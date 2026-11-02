New ownership structure gives Castrol greater financial and operational flexibility to support its next phase of growth

Establishes new Board of Directors for Castrol chaired by Ben van Beurden, Chairman of Clariant AG and former Chief Executive Officer of Shell plc

Stonepeak, a leading alternative investment firm specialising in infrastructure, today announced it has completed the acquisition of a 65% stake in Castrol, a global leader in lubricants, from BP p.l.c. ("bp") (NYSE: BP) (LON: BP). bp will retain a 35% minority interest in Castrol.

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With Stonepeak's backing and continued support from bp, Castrol will build on its position as one of the world's largest providers of mission-critical lubricants and thermal management fluids to consumer automotive, commercial, and industrial end markets. The new ownership structure gives Castrol greater financial and operational flexibility, allowing the business to accelerate growth across its existing footprint and into adjacent markets, backed by the brand's technology, customer relationships, and global reach.

Anthony Borreca, Senior Managing Director at Stonepeak, said: "This is an exciting milestone in Castrol's 127-year history, and we are excited to be a part of it. In close collaboration with Castrol's exceptional leadership team and employees, our near-term efforts will focus on operational improvement and sustainable growth. We believe Castrol has an incredibly bright future ahead and we look forward to helping Castrol expand its market-leading position, continue to deliver for its customers, and drive its next phase of growth."

Michelle Jou, Castrol Chief Executive Officer, said: "Castrol begins the next part of its journey from a position of real strength, with trusted brands, strong customer relationships, talented colleagues and a clear strategy for growth. I am proud of what we have achieved as part of bp. I am also excited to work with Stonepeak to build on that momentum, unlock Castrol's full potential, and deliver greater value for our stakeholders."

As stated in the announcement press release, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board ("CPP Investments") will also invest in support of the transaction as an indirect minority holder.

In conjunction with closing, a newly formed Board of Directors has been appointed for Castrol that will be chaired by Ben van Beurden, Chairman of Clariant AG and former Chief Executive Officer of Shell plc. The Board will consist of four independent directors including the Chair, three directors affiliated with Stonepeak, two directors from bp, and one director from CPP Investments. Each of the directors bring significant and relevant expertise that will be beneficial to Castrol.

Ben van Beurden, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said: "Few companies are as closely tied to how the world moves as Castrol, and I am delighted to have been appointed as Chair. With the expertise of Castrol's exceptional team and Stonepeak, we will build on the legacy of trust and quality this iconic brand has established. Together, we will strive to continue to meet and exceed the expectations of our customers and partners to keep the world moving seamlessly. I could not be more excited about Castrol's future, and am looking forward to getting started."

About Castrol

Castrol is one of the world's leading lubricant brands, serving customers and consumers in the automotive, marine, industrial and energy sectors. Castrol brands are recognized globally for their premium quality and high performance, shaped by the company's commitment to innovation and cutting-edge technology. With products sold in more than 150 countries, Castrol has helped keep things moving on roads and racetracks, air, sea, and space for over 127 years.

Castrol is backed by Stonepeak, a leading alternative investment firm that holds a majority controlling interest, and BP p.l.c. ("bp") (NYSE: BP) (LON: BP). Castrol is headquartered in the UK and has more than 6,000 employees around the world. For more information, please visit: www.castrol.com

About Stonepeak

Stonepeak is a leading alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure with approximately $98 billion of assets under management. Through its investment in defensive, hard-asset businesses globally, Stonepeak aims to create value for its investors and portfolio companies, with a focus on downside protection and strong risk-adjusted returns. Stonepeak, as sponsor of private equity and credit investment vehicles, provides capital, operational support, and committed partnership to grow investments in its target sectors, which include digital infrastructure, energy and energy transition, transport and logistics, and real estate.

Stonepeak is headquartered in New York with offices in Houston, Washington, D.C., London, Hong Kong, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo, Abu Dhabi, and Riyadh. For more information, please visit www.stonepeak.com

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Contacts:

Media contacts

Stonepeak:

Maya Brounstein

publicaffairs@stonepeak.com

Castrol:

Victoria Johnson

press_office@castrol.com