Two-year agreement and approximately US$198,000 in potential purchases while opening established UK first-aid, medical-supply, workplace and education channels

Highlights

Definitive agreement signed October 28, 2026 appoints Poole Bay Holdings Ltd. as exclusive UK distributor of VIVI Epi for an initial 24-month term, subject to UK regulatory requirements.

Contractual minimum purchase to maintain exclusivity. The initial two-year minimum volumes represent approximately US$198,000 in potential purchases.

Poole Bay Holdings reports 20 specialist e-commerce sites and more than 30,000 products, spanning first-aid, medical, health and safety, and workplace supplies.

Poole Bay has a network of 15,000 schools across the UK, and will be providing VIVI Epi to these locations

UK Food Standards Agency research estimates approximately 2.4 million adults have a clinically confirmed food allergy, highlighting the scale of allergy-management needs [1].

The agreement provides for launch sampling, planned promotional activity and a framework to pursue institutional and consumer channels, subject to registrations and market adoption.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2026) - TempraMed Technologies Ltd. (CSE: VIVI) (OTCQB: TMPTF) (FSE: 9DY) ("TempraMed" or the "Company"), a medical-technology innovator transforming the protection and management of temperature-sensitive medications, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, TempraMed Israel Ltd., has entered into a definitive exclusive distribution agreement (the "Agreement") with Poole Bay Holdings Ltd. ("Poole Bay") for VIVI Epi in the United Kingdom.

Under the Agreement, Poole Bay has been appointed exclusive UK distributor of VIVI Epi, TempraMed's passive temperature-protection solution designed for compatible epinephrine (adrenaline) auto-injectors. The appointment covers the UK market and provides a framework for local promotion, sales and customer support through Poole Bay's existing B2B and digital-commerce capabilities. Commercial sales are subject to applicable UK regulatory registrations and requirements.

"We are delighted to have been appointed as the exclusive UK distributor of ViviEpi. Over the past 26 years, we have built strong relationships with more than 15,000 schools across the UK, helping them create safer environments by providing essential products that address the practical challenges they face.

With Benedict's Law now in place, schools are expected to have spare adrenaline auto-injectors (AAIs) available for anaphylaxis emergencies. However, storing these life-saving devices in accordance with manufacturers' recommendations, whilst ensuring they remain readily accessible, presents a significant challenge for schools, particularly during temperature extremes such as the prolonged heatwaves experienced this summer.

Beyond the schools' market, UK demand for adrenaline auto-injectors continues to grow strongly, with NHS prescriptions in England increasing by more than 40% in a decade.

We are therefore incredibly excited about ViviEpi, a highly innovative temperature-protection solution that has the potential to address a significant practical challenge faced by both schools and individuals in safely storing emergency adrenaline. We look forward to introducing and promoting this technology across the UK as soon as the necessary regulatory registrations are complete, " said Thomas Andrews, Group Marketing Director of Poole Bay.

Approximately US$198,000 Initial Two-Year Commercial Opportunity

The Agreement has an initial term of 24 months and sets minimum annual purchase targets to retain exclusivity. The aggregate minimum-volume target would represent approximately US$198,000 in potential purchases.

The contract calls for the first purchase order to be paid in full before shipment. Annual renewals are contemplated, subject to the specified performance requirements, with minimum purchase targets increasing by 20% per renewal year unless otherwise agreed. TempraMed will also support the planned launch through an allocation of sample devices for healthcare-professional demonstrations and eligible co-marketing activities.

Poole Bay operates a UK-based group of specialist business-to-business e-commerce and catalogue businesses, with product ranges across first aid, medical consumables, workplace safety, personal protective equipment and related categories. Its group websites describe more than 30,000 products across 20 niche sites and a workforce of more than 200 people. Brands include MediSupplies, Eureka, Koolpak and UK Sports Medicine. Management believes this existing commercial infrastructure can provide a practical platform to introduce VIVI Epi to relevant professional buyers, workplaces, educational institutions and consumers, subject to the distributor's launch execution. [4]

"This agreement is strategically important because it brings VIVI Epi into the UK through a distribution partner whose customers already buy first-aid, medical and workplace safety products," said Ron Nagar, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of TempraMed. "Poole Bay's established online and catalogue channels offer a targeted route to awareness and adoption, while the minimum purchase targets create a clear commercial framework for the first two years."

"For people who rely on an adrenaline auto-injector, it is essential to carry their emergency medication while protecting it from conditions that may affect performance," Nagar added. "We see the UK as a meaningful market in which to build awareness of medication temperature protection and to advance our strategy of scaling through institutional and specialist distributors."

UK Allergy Market and the Need for Temperature Protection

The UK Food Standards Agency has estimated that around 2.4 million adults have a clinically confirmed food allergy, illustrating the broader population affected by allergy management. Not everyone with a food allergy requires an adrenaline auto-injector, and this figure should not be viewed as the addressable market for VIVI Epi. [1]

The UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) advises people prescribed adrenaline auto-injectors to carry two devices at all times. Official UK product information for EpiPen also states that the medicine should not be stored above 25°C and should not be refrigerated or frozen, underscoring the importance of appropriate temperature management. [2][3]

VIVI Epi is designed to provide reusable, passive thermal protection to compatible auto-injectors without batteries or external power. Management believes the combination of clear storage requirements, day-to-day portability and established allergy-management practices supports opportunities in retail, healthcare-adjacent, workplace and education procurement channels.

About Poole Bay Holdings Ltd.

Poole Bay Holdings Ltd. is a UK-based group headquartered in Poole, Dorset, with established businesses in B2B e-commerce, catalogue sales, direct marketing and manufacturing. The group reports more than 30,000 products marketed through 20 specialist sites, and its portfolio includes MediSupplies, Eureka, Koolpak and other brands serving first-aid, medical, safety and workplace-product customers. More information is available at www.poolebayholdings.co.uk. [4]

About TempraMed Technologies Ltd.

TempraMed Technologies Ltd. develops patented medication temperature-protection solutions for people using insulin, GLP-1 therapies, epinephrine auto-injectors and other temperature-sensitive medications. Its commercial portfolio includes VIVI Cap, VIVI Cap Smart, VIVI Epi and VIVI Med. TempraMed is expanding through pharmacy networks, healthcare institutions, specialist distributors and digital-health channels. Visit www.tempramed.com.

Independent Market and Company Sources

[1] UK Food Standards Agency (FSA), Surveillance Sampling Programme (2023-24): estimate of approximately 2.4 million UK adults with food allergy. https://science.food.gov.uk/article/123490-surveillance-sampling-programme-2023-24

[2] MHRA, Adrenaline auto-injectors: new guidance and resources for safe use (June 2023): advice to carry two devices. https://www.gov.uk/drug-safety-update/adrenaline-auto-injectors-aais-new-guidance-and-resources-for-safe-use

[3] EpiPen 0.3 mg UK Summary of Product Characteristics, section 6.4: storage below 25°C; do not refrigerate or freeze. https://www.medicines.org.uk/emc/medicine/26974

[4] Poole Bay Holdings, About Us / What We Do / Our Brands, including product and channel footprint. https://www.poolebayholdings.co.uk/what-we-do/ | https://www.poolebayholdings.co.uk/our-brands/

Cautionary Statements

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding: the terms, performance and anticipated benefits of the Agreement, including the exclusivity provisions, the initial 24-month term and any renewals; the annual minimum purchase targets and the indicative aggregate value of approximately US$198,000 over the initial term; the timing, placement and payment of the initial and subsequent purchase orders; POOLE BAY HOLDINGS's ability to obtain the country-specific governmental licenses, registrations and regulatory approvals required to market the Company's product in the UK; POOLE BAY HOLDINGS's ability to develop healthcare, pharmacy, retail and e-commerce sales channels and to execute its sales, marketing and market-development plans; the scope and timing of any launch support to be provided by the Company; anticipated patient need and market demand for medication temperature-protection products in the territory, including management's beliefs regarding use of EpiPen, insulin GLP-1 receptor agonists and biologics; the Company's pipeline of additional distribution agreements for the remainder of 2026 and the continued expansion of its distribution footprint; and the Company's business strategy, objectives and plans generally. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "plans," "targets," "estimates," "contemplates," "potential," "opportunity," "may," "will," "could," "should" and similar expressions, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions, estimates and assumptions of management as of the date of this press release, which management considers reasonable but which are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks and uncertainties. Material assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation: that the Agreement will remain in full force and effect and that each party will perform its obligations thereunder; that POOLE BAY HOLDINGS will obtain the necessary licenses and regulatory approvals in the UK on a timely basis and at its own expense; that POOLE BAY HOLDINGS will meet the annual minimum purchase targets and pay for its orders in accordance with the Agreement; that the product mix purchased will be consistent with the pricing tiers assumed in calculating the indicative value; that the Company will be able to manufacture and supply products in sufficient quantities, of acceptable quality and at acceptable cost; that there will be no material adverse change in the regulatory treatment of the Company's products in the UK; that healthcare professionals, pharmacies and patients in the territory will adopt the Company's products; that the third-party market data cited in this press release is accurate; and that general economic, political and market conditions, including conditions in Israel where TempraMed Israel Ltd. is based, will not adversely affect the Company's operations.

Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation: the Agreement may be amended, suspended or terminated, or the exclusivity granted under it may be lost, if performance or other conditions are not satisfied; POOLE BAY HOLDINGS may fail to place or pay for orders, to meet the minimum purchase targets or to develop effective sales channels in the territory; POOLE BAY HOLDINGS has historically operated in the sporting goods and apparel sector and has no established track record in the distribution of medical devices or healthcare products, and the Company's results in the territory will depend substantially on a single distributor; regulatory approvals or registrations in the UK may be delayed, conditioned or denied, or may be more costly or time-consuming to obtain than anticipated; differences in product mix, volume tiers or pricing may result in realized purchases that are lower than the indicative value, and the timing of any related revenue recognition may differ from the timing of orders; the Company may experience manufacturing, supply-chain, quality or logistics constraints; the Company's products may not achieve market acceptance, may face competition from existing or new products, or may not be eligible for reimbursement in the territory; patients and prescribers may not adopt medication temperature-protection products at the rates management anticipates, and the diabetes and obesity statistics cited in this press release are not estimates of the Company's addressable market; fluctuations in currency exchange rates, including among the U.S. dollar, the Canadian dollar, the euro and local currencies in the territory; the Company may be unable to conclude additional distribution agreements in its pipeline on anticipated timelines or terms, or at all; the Company's ability to protect and enforce its intellectual property; the Company's ability to obtain additional financing on acceptable terms, or at all; geopolitical, economic and public-health conditions, including conflict or instability affecting Israel or the UK; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's management's discussion and analysis and other continuous disclosure documents filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The indicative two-year commercial value of approximately US$198,000 referred to in this press release is an illustrative calculation based on a hypothetical all-VIVI Epi product mix purchased at precisely the scheduled minimum unit volumes and at current pricing tiers. It is not a firm order, a guarantee of purchases or revenue, financial guidance, or a representation of expected recognized revenue in any period, and actual purchases under the Agreement may be materially lower.

Statistics regarding clinically confirmed food allergy in this press release are drawn from the publicly available third-party sources identified above. Although the Company believes these sources to be reliable, it has not independently verified the data, which may be subject to revision, and such figures are not indicative of the number of patients who use injectable medications or of demand for the Company's products.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/321979