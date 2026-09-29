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Operation Vivaldi verändert die Kriegsführung: Bodendrohnen-Aktie mit Potenzial
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WKN: A42LL2 | ISIN: CA73928U1093 | Ticker-Symbol: 94Z
Frankfurt
29.09.26 | 20:16
0,037 Euro
+20,39 % +0,006
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
POWER LEAVES HOLDINGS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
POWER LEAVES HOLDINGS CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0370,07220:59
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
POWER LEAVES
POWER LEAVES HOLDINGS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
POWER LEAVES HOLDINGS CORP0,037+20,39 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.