 $ 2,140 $ 4,666

Net income (loss) per share, basic $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.02 Net income (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.02

Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 374,391 286,976 368,208 279,059 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 382,748 291,632 375,707 284,140

SOURCE: International Battery Metals Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/international-battery-metals-ltd.-reports-second-quarter-of-fiscal-year-2027-fina-1251555