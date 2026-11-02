Nexus Legal Group Launches Mesothelioma Client Acquisition Program for Plaintiff Law Firms

Program pairs real-time search intent with strict written criteria and delivers complete files with the firm's engagement documents already signed

ALLENTOWN, PA / ACCESS Newswire / November 2, 2026 / Nexus Legal Group today announced the launch of its Mesothelioma Client Acquisition Program, built for plaintiff law firms that handle mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer claims. The program identifies people actively researching mesothelioma, screens each opportunity against criteria the firm sets in writing, completes intake and delivers New Client Matters: complete files with the firm's engagement documents already signed, ready for attorney review.

"Mesothelioma firms don't need more names. They need files their attorneys actually want to review," said Rob Parker, Founder and CEO of Nexus Legal Group. "We start with people who are searching for answers right now, hold every file to the firm's own criteria and finish the intake work, so the first conversation the attorney has is about the claim, not about whether it qualifies."

The program begins with search and content activity tied to mesothelioma diagnosis, asbestos exposure, legal rights and FDA-approved treatments such as Alimta, Opdivo and Yervoy. Treatment research often signals an active diagnosis in the household, which lets firms reach patients and families during the research phase rather than after other firms have already made contact.

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Before launch, each participating firm defines its qualification standards in writing. Typical criteria include:

Biopsy- or pathology-confirmed mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer

Diagnosis within roughly the past two to three years

Asbestos exposure before the mid-1980s, with preference for exposure before 1980

Work history in high-risk settings such as U.S. Navy service, shipyards, steel and paper mills, construction, boiler rooms and power plants, pipefitting, electrical work and auto repair

No other attorney retained for the asbestos-related claim

Jurisdictional fit for the firm's litigation plan

Once an audience is identified, Nexus Legal Group runs coordinated outreach across email, IP-targeted display, preroll video, live-intent media and social placements to stay visible while families decide. Interested individuals move to intake, where work history, job sites, products, diagnosis and treatment details are gathered and checked against the firm's criteria before engagement documents are presented for signature.

"Families dealing with a mesothelioma diagnosis are under enormous pressure, and they deserve outreach that is clear and respectful," Parker added. "For firms, the value is control. You decide what qualifies, and you only review files that meet that standard."

Mesothelioma is a rare and aggressive cancer linked to asbestos exposure that often appears decades after initial contact. Because these claims depend on detailed exposure histories and timely action, the program is designed to give firms complete, criteria-matched files rather than unscreened inquiries.

The program is available to a limited number of plaintiff firms to protect claimant flow and file quality. Firms can request a proposal or schedule a discovery call at nexuslegal.group or by calling 855-925-1035.

About Nexus Legal Group

Nexus Legal Group is a legal marketing and consulting company based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, that helps plaintiff law firms grow through criteria-driven client acquisition, intake support and campaign management across mass tort, personal injury and complex litigation. Nexus Legal Group is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice.

Media Contact

Rob Parker

Founder and CEO, Nexus Legal Group

rob@nexuslegal.group | 855-925-1035

1636 N Cedar Crest Blvd #345, Allentown, PA 18104

nexuslegal.group

SOURCE: Nexus Legal Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/nexus-legal-group-launches-mesothelioma-client-acquisition-progr-1244851