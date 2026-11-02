Veseris Names Mike Bartoszek Chief Operating Officer

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 2, 2026 / Veseris today announced that Mike Bartoszek has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer, a newly created role. Reporting to Chairman and CEO Mike Ruprich, Bartoszek will lead Supply Chain, Inventory Management, Transportation & Logistics, and Supplier Management across Veseris' 70 locations in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

The new position provides dedicated executive leadership across these critical functions as Veseris continues to grow, strengthening execution and alignment with the Commercial team in support of customers, branch locations, and supplier partners.

"We are pleased to welcome Mike to the Veseris leadership team," said Mike Ruprich, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Veseris. "His experience across supply chain, logistics, and distribution makes him well-positioned to strengthen our operational execution and support our customers, ProCenters, and supplier partners as we continue to grow."

Bartoszek brings more than 30 years of experience across operations, supply chain, distribution, logistics, procurement, and strategic business development. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Operations, with responsibility spanning supply chain and customer service. He holds a degree in Industrial Engineering from Purdue University and an MBA in Finance from DePaul University.

Bartoszek will move quickly to learn the business, engage with teams, customers, and partners, and help identify opportunities to strengthen execution and support continued growth. The appointment supports Veseris' commitment to winning together with its customers, employees, and manufacturer partners.

About Veseris

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Veseris is a leading distributor serving professionals in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico directly through 250 sales and service professionals at 70 locations, and in Latin America and the Caribbean through a network of authorized dealer partners. The business serves the expanding markets for structural pest, turf & ornamental, public health, wildlife, and vegetation management with unparalleled products and services, as well as educational and technology resources, including Veseris.com, a best-in-class online resource for pest management professionals. Visit: https://veseris.com/

Contact:

Andrew Assir

Director of Marketing

Veseris

Andrew.Assir@Veseris.com

SOURCE: Veseris

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/chemicals/veseris-names-mike-bartoszek-chief-operating-officer-1243544