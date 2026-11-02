IVI Institute Puts Fertility Knowledge and Treatment Options in Focus for European Fertility Week

Newly launched IVI Institute Fertility Barometer reveals a gap between the families women want and those they are able to build, underscoring the need for earlier fertility conversations, trusted information, and greater access to care

MADRID, Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, IVI Institute released the following statement from Executive Chairman and IVI Co-Founder, Prof. Antonio Pellicer, in recognition of European Fertility Week, which was established in 2016 by the organization Fertility Europe. Held annually during the first full week of November, European Fertility Week serves as an opportunity for voices in the fertility care space to raise awareness about infertility and the many fertility treatment options available to women and men around the world. Prof. Pellicer first established IVI in 1990 in Valencia, Spain. A physician, researcher and educator, he has expanded IVI Institute from its first clinic into an international fertility network.

"The newly released IVI Institute Fertility Barometer makes clear that the desire for motherhood remains strong, yet too many women throughout Europe face barriers to building the families they want. Across the nine countries we surveyed for the Barometer, 82% of women are already mothers or want children, and 73% say motherhood is an important life goal. Yet many women who experience infertility never end up seeking care. The Fertility Barometer findings underscore why we need to begin conversations about fertility sooner.

"Women and men deserve clear, trusted information about their fertility, how it can change over time and when to seek specialist guidance. These conversations should begin well before someone encounters difficulty conceiving, helping people understand their options and make informed decisions about their futures.

"This European Fertility Week, we are drawing on IVI Institute's nearly four decades of research and clinical experience, as well as the recently released Fertility Barometer data to bring fertility conversations to the forefront and encourage more healthcare professionals to make fertility a routine part of discussions about health and wellbeing. Greater understanding, earlier guidance, and better access to care can help more people pursue the families they hope to build."

The IVI Institute Fertility Barometer, is a study of more than 24,000 women across nine countries examining their hopes for building families, the barriers they face, and their experiences navigating fertility care. The inaugural Barometer, which was conducted by GfK, a NielsenIQ company, reveals a measurable gap between the families women want and the families they ultimately have, highlighting the complex forces shaping fertility today and the growing need for trusted information, expert care, and greater confidence throughout the journey to parenthood. Learn more about the IVI Institute Fertility Barometer at fertilitybarometer.iviinstitute.com.

About IVI Institute

IVI Institute is the global leader in reproductive medicine, bringing together world-class fertility clinics and expertise to advance the future of fertility care around the world. With 100+ babies born every day across more than 200 locations in 15 countries - including IVI Fertility, Everleap Fertility, LIVIO, Genera, Create Fertility, and TRIO clinics, and ART Fertility among other brands - IVI Institute accelerates innovation, expands knowledge, and improves outcomes for patients around the world through groundbreaking research, collaboration, and rigorous clinical standards. Learn more at www.iviinstitute.com.

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