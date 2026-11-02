Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 02.11.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
C$37-Millionen-Tiefsee-Explorer im Rennen um verteidigungskritisches Nickel
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
02.11.2026 14:02 Uhr
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Anthony Linder and Cacomanolis PLLC: Anthony, Linder & Cacomanolis Recognized in Chambers & Partners Spotlight Florida 2027 for Securities Law Excellence

WEST PALM BEACH, FL AND TOKYO, JAPAN / ACCESS Newswire / November 2, 2026 / Anthony, Linder & Cacomanolis, PLLC ("ALC" or the "Firm"), a premier international corporate, capital markets and securities law firm, today announced that it has been officially ranked by Chambers & Partners in the Spotlight Florida 2027 guide for its expertise in Securities. Chambers & Partners is globally recognized as the definitive legal ranking organization, esteemed for its rigorous, independent research methodology. Its rankings are determined through extensive market analysis and thousands of in-depth interviews with in-house counsel and industry peers, assessing firms on technical legal ability, professional conduct, client service, commercial astuteness, and diligence. Inclusion in this prestigious guide underscores the Firm's elite status and its sustained track record of executing complex corporate transactions at the highest institutional standards.

This distinction arrives as ALC continues to expand its global footprint, particularly within the rapidly accelerating corridor between Japan and the United States, marked by the opening of its new office in the heart of Tokyo's financial center and recent hiring of two fluent Japanese speaking attorneys, one based in Tokyo and the other in the United States. The Firm serves as a trusted securities counsel for IPOs, de-SPACs, direct listings and M&A transactions, and as SEC compliance counsel. The Firm is especially well known for navigating the intricate transition for international entities entering the U.S. public markets, with a concentration working with Japan-based entities.

"It is a tremendous honor to be recognized by Chambers & Partners, an organization known for its uncompromising research and evaluation standards," said Craig D. Linder, Partner and Head of Capital Markets at ALC. "This accolade validates our commitment to acting as the primary relationship partner for C-suite executives and boards of directors, providing the strategic foresight needed to navigate complex regulatory frameworks and achieve successful deal closures."

As premier U.S. capital markets and securities counsel, ALC delivers the sophisticated regulatory oversight required for issuers accessing and maintaining liquidity in the U.S. public markets. The Firm possesses a masterful understanding of the SEC registration and disclosure mandates, and Nasdaq and NYSE American rules and regulations including initial and ongoing listing requirements. By anticipating regulatory priorities early in the transaction lifecycle, ALC serves as the definitive bridge between intricate compliance frameworks and successful deal closures.

About Anthony, Linder & Cacomanolis, PLLC

Anthony, Linder & Cacomanolis, PLLC is an international capital markets, securities, corporate and business transactions law firm. For more than two decades the Firm has specialized in going public transactions, mergers and acquisitions, registered public and private exempt offerings, corporate finance transactions, Exchange Act and other regulatory reporting requirements, compliance with the initial and ongoing listing requirements of Nasdaq, the NYSE, the NYSE American and OTC Markets, state and federal securities laws, general corporate law and complex business transactions.

Media & Client Inquiries:

Anthony, Linder & Cacomanolis, PLLC
Level 27, Tokyo Sankei Building, 1-7-2 Otemachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan 100-0004
1700 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd., Suite 820, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Telephone: +81-3-3242-6147 / U.S. Toll-Free: 877-541-3263
Email: lanthony@alclaw.com

Corporate Website (English & Japanese): https://www.alclaw.com

Legal Research & Thought Leadership: https://www.securitieslawblog.com

SOURCE: Anthony Linder and Cacomanolis PLLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/anthony-linder-and-cacomanolis-recognized-in-chambers-and-partne-1244465

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.