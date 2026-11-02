Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2026) - Power Leaves Holdings Corp. (CSE: NASA) (the "Company") today announced that it has engaged the services of Independent Trading Group ("ITG") to provide market-making services in accordance with Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") policies. ITG will trade shares of the Company on the CSE and all other trading venues with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Company's common shares.

The agreement is for an initial term of one month and will renew for additional one-month terms unless terminated. ITG will receive a monthly fee of CAD$6,000 for its services. The agreement may be terminated by either party with 30 days' notice. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation. ITG and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and at the time of the agreement, neither ITG nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.

The company is also pleased to announce it has entered into a service agreement with Native Ads Inc. ("Native Ads"), pursuant to which Native Ads will provide a marketing campaign for an initial retainer of up to US$200,000, with a term of up to twenty-four months or until the retainer is depleted. The company has full discretion to discontinue or renew the campaign.

Under the agreement, Native Ads will provide the Company with strategic digital media services, marketing and data analytics services. Services include sponsored articles and other advertising development, ad campaign analytics and media buying and distribution services. The majority of the campaign budget will be disbursed by Native Ads, Inc. in order to satisfy its obligations under the Agreement. Neither Native Ads nor any of its directors or officers has any interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company or any right or intention to acquire such an interest.

About Native Ads Inc.

Native Ads Inc. is a full-service advertising agency that owns and operates a proprietary ad exchange with over 80 integrated SSPs (supply-side platforms) resulting in daily access to three to seven billion North American ad impressions.

About Independent Trading Group

Independent Trading Group (ITG) Inc. is a Toronto based CIRO dealer-member that specializes in market making, liquidity provision, agency execution, ultra-low latency connectivity, and bespoke algorithmic trading solutions. Established in 1992, with a focus on market structure, execution and trading, ITG has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

About Power Leaves

The Company is breaking the monopoly on the supply of coca leaf extract and ushering in a new Age of Coca. Through an exclusive licence agreement with the Nasa Indigenous Community in Colombia, the Company has developed the first-ever legal Colombian supply chain for decocainized coca extract to supply the global food and beverage markets. Its infrastructure comprises three purpose-built facilities in the Neiva region of Colombia - a manufacturing campus for extraction and decocainization, an INVIMA-registered research and development facility, and an FDA-registered formulation and packaging facility. The Company is commercializing two proprietary products, Coca Extract and Coca Essence, as novel, all-natural ingredients for the global food and beverage market. For more information, visit www.powerleaves.com.

Cautionary Notes

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, often but not always identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "believes", "intends" or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the market-making services to be provided by ITG and their anticipated effect on the liquidity of the Company's common shares; the term, renewal and termination of the ITG agreement; the scope, timing, duration, budget and anticipated results of the Native Ads digital marketing campaign; and the making of required filings with the CSE.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the risk that market-making activities may not improve liquidity or maintain a reasonable market; termination of the ITG agreement; the risk that the Native Ads campaign may not be completed as anticipated, or at all, or may not increase awareness of the Company; changes to the campaign budget; changes in securities laws or CSE policies governing promotional and market-making activities; volatility in the market price and trading volume of the Company's common shares; the Company's dependence on its licence agreement with the Nasa Indigenous community and on licences to operate in Colombia; the need for additional financing; and general business, economic and regulatory uncertainties. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update them.

Unless otherwise indicated, all dollar amounts in this press release are expressed in United States dollars.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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