Regina, Saskatchewan--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2026) - The University of Regina, Irrigation Saskatchewan, Prairie Wild Consulting, The Assiniboine Watershed Stewardship Association and Saskatchewan Farm Stewardship Association are excited to announce their participation in Canada Climate Week Xchange (CCWX). As part of this national initiative, The University of Regina, Irrigation Saskatchewan, Prairie Wild Consulting, The Assiniboine Watershed Stewardship Association and Saskatchewan Farm Stewardship Association will host Building Adaptation Pathways For Water Security Into The Future which aims to This session will explore the tensions and trade-offs of water adaptation in the drought-stricken (2017-2025) semi-arid and flood-affected regions of the Canadian Prairies (as well as in Uruguay, Argentina, and Chile). Researchers and partners will share adaptation pathways that move beyond tensions.

Building Adaptation Pathways For Water Security Into The Future is taking place during CCWX 2026 which runs from November 23 to November 29th.

Event details:

Date: November 24, 2026

November 24, 2026 Time: 10:00am CST

10:00am CST Format/Location: Hybrid / University of Regina ED114, Regina, SK

To learn more about Building Adaptation Pathways For Water Security Into The Future, or to see other events taking place during CCWX, visit www.ccwx.ca.

About The University of Regina, Irrigation Saskatchewan, Prairie Wild Consulting, The Assiniboine Watershed Stewardship Association and Saskatchewan Farm Stewardship Association





The University of Regina (U of R) is a comprehensive post-secondary institution dedicated to experiential learning, groundbreaking research, and community engagement. Since becoming an independent degree-granting university in 1974, the U of R has grown to serve more than 16,400 students annually, offering over 280 academic programs across 10 faculties. With 9 Canada Research Chairs and 21 research centres and institutes, the University of Regina fosters innovative, collaborative research that addresses real-world challenges and drives meaningful impact. Located within Wascana Park, the university fosters a welcoming and inclusive learning environment while promoting accessible and affordable education through partnerships, scholarships, and financial support. With over 97,000 alumni making a difference locally and globally, the University of Regina is committed to helping students succeed and make a lasting impact.



Irrigation Saskatchewan serves as the unified voice for irrigation interests within the province, committed to driving sustainable growth and economic prosperity. Our mission is to advocate for the values and advantages of irrigation, ensuring a thriving future for all citizens of Saskatchewan.



Prairie Wild Consulting is a comprehensive regional and community planning and development, engagement, and research firm located on Treaty 6 Territory and traditional lands of the Métis. Using a participatory process, we build on local wisdom and experience to develop unique and comprehensive planning frameworks and tools for communities. Uniquely tailored projects foster community growth and drive sustainable success for communities, regions and community-based clients across Canada and internationally.



The Assiniboine Watershed Stewardship Association (AWSA) is an independent, non-profit organization founded to protect source water in the Assiniboine River Watershed. With a goal of ensuring every individual in the Assiniboine River Watershed has access to a safe and reliable drinking water supply, both now and in the future, our vision is for citizens and communities of the Assiniboine River Watershed to work together to protect the source waters of the Assiniboine River, its tributaries, and aquifers within the watershed.



Saskatchewan Farm Stewardship Association (SaskFSA) advocates for farmer-led, responsible water and land management policies that support agricultural productivity, soil health, environmental sustainability, and long-term farm profitability in Saskatchewan. By working with government, regulatory agencies, agricultural landowners, and other stakeholders, SaskFSA bridges the gap between policy and practice, ensuring farmers' voices are heard in decisions that affect their livelihoods. Through evidence-based advocacy, education, and collaboration, SaskFSA promotes practical approaches to water management that strengthen agricultural resilience, address climate and economic challenges, and protect Saskatchewan's land and water resources for future generations.





About CCWX

Canada Climate Week Xchange (CCWX) is an initiative bringing Canadians from coast to coast to coast together, one week a year, to collaborate on solutions and opportunities to address our country's climate-related challenges. Organized by Toronto Stock Exchange in partnership with Canada Climate Law Initiative (CCLI), CPA Canada, First Nations Financial Management Board, GLOBE, and Responsible Investment Association (RIA), CCWX offers a platform for accessible, action-oriented events that accelerate progress and champion change.

CCWX 2026 will take place from November 23 to November 29, 2026, featuring a variety of events hosted by organizations nationwide. To learn more about CCWX 2026 and how to participate, visit www.ccwx.ca.