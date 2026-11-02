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WKN: A42JSS | ISIN: US36468G2021 | Ticker-Symbol: IO6
NASDAQ
30.10.26 | 21:00
2,510 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GAMESQUARE HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GAMESQUARE HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
02.11.2026 14:02 Uhr
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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GameSquare Holdings, Inc.: GameSquare to Report Q3 2026 Financial Results on November 16, 2026

FRISCO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 2, 2026 / GameSquare Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME), ("GameSquare", or the "Company"), announced today that it expects to release its third-quarter 2026 financial results on Monday, November 16, 2026. A copy of the news release will be available on the investor website.

Shareholders, investors, interested parties, and media are encouraged to join the Company's earnings call via webcast on Monday, November 16, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. ET. The call will be hosted by Justin Kenna, GameSquare's CEO and will be joined by other members of GameSquare's management team. Please join the call at:

https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=0g5DEKxa

About GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

GameSquare (NASDAQ:GAME) is a cutting-edge media, entertainment, and technology company transforming how brands and publishers connect with Gen Z, Gen Alpha, and Millennial audiences. With a platform that spans award-winning creative services, advanced analytics, and FaZe Esports, one of the most iconic gaming organizations, we operate one of the largest gaming media networks in North America. As a digital-native business, GameSquare provides brands with unparalleled access to world-class creators and talent, delivering authentic connections across gaming, esports, and youth culture. Complementing our operating strategy, GameSquare has developed an innovative treasury management program designed to generate yield and enhance capital efficiency, reinforcing our commitment to building a dynamic, high-performing media company at the intersection of culture, technology, and next-generation financial innovation.

To learn more, visit www.gamesquare.com.

Investor Relations
Andrew Berger
Phone: (216) 464-6400
Email: ir@gamesquare.com

Media Relations
Email: pr@gamesquare.com

SOURCE: GameSquare Holdings, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/gamesquare-to-report-q3-2026-financial-results-on-november-16-202-1244214

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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