Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2026) - Arya Resources Ltd. (TSXV: RBZ) ("Arya" or the "Company") is pleased to report the results of its 2026 airborne geophysical survey at the Ramp East Property located in northern Saskatchewan, adjacent to Ramp Metals Inc's ("Ramp Metals") Rottenstone SW property, approximately 70 km west of the Community of Brabant.

The airborne survey identified several priority electromagnetic ("EM") response areas, including a strong conductor that remains detectable in the latest recorded time channel. The strongest EM anomaly is located along the trend from the Ramp Metals Ranger gold discovery. The survey results prompted Arya to add additional ground focused along this northeasterly trend. Arya has added 11,279.13 hectares (27,871.34 acres) of claims through recent staking, bringing the total Ramp East claim area to 27,031.25 hectares (66,795.67 acres).

Rasool Mohammad, President and CEO of Arya Resources Ltd., commented:

"The results of our airborne survey mark an important milestone for Arya and our shareholders. Identifying several priority geophysical targets, particularly the strong conductor along the trend of Ramp Metals' Ranger gold discovery, reinforces our confidence in the potential of this property. By expanding our land position in this prospective mineral belt, we are creating additional opportunities for exploration success."

Airborne Survey and Interpretation

The 2026 HeliTEM survey collected magnetic, time-domain electromagnetic ("TDEM") and radiometric data at 200-metre line spacing. in3D Geoscience Inc. compiled, reviewed, processed and interpreted the geophysical data for Arya.

The review included data quality assessment, enhancement of the magnetic and EM datasets, and interpretation of conductive responses and magnetic lineaments. The datasets were compiled in Geoscience Analyst and Geosoft Oasis montaj using WGS84 UTM Zone 13N coordinates (EPSG: 32613). Radiometric data were imported into the compilation but were not further processed.

Priority Electromagnetic Responses

A number of anomalous late-time EM responses occur primarily in the northern part of the survey area, with the strongest EM conductor providing a clear response in the final recorded time channel. The survey used a 15 Hz base frequency, allowing responses to be measured later in time than with a standard 30 Hz system.

The interpretation focused on the rate of change of the electromagnetic field (dB/dt) and the EM decay constant (Tau). We also isolated peaks in selected vertical-component EM channels to support comparisons with the magnetic data. Magnetic lineament analysis was used to delineate trends that may assist further interpretation and target prioritization.

Georeferenced images of publicly available geophysical data from neighbouring properties were included for regional context. Differences in image colour scaling limit direct comparisons. The identified EM responses are exploration targets and do not, by themselves, establish the presence of economic mineralization.

Potential Follow-Up Work

Recommended follow-up work includes ground fixed-loop TDEM surveys to better characterize the airborne EM responses and refine target geometry prior to drill testing. Survey design would consider transmitter-loop placement, target orientation, transmitter frequency and the suitability of dB/dt and B-field sensors. The Company is also evaluating the possibility of completing additional airborne HeliTEM survey coverage to collect magnetic, TDEM and radiometric data over the newly acquired claims.

Selected early- to mid-time EM responses may also warrant testing with a larger fixed-loop transmitter. This would be a lower-priority component of the program. The scope, timing and budget of any follow-up surveys remain to be determined.

Ramp East Property Expansion

Arya has added 11,279.13 hectares of claims to the Ramp East Property through recent staking that are 100%-owned, in addition to the original 15,752.12 hectares of claims that are held under option from a third party, where the Company has the right to earn 100% interest through a series of staged cash payments and share issuances. The Ramp East Property now consists of 27,031.25 hectares as detailed in the table below.

Ramp East claims Area (hectares) Area (acres) Existing claims 15,752.12 38,924.33 Newly added claims 11,279.13 27,871.34 Combined total 27,031.25 66,795.67





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Peter Deacon, Director of Arya Resources Ltd., commented:

"It's exciting to see Rasool and Roger combining their strengths to uncover compelling opportunities for Arya. Their vision, experience, and ability to recognize strategic opportunities give me tremendous confidence in the direction we're heading. Together, we are building a strong foundation for Arya's future, with exciting opportunities ahead and tremendous potential to create lasting shareholder value."

Qualified Person

Roger March, P.Geo., Executive Vice President, Exploration of Arya Resources Ltd., is the Qualified Person for this news release under National Instrument 43-101.

About the Ramp East Claims:

Arya's Ramp East Property is located in Rottenstone Belt which hosts gold, nickel, copper and platinum group element mineralization, including the past-producing Rottenstone Mine and Ramp Metals' s Rottenstone SW Project.

About Arya Resources Ltd.

Arya Resources Ltd. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and development of its mineral properties in Saskatchewan. The Company's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol 'RBZ'.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Rasool Mohammad, President and CEO

Twitter: @ARYARESOURCES

Facebook: @AryaResourcesLtd.

LinkedIn: @AryaResourcesLtd.

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Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" that are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Statements in this news release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, any statements concerning the Company's intentions, plans, estimates, expectations or beliefs. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions readers that all forward-looking statements, including, without limitation to those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are based on assumptions, none of which can be assured, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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