Four years of development and two years of Tier 1 counterparty diligence have built demand that exceeds the Company's current production capacity. Proceeds from the recent listing are funding the expansion already in motion, with initial commercial orders expected in the coming weeks.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2026) - Power Leaves Holdings Corp. (CSE: NASA) (the "Company" or "Power Leaves") today reported that its active commercial pipeline has grown to more than 100 companies across the global food, beverage and ingredient sectors, and that proceeds from its recent public listing are being deployed into the production capacity and quality systems work required to convert that pipeline into commercial orders. Both workstreams are already underway.

For more than a century, decocainized coca extract - the namesake flavour ingredient in Coca-Cola - has been controlled by a single company operating out of a single permitted facility. Formulators and global CPG brands seeking access to this high-value natural ingredient have had no alternative source.

Over a four-year development period, Power Leaves established a second legal, fully integrated coca extract supply chain outside that legacy monopoly, securing exclusive long-term raw material access and developing novel extraction processes to serve a multi-trillion-dollar global addressable market across mainstream food, beverage, active lifestyle and alcohol categories.

Commercial Pipeline: Built Over Two Years of Counterparty Diligence

The Company's active commercial pipeline comprises more than 100 companies:

Route to market In the pipeline Tier 1 manufacturers, ingredient houses and CPG brands 7 in advanced contract discussions Small and medium enterprises 95+ across the sales cycle Distribution 1 co-packer and grocery distributor Total 100+ companies

Over the past two years, Power Leaves has been put through extensive counterparty diligence by major industry players - diligence that has independently validated both the quality of its products and the integrity of its legal supply chain:

Tier 1 U.S. flavour house: completed a two-year diligence process, investing hundreds of thousands of dollars to validate and integrate Power Leaves' ingredients into its global catalogue.

completed a two-year diligence process, investing hundreds of thousands of dollars to validate and integrate Power Leaves' ingredients into its global catalogue. Tier 1 U.S. co-packer: completed a two-year diligence evaluation, culminating in multiple approved product formulations validated through client focus groups.

completed a two-year diligence evaluation, culminating in multiple approved product formulations validated through client focus groups. Legal and regulatory clearance: four additional Tier 1 global entities have completed full legal and regulatory diligence on the Company's fully integrated Colombian supply chain.

four additional Tier 1 global entities have completed full legal and regulatory diligence on the Company's fully integrated Colombian supply chain. Brand approvals: major North American CPG brands have approved target formulations, laying the groundwork for commercial integration.

Demand Is Not the Constraint - Capacity Is

Demand for Power Leaves' decocainized Coca Extract and Coca Essence is not the Company's operational constraint today. Conversion of this pipeline has been gated strictly by internal processing capacity and by the completion of customer-required quality system audits. Until the listing, the Company was capital constrained and could not fund the throughput and certification work its Tier 1 counterparties require before placing volume orders.

"Four years of development and two years of customer diligence have put us in an excellent position: more than a hundred companies want an ingredient that has only ever had one source," said Pat McCutcheon, CEO of Power Leaves. "Demand has never been our problem. Capacity has. The listing gave us the capital to solve that, and we did not wait - expansion and quality systems work are already in motion. Every additional litre we bring online is capacity we can sell into the market."

Capital Deployed; Expansion In Motion

With proceeds from its recent public listing secured, the Company has initiated the expansion work required to remove the bottleneck:

Production scaling. Capital is being deployed to scale annual processing capacity from its current baseline to 360,000 litres by year-end 2026, targeting 2,000,000 litres by year-end 2027.

Capital is being deployed to scale annual processing capacity from its current baseline to 360,000 litres by year-end 2026, targeting 2,000,000 litres by year-end 2027. Quality systems and audit readiness. Funding is driving final implementation of global food-safety certifications, automated quality controls and Tier 1 customer audit compliance across the Company's Colombian facilities.

Funding is driving final implementation of global food-safety certifications, automated quality controls and Tier 1 customer audit compliance across the Company's Colombian facilities. Manufacturing partnerships to accelerate market access. Power Leaves is working to establish a manufacturing partnership with a leading contract manufacturing organization in Colombia, providing access to already-certified capacity to support the ramp above and accelerate opening both domestic and international sales channels.

Converting the Pipeline

With expanded capacity and Tier 1 quality certifications coming online, the Company expects to receive initial commercial orders from major pipeline counterparties in the coming weeks, followed by scaled, larger-volume purchase commitments as additional capacity is commissioned.

About Power Leaves

The Company is breaking the monopoly on the supply of coca leaf extract and ushering in a new Age of Coca. Through an exclusive licence agreement with the Nasa Indigenous Community in Colombia, the Company has developed the first-ever legal Colombian supply chain for decocainized coca extract to supply the global food and beverage markets. Its infrastructure comprises three purpose-built facilities in the Neiva region of Colombia - a manufacturing campus for extraction and decocainization, an INVIMA-registered research and development facility, and an FDA-registered formulation and packaging facility. The Company is commercializing two proprietary products, Coca Extract and Coca Essence, as novel, all-natural ingredients for the global food and beverage market. For more information, visit www.powerleaves.com.

Cautionary Notes

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this press release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could," "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to: statements relating to the size, composition and indicative annual volume of the Company's commercial pipeline; the conversion of that pipeline into executed agreements and the stages and timing of any such conversion; the expectation of preliminary orders followed by larger volume commitments; the Company's targeted annualised production capacity and the timing of achieving those targets; the expansion of production capacity and the completion of quality systems, certifications and customer audits; the negotiation and execution of a definitive agreement under the Company's letter of intent; the anticipated application of the net proceeds of the Company's concurrent financing; and the accounting treatment of amounts received on product sold. Statements regarding indicative pipeline volumes and anticipated annualised production capacity constitute a financial outlook and future-oriented financial information within the meaning of National Instrument 51-102. Such information has been prepared by management on the assumptions stated above, solely to assist readers in understanding the scale of the Company's commercial opportunity and its expansion plan. It is not a forecast of revenue, may not be appropriate for any other purpose. Third-party and industry information. This news release includes market, industry and third-party production information derived from third-party sources. While the Company believes such information to be reliable, it has not independently verified it and makes no representation as to its accuracy or completeness.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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