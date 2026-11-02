

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK Home Office has launched a campaign to deter knife crime in two regions in London most affected by the crime by posting knife crime hotspots over billboards, digital advertising, and social media.



The 'No Place for Knives' campaign will be piloted in parts of Westminster and Croydon, with advertisements appearing at tube stations, bus stops and on social media - as well as a mural at Boxpark Croydon.



They will raise awareness of increased police activity, including, smarter metal detection, rapid response e-bikes, extra foot patrols and live facial recognition. The campaign is also being piloted in Birmingham city centre.



Developed by the Home Office with police and local authorities, the campaign targets those most at risk of committing knife crime.



These areas, along with 16 other boroughs in Greater London, have received more than £8.1 million of funding through the Home Office's Knife Crime Concentrations Fund to roll out targeted interventions to tackle knife crime. As well as the enforcement measures featured in the campaign adverts, it also covers prevention approaches such as youth outreach and visible local safety patrols in busy night-time economy areas.



Recent figures show a fall in knife crime, knife-related homicides and knife-enabled robbery in the country, according to the Home Office. In London, knife crime has fallen by 14 percent, while knife-related homicides have fallen by 34 percent and knife-enabled robbery is down by 19 percent.



Policing and Crime Minister Sarah Jones said, 'Everyone in Westminster and Croydon deserves to feel safe on their streets. We know that hearing of knife crime incidents happening in your city can have the opposite effect and we want to stop that. We're working with police to target knife crime where it causes the greatest harm, using intelligence and cutting-edge technology to make our communities safer'.



'No Place for Knives' sends a clear message: action is being taken and we will not accept people putting young lives and our communities at risk'.



The campaign forms part of the Government's wider mission to halve knife crime in a decade, combining tougher enforcement with prevention and early intervention to protect young people and make communities safer.



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