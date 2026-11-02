FINATRADES Finance SA: FINATRADES EXPANDS TRADE FINANCE SOLUTIONS TO HELP ADDRESS $2.5 TRILLION GLOBAL FINANCING GAP

FINATRADES EXPANDS TRADE FINANCE SOLUTIONS TO HELP ADDRESS $2.5 TRILLION GLOBAL FINANCING GAP

FINATRADES introduces FINABRIDGE, FINASWAP and RPAY, offering businesses flexible import and export financing, cross-border payments and commodity-based settlement solutions.

GENEVA, Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FINATRADES Finance SA, a Swiss-based financial technology and trade infrastructure company, has expanded its global trade finance platform with three integrated solutions: FINABRIDGE, FINASWAP and RPAY, designed to help businesses overcome international trade financing, payment and settlement challenges.

According to the Asian Development Bank's January 2026 Global Trade Finance Gap Survey announcement, the global trade finance gap remained at US$2.5 trillion in 2025, representing approximately 10% of global trade.

FINATRADES aims to help narrow this gap by providing eligible importers, exporters and institutional counterparties with alternative trade finance and payment solutions that complement traditional banking services.

FINABRIDGE: IMPORT NOW, PAY LATER TRADE FINANCE

FINABRIDGE offers structured trade financing solutions designed to improve cash flow and reduce payment pressures in international trade.

Eligible importers can access Import Now, Pay Later arrangements, while exporters can benefit from transaction-specific payment structures designed to reduce financial exposure.

The solution complements traditional trade finance instruments, including Letters of Credit, subject to credit approval, compliance requirements and contractual terms.

FINASWAP: GOLD AND COMMODITY-BASED TRADE SETTLEMENT

FINASWAP enables eligible businesses to use gold and other approved physical commodities as an alternative to cash settlement in international trade transactions.

The solution supports commodity-producing businesses seeking greater flexibility in cross-border transactions, subject to due diligence, sanctions screening, verification of ownership and origin, valuation and applicable regulatory requirements.

RPAY: INTERNATIONAL PAYMENTS AND IBAN ACCOUNT SERVICES

RPAY provides eligible businesses with access to IBAN-enabled account services and international payment capabilities through the FINATRADES platform.

Designed to support cross-border business payments, RPAY complements FINATRADES' trade financing and commodity settlement services, subject to onboarding, approval and jurisdictional availability.

AN INTEGRATED GLOBAL TRADE FINANCE ECOSYSTEM

"Our ambition is to provide businesses with innovative financing, payment and settlement solutions that can help international trade move more efficiently," said Reda Rami, Chairman of FINATRADES and RAMINVEST HOLDING.

Together, FINABRIDGE, FINASWAP and RPAY connect trade financing, international payments and commodity-based settlement within one integrated platform.

Eligible businesses can explore the solutions and register at https://finatrades.com/.

ABOUT FINATRADES

FINATRADES Finance SA is a Swiss-based financial technology and trade infrastructure company serving eligible business and institutional counterparties. The company is affiliated with SO-FIT, a FINMA-recognised self-regulatory organisation, for supervision under Swiss anti-money-laundering legislation.

FINATRADES is part of RAMINVEST HOLDING DIFC, a Dubai-based investment group with interests across financial services, commodities, mining and international trade.

All services are subject to compliance checks, approvals, jurisdictional availability and contractual terms.

FINATRADES - Finance the Trade. Move the Money. Move the Value.

Media Contact

FINATRADES

Email: info@finatrades.com

Website: https://finatrades.com/

WhatsApp: +971 58 557 1666

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