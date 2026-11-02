GLP-1 weight management boosts fibre interest beyond gut health

Consumers are rewarding products delivering proven results over novel ingredients, creating growth opportunities across food, drink and beauty, according to new research from market intelligence company Euromonitor International.

Health and wellness food and drinks sales are forecast to reach more than USD 1 trillion globally in 2026, while beauty consumers say they are willing to pay 20% or more for scientific-led efficacy. As ingredient markets mature, competitive advantage is shifting away from simply introducing new actives toward demonstrating measurable benefits and clear consumer value.

Ina Dawer, Head of Ingredients at Euromonitor International: "Consumers are not buying ingredients, they are buying outcomes. They are paying less attention for what is new and more for what is proven, this is rewriting how ingredients create value across health and wellness and everydaypurchase."

Fibre follows protein's path as the next major functional growth story

Brain health, immune support, digestive health, probiotics and high fibre among strong growth prospects through 2030. By 2030, dairy product and alternatives are forecast to add USD 1 billion in high fibre claim, while snacks and staple food remain the leading categories in high fibre claim.

The growing adoption of GLP-1 weight-management is helping accelerate interest in fibre, as consumers place emphasis on satiety, nutrient density and digestive health. Fibre is moving beyond a gut health alone, to become an ingredient for weight management, healthy ageing, metabolic health and wellbeing outcomes.

Karine Dussimon, Global Insight Manager for Health and Wellness at Euromonitor International, said:"Protein continues to dominate functional food and drink innovation, but fibre is becoming the next major platform for growth. The opportunity for brands is to move beyond single broad nutrient claims and build more specific, multi-nutrient solutions that address consumer's wellness needs at different life stages."

Skinification thrives ingredients as a trust lever

In beauty, efficacy has become a driver of value. Euromonitor International's Voice of the Consumer: Beauty Survey 2026 found that one-third of beauty consumers are willing to pay 20% or more for skincare products featuring proven efficacy credentials. Consumers are demanding validation and visible results.

The same demand for proof is accelerating 'skinification', where ingredients traditionally associated with facial skincare are being adopted across categories. Skincare remains the largest beauty category and sets the pace for ingredient-led innovation with a forecast CAGR of 5%, while hair care is expected to see slightly stronger growth at 6.2%.

Peptides, ceramides, hyaluronic acid and niacinamide are increasingly appearing in hair care, colour cosmetics and wellness-focused beauty products, while scalp health and hair longevity are emerging as new innovation spaces.

"Across industries, there is a significant shift from novelty to proof, where efficacy, substantiation and trusted delivery determine commercial success. Ingredients are evolving from formulation components into strategic growth platforms that create value through measurable benefits," said Dawer.

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Contacts:

Euromonitor Press Office press@euromonitor.com