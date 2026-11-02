Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 02.11.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
C$37-Millionen-Tiefsee-Explorer im Rennen um verteidigungskritisches Nickel
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
02.11.2026 14:02 Uhr
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Veseris Names Mike Bartoszek Chief Operating Officer

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 2, 2026 / Veseris today announced that Mike Bartoszek has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer, a newly created role. Reporting to Chairman and CEO Mike Ruprich, Bartoszek will lead Supply Chain, Inventory Management, Transportation & Logistics, and Supplier Management across Veseris' 70 locations in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

The new position provides dedicated executive leadership across these critical functions as Veseris continues to grow, strengthening execution and alignment with the Commercial team in support of customers, branch locations, and supplier partners.

"We are pleased to welcome Mike to the Veseris leadership team," said Mike Ruprich, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Veseris. "His experience across supply chain, logistics, and distribution makes him well-positioned to strengthen our operational execution and support our customers, ProCenters, and supplier partners as we continue to grow."

Bartoszek brings more than 30 years of experience across operations, supply chain, distribution, logistics, procurement, and strategic business development. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Operations, with responsibility spanning supply chain and customer service. He holds a degree in Industrial Engineering from Purdue University and an MBA in Finance from DePaul University.

Bartoszek will move quickly to learn the business, engage with teams, customers, and partners, and help identify opportunities to strengthen execution and support continued growth. The appointment supports Veseris' commitment to winning together with its customers, employees, and manufacturer partners.

About Veseris
Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Veseris is a leading distributor serving professionals in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico directly through 250 sales and service professionals at 70 locations, and in Latin America and the Caribbean through a network of authorized dealer partners. The business serves the expanding markets for structural pest, turf & ornamental, public health, wildlife, and vegetation management with unparalleled products and services, as well as educational and technology resources, including Veseris.com, a best-in-class online resource for pest management professionals. Visit: https://veseris.com/

Contact:

Andrew Assir
Director of Marketing
Veseris
Andrew.Assir@Veseris.com

SOURCE: Veseris



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/chemicals/veseris-names-mike-bartoszek-chief-operating-officer-1243544

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.