Partnership delivers turn-key FDA, INVIMA, and HACCP compliance, unlocking capacity bottlenecks to achieve 360,000 litres of annualised capacity by end-of-2026.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2026) - Power Leaves Holdings Corp. (CSE: NASA) (the "Company" or "Power Leaves") today announced a strategic manufacturing partnership with Tropical Crop SAS ("Tropical"), Colombia's premier industrial contract manufacturer, to scale production capacity, open domestic and export channels, and accelerate the conversion of the Company's commercial pipeline into revenue.

For more than a century, decocainized coca extract - the namesake flavour ingredient in Coca-Cola - has been controlled by a single company operating out of a single permitted facility. Formulators and global CPG brands seeking access to this high-value natural ingredient have had no alternative source. Power Leaves is the second and with Tropical, it now pairs that supply chain with automated, fully certified industrial manufacturing capable of serving Tier 1 buyers at commercial scale.

Two Products, Already Priced and Selling

Power Leaves commercialises two proprietary products, both produced from the same leaf under the same exclusive licence and at the same facilities:

Coca X (Coca Extract) is a proprietary extract optimised for flavour and aroma and the foundational ingredient for the global food and beverage market. Target markets include soft drinks, energy drinks, functional and active-lifestyle beverages, flavoured waters, and ready-to-drink coffee and tea.

is a proprietary extract optimised for flavour and aroma and the foundational ingredient for the global food and beverage market. Target markets include soft drinks, energy drinks, functional and active-lifestyle beverages, flavoured waters, and ready-to-drink coffee and tea. Coca E (Coca Essence) is a highly aromatic, terpene-rich concentrate developed for dilution into spirits and adult beverages. Target markets include gin, vodka, tequila, hard seltzers and ready-to-drink cocktail formats.

Both products carry a target price of $100 per litre based on supply agreements executed to date.

"Tropical gives us in a single step what would otherwise have taken years to build: automated industrial capacity, FDA, INVIMA and HACCP standing, and a direct route into the largest retail networks in Colombia and Latin America," said Pat McCutcheon, CEO of Power Leaves. "It lets us scale Coca X and Coca E to commercial volume and qualify for Tier 1 customer audits at the same time, while putting our own capital where it compounds fastest - into extraction. We are now working to execute similar arrangements in the United States on the same model. This is the partnership that turns our pipeline into purchase orders."

Tier-1 Industrial Infrastructure & Capacity

Tropical operates three state-of-the-art production facilities in Colombia. Their engineering capabilities and manufacturing standards are trusted by the region's largest retail networks and mass-market consumer brands. The partnership with Tropical is expected to accelerate Power Leaves' speed-to-market across domestic and international trade channels through:

Automatic Tier-1 Certifications: Tropical holds active FDA food-manufacturing registration, INVIMA compliance, and HACCP certifications, reducing lengthy certification lead times and facilitating qualification under international Tier-1 customer quality audits.

Tropical holds active FDA food-manufacturing registration, INVIMA compliance, and HACCP certifications, reducing lengthy certification lead times and facilitating qualification under international Tier-1 customer quality audits. Capital-Efficient Scale-Up: Leveraging Tropical's industrial infrastructure allows Power Leaves to bypass massive capital expenditure on packaging lines and quality systems, preserving capital to fund core extraction.

Leveraging Tropical's industrial infrastructure allows Power Leaves to bypass massive capital expenditure on packaging lines and quality systems, preserving capital to fund core extraction. Expanded Domestic & Global Market Access: Tropical serves as a primary supply chain backbone for Colombia's largest retail networks including Olímpica (400+ stores), Givaudan, Symrise, Makro, and Ísimo. This infrastructure gives Power Leaves immediate operational leverage to capture market share within Colombia and rapidly process bulk volumes for export to Europe and the U.S.

Under the partnership, Tropical serves as an industrial-scale packaging, formulation, and quality-certifying partner. Power Leaves maintains direct control over its proprietary leaf procurement, extraction, and decocainization processes at its Cohetando campus, delivering concentrated extracts to Tropical for automated high-volume blending, packaging, and regulatory sign-off.

To further accelerate time-to-market and bypass import friction, Power Leaves is actively advancing similar contract manufacturing and co-packing partnerships within the U.S. domestic market.

Production Scale-Up

To meet the Company's robust pipeline demand, Power Leaves is executing a disciplined, capital-efficient production scale-up, with target capacity of:

Period Target Annualised capacity Today 24,000 litres End of 2026 360,000 litres End of 2027 2,000,000 litres

These targets represent an approximately 83-fold increase on current annualised capacity. Work underway includes expanded extraction at the Cohetando facility, industrial packaging through Tropical, establishment of in-house QA/QC testing for finished product, increased headcount at the facilities, and the future potential pursuit of organic, Kosher, Halal and non-GMO certifications aligned to commercial demand.

Converting the Pipeline

Power Leaves' active commercial pipeline comprises more than 100 companies across the global food, beverage and ingredient sectors. Tier 1 counterparties have subjected Power Leaves to multi-year legal, regulatory and formulation diligence, including a U.S. flavour house that invested hundreds of thousands of dollars across a two-year evaluation, a U.S. co-packer whose approved formulations were validated through client focus groups, and four additional Tier 1 global entities that have completed full diligence on the Company's Colombian supply chain.

With certified capacity through Tropical and expansion underway at its own facilities, Power Leaves is positioned to move these opportunities from diligence to signed supply. The Company expects initial commercial orders from major pipeline counterparties in the coming weeks, followed by scaled, larger-volume purchase commitments as additional capacity is commissioned.

About Power Leaves

The Company is breaking the monopoly on the supply of coca leaf extract and ushering in a new Age of Coca. Through an exclusive licence agreement with the Nasa Indigenous Community in Colombia, the Company has developed the first-ever legal Colombian supply chain for decocainized coca extract to supply the global food and beverage markets. Its infrastructure comprises three purpose-built facilities in the Neiva region of Colombia - a manufacturing campus for extraction and decocainization, an INVIMA-registered research and development facility, and an FDA-registered formulation and packaging facility. The Company is commercializing two proprietary products, Coca Extract and Coca Essence, as novel, all-natural ingredients for the global food and beverage market. For more information, visit www.powerleaves.com.

Cautionary Notes

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this press release, and are typically identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "plans", "estimates", "believes", "intends", "may", "will" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the Company's targeted annualised production capacity of 360,000 litres by the end of 2026 and 2,000,000 litres by the end of 2027 and the timing of achieving those targets; the delivery, installation and commissioning of expansion equipment; the establishment of in-house QA/QC testing and increased headcount; the completion of quality systems work and the obtaining of organic, Kosher, Halal, non-GMO and other certifications; the scope, terms and expected benefits of the partnership with Tropical, the execution of a contract manufacturing agreement, and the pursuit of comparable arrangements in the United States; the conversion of the Company's commercial pipeline; and the anticipated application of the net proceeds of the Company's concurrent financing.

Statements regarding anticipated annualised production capacity constitute a financial outlook and future-oriented financial information within the meaning of National Instrument 51-102. Such information has been prepared by management on the assumptions set out below, solely to assist readers in understanding the Company's expansion plan. It may not be appropriate for any other purpose, and the Company will compare it against actual results in its subsequent management's discussion and analysis as required by applicable securities legislation.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Material assumptions include that equipment is delivered, installed and commissioned without material delay and at the estimated cost; that Tropical performs its obligations and maintains its certifications and registrations; that a contract manufacturing agreement is executed on the terms contemplated; that required certifications and customer audits are obtained without material delay; and that the Company maintains the licences, registrations and certifications required for its operations in Colombia. Risk factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; reliance on third-party contract manufacturers; the non-binding nature of letters of intent; the Company's dependence on its licence agreement with, and relationship with, the Nasa Indigenous community; reliance on licences and authorizations to operate in Colombia; supply chain, agricultural and seasonality risks; the concentration of operations in a single region of Colombia; import and distribution restrictions; the Company's ability to expand production capacity and complete required certifications and quality audits; the need for additional financing; volatility in the market price of the Common Shares; and the delay or failure to receive any necessary regulatory or exchange approvals, including the approval of the CSE. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update them.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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