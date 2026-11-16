Approximately US$500,000 in potential purchases over the initial three-year term, based on VIVI Cap minimum volumes; agreement targets Qatar's high-prevalence diabetes market through hospital and pharmacy channels

Highlights

Exclusive distribution arrangement in Qatar with an initial 36-month term, intended to support local registration, marketing, sale and distribution of TempraMed products

Minimum unit purchase commitment with first purchase order paid in full before shipment, represents approximately $US 500,000 potential sales, subject to regulatory clearance, continued compliance with the Distribution Agreement and fulfillment of applicable purchase commitments

Qatar had an estimated 409,300 adults with diabetes in 2024 and 24.6% age-standardized adult diabetes prevalence, according to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF)

DayMed brings nearly five years of local market experience and reports commercial relationships with hospitals and major pharmacy chains, supporting a focused patient-access strategy

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2026) - TempraMed Technologies Ltd. (CSE: VIVI) (FSE: 9DY) (OTCQB: TMPTF) ("TempraMed" or the "Company"), a medical-technology innovator transforming how temperature-sensitive medications are stored and managed, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive exclusive distribution agreement dated November 7, 2026 (the "Distribution Agreement") with DayMed Trading ("DayMed" or the "Distributor") for commercialization of TempraMed's medication temperature-protection products in the State of Qatar.

Under the Distribution Agreement, with a three-year commercial opportunity of approximately US$500,000, DAYMED will serve as TempraMed's exclusive distributor in Qatar for the Company's products. The initial focus is VIVI Cap, TempraMed's reusable, passive temperature-protection solution for insulin pens with further expansion to include VIVI Cap Smart and VIVI Med as potential products within the distribution framework.

"Our agreement with DayMed is another meaningful step in building a scalable international distribution network through partners who understand their local healthcare systems," said Ron Nagar, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of TempraMed. "Qatar presents a compelling combination of high diabetes prevalence, increasing attention to metabolic health and a climate in which patients must take particular care to protect temperature-sensitive medications during day-to-day life."

"The approximately half-million-dollar potential under the initial agreement is an important commercial opportunity, but the strategic value goes beyond the contractual purchase volumes," added Nagar. "DayMed's relationships with hospitals and pharmacy chains can help bring VIVI Cap closer to patients at the point of prescription and dispensing. We believe this model can support long-term growth as TempraMed expands through healthcare and pharmacy channels across the Gulf region."

Qatar Market Opportunity for Medication Temperature Protection

According to the IDF Diabetes Atlas, approximately 409,300 adults aged 20-79 were living with diabetes in Qatar in 2024, with an age-standardized diabetes prevalence of 24.6%-among the highest rates globally. These estimates reflect the substantial population potentially requiring long-term diabetes care, including patients prescribed injectable insulin therapies. [1, 2]

Obesity and related metabolic conditions reinforce the relevance of injectable-therapy support. A peer-reviewed analysis of Qatar's 2023 STEPwise Survey, published in BMJ Open in October 2026, reported obesity among 37.8% of surveyed adults aged 18-69 and overweight among another 36.4%. While these figures do not measure GLP-1 prescriptions or TempraMed's directly addressable customer base, they provide independent context for the growing importance of metabolic health and treatment-support solutions. [3]

Qatar's Government Communications Office describes the country's summers as hot and humid, with temperatures ranging from 25°C to 46°C. Such conditions make appropriate handling of temperature-sensitive medicines particularly important during commuting, travel, outdoor activities and transport from pharmacy to home. TempraMed's solutions are designed to provide practical thermal protection during permitted in-use conditions, while users must continue to follow each medication manufacturer's labeled storage instructions. [4]

About DAYMED Qatar

DayMed Trading is a Qatar-based healthcare distributor with nearly five years of local market experience. According to information provided by DayMed, its portfolio includes medical devices, pharmaceuticals and children's multivitamins, and the company works with hospitals and major pharmacy chains across Qatar. Through its partnership with TempraMed, DayMed intends to introduce VIVI Cap to patients who use insulin, combining local healthcare-channel experience with TempraMed's patented medication temperature-protection technology.

About TempraMed Technologies Ltd.

TempraMed Technologies Ltd. is a global medical-device company with a portfolio of innovative, temperature-controlled medication-storage solutions. Founded with the mission to safeguard the effectiveness of life-saving medications, TempraMed develops patented, FDA-registered thermal-insulation devices that operate continuously without batteries or external power. Its commercial product portfolio includes VIVI Cap, VIVI Cap Smart, VIVI Epi, and VIVI Med. TempraMed enables patients and healthcare providers to confidently manage temperature-sensitive medications anywhere, anytime.

Investors interested in learning more about TempraMed are encouraged to contact the Company at:

Independent Market Sources

1. International Diabetes Federation (IDF), Qatar country profile, Diabetes in Qatar (2024): 409,300 adults with diabetes. https://idf.org/our-network/regions-and-members/middle-east-and-north-africa/members/qatar/

2. IDF Diabetes Atlas, Qatar country report: 2024 age-standardized diabetes prevalence of 24.6% among adults aged 20-79. https://diabetesatlas.org/data-by-location/country/qatar/

3. Al-Thani MH et al., "Prevalence, risk factors and comorbidities of overweight and obesity among adults in Qatar: a cross-sectional analysis of the 2023 Stepwise Survey," BMJ Open, October 2026. https://bmjopen.bmj.com/content/16/10/e110307

4. State of Qatar, Government Communications Office, "Facts about Qatar," climate information. https://www.gco.gov.qa/en/state-of-qatar/facts-about-qatar/

Cautionary Statements

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE, NOR HAS OR DOES THE CSE'S REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER.

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "should," "strategy," "will" and similar expressions, or statements concerning events or conditions that may occur in the future.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated commercialization of TempraMed products in Qatar; the Distributor's ability to obtain required regulatory clearance; the timing and completion of product registration, importation and commercial launch activities; the fulfillment of purchase commitments; the potential aggregate value of the Distribution Agreement; consumer adoption of the products; market demand for temperature-protection solutions for insulin, GLP-1 therapies, biologics and other injectable medications; the Distributor's capacity to develop hospital and pharmacy channels; anticipated minimum order volumes; potential aggregate purchases and the actual product mix; future market demand; and the Company's ability to expand across Qatar and the Gulf region. The approximately US$500,000 value is an illustration based on the specified minimum annual quantities and applicable VIVI Cap pricing tiers, not a guarantee of realized revenue.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions, expectations and assumptions of management as of the date of this press release, including assumptions regarding receipt of required regulatory approvals, compliance by the Distributor with the Distribution Agreement, market acceptance of TempraMed products, the Distributor's ability to commercialize the products in Qatar, and continued demand for medication temperature-protection solutions.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including regulatory approval and import requirements, the possibility that purchase commitments may not be fulfilled, changes in market demand, competitive developments, distributor performance, geopolitical risks, general economic conditions, supply-chain limitations, and other risks described in the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+.

Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements.

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