Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2026) - Arya Resources Ltd. (TSXV: RBZ) ("Arya" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its field crews have successfully relocated historical trenches associated with the "Main Zone" showing on its Wedge Lake Property, located 17 km northwest of Brabant, SK.

Rasool Mohammad, President and CEO of Arya Resources Ltd., commented:

"The historical drill results from the Main Zone are highly encouraging, including 2.79% copper and 1.54 g/t gold over 7.4 metres, along with a separate intersection of 1.85% copper and 4.29 g/t gold over 1.2 metres. These significant historical grades, hosted in iron-formation, combined with mineralization reported along an extensive strike length, underscore the exploration potential of this copper-gold system.

The successful relocation of the historical trenches, approximately 3.9 km from the Twin Zone, is significant, providing Arya with an opportunity to reassess the Main Zone using modern exploration methods. While the historical results remain unverified, we are excited to advance our understanding of the Main Zone and its potential within the broader Wedge Lake Property."

The "Main Zone" showing represents an historic Cu-Au showing that was discovered through prospecting and trenching by previous operators in 1929-1930. The showing area was subsequently trenched and drill-tested by Hudson Bay Mining and Smelting Company ("HBMS") in 1946, which returned anomalous results from multiple drill holes. The showing is located near Lower Nistoassini Lake in rocks of the La Ronge Geological Domain and is referenced in the Saskatchewan Mineral Deposit Index as SMDI No. 0459.

The crews located the historical workings, recorded their locations, and collected gossanous material samples from several trenches for submission to a laboratory for analysis. No analytical results from this sampling are available at this time.

Highlights

Historical trenches relocated and their locations recorded by GPS

Grab samples collected for laboratory analysis

Historical Hole 1, drilled below Trench # 6 by HBMS, reported 2.79% copper over 7.4 metres with associated gold, silver and zinc

A separate intersection in Hole 1 reported 1.85% copper, 4.29 g/t gold, 14.74 g/t silver and 1.30% zinc over 1.2 metres

Historical records describe a main shear zone that was traced for approximately 610 metres, with sulphide mineralization exposed in trenches over approximately 320 metres

Historical mapping also describes altered rhyolitic volcanic rocks and sulphide-facies iron formation in the host sequence at the Main Zone, which is located approximately 3.9 km from the Twin Zone

Relocating the historical workings provide valuable reference points to assist in the re-assessment of the showing, both by confirming its location on the ground and allowing for the comparison of current field observations with historical geological descriptions. The collected samples will provide an initial assessment of the material exposed in the relocated trenches.





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Historical Background and Drilling

The Main Showing (SMDI No. 0459), historically associated with Churchill Minerals Ltd. and the RIO claim group, lies approximately 914 metres south of the narrows between Nistoassini and Lower Nistoassini lakes and approximately 366 metres east of the shore of Lower Nistoassini Lake.

According to the historical showing record, prospectors H. Niven and G. Fontaine first identified sulphide mineralization in 1929. In 1946, Churchill Minerals held the claims and optioned them to Hudson Bay Mining and Smelting. Subsequent exploration included 12 drill holes totalling approximately 1,494 metres, testing approximately 244 metres of strike length to an average depth of approximately 122 metres.

Selected historical intersections reported in SMDI No. 0459 are presented below.

Historical hole Interval (m) Copper (%) Gold (g/t) Silver (g/t) Zinc (%) 1 7.4 2.79 1.54 6.86 0.06 1 1.2 1.85 4.29 14.74 1.30 8 3.0 1.38 0.62 Trace 0.10 8 2.0 1.18 0.69 Trace Trace 10 0.2 3.72 0.34 Trace Trace 11 6.2 0.67 Trace Trace 0.04

Source: Saskatchewan Mineral Deposit Index, SMDI No. 0459, historical showing description supplied to the Company. Gold and silver values have been converted from oz/ton to g/t using a factor of 34.286 and rounded to two decimal places. Metric intervals are reproduced as historically reported. True widths are unknown. The relationship between separate intersections in individual holes has not been established.

Further exploration in 1965 by Rio Tinto Canadian Exploration Ltd. included additional prospecting, trenching, geological mapping and soil geochemical sampling of three conductors. This surface program is documented in Saskatchewan assessment file 64D04-0038, titled 1965 Report on Syme Option, Lower Nistoassini Lake Area. This assessment file is cited for the surface exploration program and is not the source of the original 12-hole drilling data. Additional exploration completed in the area through 1988 included mapping, rock and soil sampling, and magnetic and electromagnetic surveys.

Geological Setting

Historical descriptions place the mineralization within sheared quartz-sericite-biotite and sericite-chlorite schists in a volcanic sequence intruded by quartz diorite and granodiorite. Sulphides comprise disseminated to locally massive pyrite and pyrrhotite, with lesser chalcopyrite, sphalerite and gold. Mineralization was reported in strongly sheared portions of the zone and locally near intrusive contacts.

Later mapping described altered rhyolitic volcanic rocks and sulphide-facies iron formation within the host sequence. These historical interpretations provide geological context for the Company's assessment of the relocated workings.

Historical Data

The drill results presented above are historical and have not been verified by the Company. Original drill logs, collar locations, sampling procedures and analytical quality-control records have not been confirmed. Relocation of the historical trenches does not verify historical grades or demonstrate continuity of mineralization. The historical results are included as exploration background and do not constitute a current mineral resource estimate.

Qualified Person

Roger March, P.Geo., Executive Vice President, Exploration of Arya Resources Ltd., is the Qualified Person for this news release under National Instrument 43-101. Historical drill results have not been independently verified, as described above.

About the Wedge Lake Gold Project

The Wedge Lake Gold Project is located in Saskatchewan's La Ronge Gold Belt. The property hosts gold mineralization associated with sulphide-rich iron formation and high-grade orogenic quartz veins. Arya is advancing systematic exploration to evaluate the scale, continuity and relationship of these mineralized systems.

About Arya Resources Ltd.

Arya Resources Ltd. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and development of its mineral properties in Saskatchewan. The Company's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol 'RBZ'.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Rasool Mohammad, President and CEO

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Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" that are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Statements in this news release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, any statements concerning the Company's intentions, plans, estimates, expectations or beliefs. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions readers that all forward-looking statements, including, without limitation to those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are based on assumptions, none of which can be assured, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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