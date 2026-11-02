IRS Pushes Tax Deadlines to February 1, 2027 for Washington Wildfire Counties - Clear Start Tax Explains What the Postponement Does Not Pause

The new date gives affected filers breathing room on returns and payments. It does not freeze an older balance, and the difference catches people out.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 2, 2026 / The IRS has announced disaster tax relief for taxpayers in wildfire-affected areas of Washington, postponing various federal filing and payment deadlines to February 1, 2027. Clear Start Tax says the announcement is genuine relief for anyone who missed the October filing date, but it is narrower than most people assume, because a postponed deadline and a paused tax debt are two different things.

Taxpayers in the affected counties who already owe a balance can review which relief options remain open to them while the postponement is in effect.

"The word people hear is postponement, and they translate it as everything stops. What actually stops is the penalty clock on the returns and payments that fall inside the window. An older balance carries on behaving exactly as it did the week before the fire," said a spokesperson for Clear Start Tax, a national tax relief and resolution firm.

Under the relief, affected individuals and businesses have until February 1, 2027 to file returns and make payments that were originally due during the postponement period, and late-filing and late-payment penalties on those obligations are abated for taxpayers in the covered area. The IRS applies the relief automatically to any taxpayer whose address of record is in the disaster area, so those filers do not need to contact the agency to receive it. Coverage follows the federal disaster declaration, which identified six Washington counties.

Two groups do need to act. Taxpayers who moved into the disaster area after their last return was filed, and taxpayers whose records needed to meet a deadline are located in the affected area even though they are not, may need to contact the IRS to have the relief applied to their account. The IRS maintains a current list of all declared disaster areas and the relief available in each on its disaster relief page, which is updated as new declarations are issued.

"We see the same pattern after every declaration. Someone has an installment agreement, they read about the postponement, and they stop the monthly payment without telling anyone. That is not what the relief does, and defaulting an agreement is a much harder problem to unwind than the one they were trying to solve," the spokesperson said.

To help taxpayers in the affected Washington counties use the postponement period well, Clear Start Tax recommends:

Confirm the IRS has a current address on file, since the relief is coded from the address of record

Contact the IRS directly if you live outside the area but your records or preparer are inside it

Keep installment agreement payments going unless the IRS has agreed otherwise in writing

Use the window to file any unfiled back years, which most relief programs require before they can be considered

Treat an existing balance as still live, because a filing postponement is not a collection hold

By answering a few questions about what is owed and how many years are unfiled, taxpayers can find out whether they qualify for relief under the IRS Fresh Start Program.

"For anyone sitting on unfiled years in those counties, this is the most useful window they are going to get. Getting current on filings is the step that opens every other door, and right now it can be done without the late-filing penalty stacking on top," the spokesperson added.

About Clear Start Tax

Clear Start Tax is a nationwide tax resolution and relief firm specializing in helping individuals and businesses address IRS and state tax issues. With a team of experienced tax professionals, the company provides tailored strategies for resolving back taxes, negotiating settlements, and achieving long-term compliance.

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SOURCE: Clear Start Tax

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/irs-pushes-tax-deadlines-to-february-1-2027-for-washington-wildf-1242618