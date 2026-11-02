Zhengzhou, China--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2026) - Zhengzhou LIVI Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (LIVI Machinery or LIVI) held its 2026 Brand Relaunch Conference and Global Partners Value Discovery Journey in Zhengzhou on October 24, 2026, bringing together customers and partners from dozens of countries. The event unveiled a renewed brand identity and created a forum for discussing practical challenges in poultry farming, including equipment selection, operating costs and after-sales support.

Under the mission "Simplifying the Path to Farming Success" and the brand expression "We Understand Poultry Farming. We Understand You Better," LIVI aims to communicate more clearly the manufacturing capabilities, project-specific solutions and full-process services developed over 13 years.

Thirteen Years of International Poultry Farming Experience

At the launch, founder and chairman Yabing Zheng reflected on the company's development since 2013. LIVI now serves markets in more than 100 countries and regions, drawing on international project experience to better understand the needs of poultry producers.

"Customers are never simply buying a piece of equipment. They are investing in a poultry farming project that can be successfully delivered and remain profitable," Zheng said. He emphasized that equipment selection, manufacturing quality, cross-border delivery, installation and after-sales service all affect project outcomes.

"For 13 years, we have focused on one thing: handling the complexity ourselves so that our customers can have a simpler experience," Zheng added. The relaunch, he said, reflects both the company's experience and its commitment to the future.





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Three Core Capabilities Behind the Renewed Brand

LIVI outlined three capabilities designed to support medium- and large-scale poultry farms, including projects operating in extreme heat, severe cold and other challenging environments.

Reliable manufacturing. LIVI operates an approximately 20,000-square-meter production facility and supplies equipment for layer, broiler, breeder and pullet operations. Its portfolio includes automated cage systems, feeding and drinking equipment, egg collection, manure removal and environmental control systems. The company holds ISO 9001 quality management certification and states that applicable products meet relevant CE requirements. Experience from more than 1,000 projects informs continued product improvements.

Professional, tailored solutions. Drawing on more than 10,000 equipment configuration plans, LIVI develops solutions based on flock size, site conditions, local climate and operating requirements. Its planning process covers poultry house layouts, equipment selection, environmental control configurations and 3D and CAD construction drawings, with the aim of improving project fit and reducing later adjustments.

End-to-end project services. LIVI coordinates international logistics, provides installation guidance and staff training, and offers after-sales technical support. The company reports local installation experience in more than 30 countries and regions, supported by an international service team and a 24/7 response mechanism.

The event also introduced the LIVI Cloud intelligent management system, which combines environmental monitoring, abnormal-condition alerts and coordinated equipment control to support more efficient day-to-day farm management.

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Global Customer Dialogue: Practical Priorities for Poultry Projects

Following the launch, customers and LIVI representatives joined roundtable discussions on three issues: choosing suitable equipment and suppliers; improving farm efficiency while managing feed waste, labor costs and heat stress; and securing dependable installation, maintenance, training and technical support for overseas projects.

The discussions covered the project lifecycle from purchasing and commissioning to routine operations and long-term service, while providing LIVI with direct feedback on the needs of international customers.

Looking Ahead

LIVI said it will continue improving its product portfolio, customized solutions and international project services to help poultry producers plan, build and operate their farms more effectively. The renewed brand mission - "Simplifying the Path to Farming Success" - will guide that work.

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About LIVI Machinery

Founded in 2013, Zhengzhou LIVI Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is a China-based manufacturer of poultry farming equipment and provider of integrated farm solutions and related services. The company serves medium- and large-scale layer, broiler, breeder and pullet projects, including new developments, expansions and farm upgrades. Its services span project planning, equipment configuration, manufacturing, international delivery, installation guidance and after-sales technical support, with particular experience in projects facing extreme climates and complex operating conditions.

Event Highlights Video: https://youtu.be/W2NH6gk2S0E

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