Zensar Technologies: Zensar registered 4.1% sequential constant currency revenue growth for Q2FY27

Zensar registered 4.1% sequential constant currency revenue growth for Q2FY27

PUNE, India, Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zensar Technologies, a leading Experience, Engineering and Engagement solutions company, announced its consolidated financial results for its second quarter, ending September 30, 2026, of the fiscal year 2026-2027.

Financial Highlights:

In Q2FY27, the company posted revenue of $166.2M, sequential quarter constant currency growth of 4.1%. In INR terms, this performance reflects a quarterly QoQ growth of 5.1% and YoY growth of 11.5%.

In Q2FY27, the company reported EBITDA at 15.8% of revenue, a QoQ increase of 120 bps.

US region registered a QoQ revenue growth of 4.5% and quarterly YoY growth of 2.5% in constant currency.

Europe region registered a QoQ revenue growth of 1.3% and quarterly YoY growth of 0.3% in constant currency.

Africa region registered a QoQ revenue growth of 6.7% and quarterly YoY growth of 2.2% in constant currency.

Banking and Financial Services registered a QoQ revenue growth of 7.1% and quarterly YoY growth of 17.1% in constant currency.

Healthcare and Life Sciences registered a QoQ revenue growth of 2.4% and quarterly YoY decline of 9.9% in constant currency.

Manufacturing and Consumer Services registered a QoQ revenue growth of 2.9% and quarterly YoY decline of 0.1% in constant currency.

Telecommunication, Media and Technology registered a QoQ revenue decline of 2.2% and quarterly YoY decline of 21.6% in constant currency.

Manish Tandon, CEO and Managing Director, Zensar, said, "Our focused investments in strategic priorities are delivering tangible results, reflected in strong, broad-based constant currency growth of 4.1% in Q2FY27, supported by healthy volume momentum across all our focus geographies, while the improvement in EBITDA margin underscores the strength of our execution and operating discipline.

Building on the momentum of our ZenseAI suite, we are progressing from proof of value to production-scale adoption across several clients. AI-influenced deals now represent 36% of our order book for Q2FY27, demonstrating growing client confidence in our AI-led capabilities. We remain committed to delivering sustainable, profitable growth and creating long-term value for our clients and shareholders, while continuing to invest in the capabilities that will shape our future."

Pulkit Bhandari, CFO, Zensar, commenting on the Q2FY27 performance, said, "Our revenue grew across all geographies during the quarter. EBITDA margin stood at 15.8%, a sequential increase of 120 bps. We continue to maintain a robust balance sheet, enabling us to pursue strategic investments and capitalize on emerging technology trends.

The demand environment today is largely supported by continued investments in AI & digital modernization. This has led to evolving workforce needs, and an increasingly complex cybersecurity landscape. We believe the next phase of growth will favour organizations that can pivot seamlessly into newer trends, combine AI capabilities, domain expertise, and secure execution at scale."

Significant Wins in Q2FY27:

AI-native product modernization of a unified cloud-native customer portal, consolidating legacy systems for a leading enterprise software provider.

Zensar enabled inventory optimization through AI-driven predictive recommendations that reduce waste and improve purchasing decisions for a leading book distributor.

AI-led procurement and supply chain transformation, deploying intelligent automation to improve efficiency and decision-making for a leading global mining company.

Agentic AI workflows and operational intelligence for Change and Release Management transformation to accelerate decision-making for a leading global wealth management firm.

Deployment of proprietary ZenseAI.Guidewire to automate release impact analysis and CI/CD workflows, improving delivery efficiency for a leading insurance provider.

AI-powered itinerary planning platform development through a dedicated AI POD, accelerating travel experience innovation for a leading travel technology provider.

Awards and Recognitions in Q2FY27:

I. Analyst recognitions

Zensar is recognized as Major Contender and Star Performer in Everest Group's Life and Annuity (L&A) Insurance IT Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2026

Zensar is recognized as Major Contender in Everest Group's Quality Engineering (QE) Services for AI Applications and Systems PEAK Matrix Assessment 2026

Zensar is recognized as Major Contender in Everest Group's Cybersecurity Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2026

Zensar is recognized as an Aspirant in Everest Group's Pharmaceutical R&D IT Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2026

Zensar is recognized as an Aspirant in Everest Group's Retail Digital Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2026

II. Industry Awards

Zensar was recognized with the 'AI-Led Digital Transformation Services Company of the Year' award at the GCC Leadership Conclave 2026.

Zensar was recognized with the prestigious 'Brandon Hall Excellence Award' for our AI-First Transformation Program for BFSI Leaders in the category of 'Best Learning Strategy'.

Zensar was recognized among India's Most Inclusive Workplaces by Avtar & Seramount in their 2026 Workplace Excellence Studies under the following categories: Best Companies for Women in India (BCWI) 2026 Exemplars of Inclusion 2026 under the Most Inclusive Companies Index (MICI)



About Zensar ( www.zensar.com )

We conceptualize, build, and manage digital products through experience design, data engineering, and advanced analytics for 180+ global clients. Our solutions leverage industry-leading platforms and help clients be competitive, agile, and disruptive as they navigate transformational changes with velocity. With headquarters in Pune, India, our 12,000+ employees work across 30+ locations, including San Jose, Seattle, Princeton, Cape Town, London, Colombia, and Mexico City.

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Catch our refreshed new website at: www.zensar.com

About RPG Enterprises ( www.rpggroup.com)

RPG Enterprises, established in 1979, is one of India's fastest-growing business groups, with a turnover of US $5.2 billion. The group has diverse business interests in the areas of Infrastructure, Tyres, Pharma, IT and Specialty as well as in emerging innovation-led technology businesses.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future prospects are forward-looking statements that involve a number of underlying identified/non-identified risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. This release and other statements-written and oral-that we periodically make contain forward-looking statements that set out anticipated results based on the management's plans and assumptions. However, the same are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, our ability to manage growth; fluctuations in earnings/exchange rates; intense competition in IT services, including factors affecting cost advantage; wage increases; ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals; time and cost overruns on fixed price, fixed-time frame, or other contracts; client concentration; restrictions on immigration; our ability to manage international operations; reduced demand for technology in our service offerings; disruptions in telecommunication networks; our ability to successfully complete and integrate acquisitions; liability for damages on our service contracts; government measures in India and countries where our customers operate; withdrawal of governmental fiscal incentives; economic downturn in India and/or around the world; political instability; legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies; and unauthorized use of intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting the industry.

In addition to the foregoing, global pandemics like COVID-19 may pose an unforeseen, unprecedented, unascertainable, and constantly evolving risk(s), inter-alia, to us, our customers, delivery models, vendors, partners, employees, and general global operations and may also impact the success of companies in which we have made strategic investments, demand for the Company's offerings, and the onshore-offshore-nearshore delivery model.

The results of these assumptions made relying on available internal and external information are the basis for determining the carrying values of certain assets and liabilities. Since the factors underlying these assumptions are subject to change over time, the estimates on which they are based are also subject to change accordingly. These forward-looking statements represent only the Company's current intentions, beliefs, or expectations, and any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. The Company assumes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

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