Anthony Linder and Cacomanolis PLLC: Anthony, Linder & Cacomanolis Recognized in Chambers & Partners Spotlight Florida 2027 for Securities Law Excellence

WEST PALM BEACH, FL AND TOKYO, JAPAN / ACCESS Newswire / November 2, 2026 / Anthony, Linder & Cacomanolis, PLLC ("ALC" or the "Firm"), a premier international corporate, capital markets and securities law firm, today announced that it has been officially ranked by Chambers & Partners in the Spotlight Florida 2027 guide for its expertise in Securities. Chambers & Partners is globally recognized as the definitive legal ranking organization, esteemed for its rigorous, independent research methodology. Its rankings are determined through extensive market analysis and thousands of in-depth interviews with in-house counsel and industry peers, assessing firms on technical legal ability, professional conduct, client service, commercial astuteness, and diligence. Inclusion in this prestigious guide underscores the Firm's elite status and its sustained track record of executing complex corporate transactions at the highest institutional standards.

This distinction arrives as ALC continues to expand its global footprint, particularly within the rapidly accelerating corridor between Japan and the United States, marked by the opening of its new office in the heart of Tokyo's financial center and recent hiring of two fluent Japanese speaking attorneys, one based in Tokyo and the other in the United States. The Firm serves as a trusted securities counsel for IPOs, de-SPACs, direct listings and M&A transactions, and as SEC compliance counsel. The Firm is especially well known for navigating the intricate transition for international entities entering the U.S. public markets, with a concentration working with Japan-based entities.

"It is a tremendous honor to be recognized by Chambers & Partners, an organization known for its uncompromising research and evaluation standards," said Craig D. Linder, Partner and Head of Capital Markets at ALC. "This accolade validates our commitment to acting as the primary relationship partner for C-suite executives and boards of directors, providing the strategic foresight needed to navigate complex regulatory frameworks and achieve successful deal closures."

As premier U.S. capital markets and securities counsel, ALC delivers the sophisticated regulatory oversight required for issuers accessing and maintaining liquidity in the U.S. public markets. The Firm possesses a masterful understanding of the SEC registration and disclosure mandates, and Nasdaq and NYSE American rules and regulations including initial and ongoing listing requirements. By anticipating regulatory priorities early in the transaction lifecycle, ALC serves as the definitive bridge between intricate compliance frameworks and successful deal closures.

About Anthony, Linder & Cacomanolis, PLLC

Anthony, Linder & Cacomanolis, PLLC is an international capital markets, securities, corporate and business transactions law firm. For more than two decades the Firm has specialized in going public transactions, mergers and acquisitions, registered public and private exempt offerings, corporate finance transactions, Exchange Act and other regulatory reporting requirements, compliance with the initial and ongoing listing requirements of Nasdaq, the NYSE, the NYSE American and OTC Markets, state and federal securities laws, general corporate law and complex business transactions.

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Anthony, Linder & Cacomanolis, PLLC

Level 27, Tokyo Sankei Building, 1-7-2 Otemachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan 100-0004

1700 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd., Suite 820, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Telephone: +81-3-3242-6147 / U.S. Toll-Free: 877-541-3263

Email: lanthony@alclaw.com

Corporate Website (English & Japanese): https://www.alclaw.com

Legal Research & Thought Leadership: https://www.securitieslawblog.com

SOURCE: Anthony Linder and Cacomanolis PLLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/anthony-linder-and-cacomanolis-recognized-in-chambers-and-partne-1244465